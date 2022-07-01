Statistical reports on Northern Ireland agriculture released

These are the ‘Statistical Review of Northern Ireland Agriculture 2021’ and ‘Farm Incomes in Northern Ireland 2020/21’.

The Statistical Review is the main compendium of statistics for the agri-food sector.

It contains a wide range of economic and physical data, which provide an overview for 2021 and enables comparisons to be made with earlier years.

Full details of the 2021 aggregate agricultural income figures and farm level income figures, released in summary form on 10 February 2022, are included.

This year’s ‘Farm Incomes’ report is the 29th in the series and is based on data collected from 309 farms participating in the annual Farm Business Survey.

Within the report, information is provided on returns, costs, subsidies, incomes, borrowings, investments and financial position for the main types of farm business within Northern Ireland.

There is also a section devoted to the performance of individual farm enterprises.

The figures in the report refer mainly to the 2020/21 account year which has an average year end of mid-February 2021.