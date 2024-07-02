Steady demand for 90 cull cows at Markethill
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Rathfriland producer received £230 for 650k at £1500. Top price of £1870 was paid for 830k £225 from a Newtownhamilton farmer. Friesian cows sold to £170 for 820k at £1400 from a Tandragee farmer.
Main demand for fleshed friesians from £145 to £162 per 100 kilos for 730k at £1190 for an Armagh farmer. Second quality friesians from £125 to £140 and the plainer types from £105 to £120 per 100 kilos.
Cull cows:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Cullyhanna farmer 584k £1420 £243.00; Tandragee farmer 586k £1400 £239.00; Rathfriland farmer 652k £1500 £230.00; Glenanne farmer 706k £1610 £228.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 744k £1690 £227.00; Glenanne farmer 648k £1460 £225.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 830k £1870 £225.00; Rathfriland farmer 680k £1530 £225.00; Castlewellan farmer 630k £1360 £216.00; Keady farmer 762k £1630 £214.00.
Friesian cull cows: Tandragee farmer 824k £1400 £170.00; Armagh farmer 736k £1190 £162.00; Cullyhanna farmer 644k £1030 £160.00; Tassagh farmer 660k £1040 £158.00; Kilkeel farmer 684k £1040 £152.00; Aghalee farmer 732k £1090 £149.00.
CALVES
An entry of 140 calves sold in a very firm trade with good quality bull calves selling to a top of £490 for an AA followed by £440 for an AA and £440 for a BB. All good quality bulls from £260 to £395. Plainer types from £180 to £240. Heifer calves to £425 for a BB followed by £405 and £395 for BB. All good quality heifer calves from £240 to £350 each. Reared bull calves sold to £690 for a Lim and reared heifer calves to £550 for a Char.
Bull calves:
AA £490; AA £330; BB £440; Sim £440; BB £395; BB £370; AA 3345; BB £340.
Heifer calves:
BB £425; BB £405; BB £395; Her £380; BB £350; BB £330; AA £325; AA £320.