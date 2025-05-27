Steady demand for breeding sheep at Markethill Mart, top price of £410

An entry of 1350 sheep in Markethill on Monday 26th May returned an easier trade for spring lambs.

Cull ewe prices remained very firm and a very large entry of ewes and lambs sold in a string demand.

The 600 spring lambs sold in a quieter trade with good quality light lambs from 610-655p/k for 20.6k at £135 from a Belleeks farmer, followed by 654p/k for 21.4k at £140 from a Belleeks producer.

Heavy lambs sold from £140-£150 per head and up to 592p/k for 24k at £142 from a Keady producer, followed by 589p/k for 24.1k at £142 for a Tassagh farmer.

Main demand from 560-588p/k.

The 400 cull ewes sold to a top of £256 with several pens from £230-£254.

Main demand for fleshed ewes from £180-£240.

Plainer, second quality ewes from £120-£160 and the poorest types from £80 to £110 each.

The final sale of breeding sheep for this season sold in a steady demand with the top price of £410 and £405 for ewes with triplet lambs at foot.

Doubles sold to £350 with others from £290-£345.

Singles sold to £300 with several from £240-£290.

Light spring lambs

Belleeks producer 20.6k £135 655p/k: Belleeks producer 21.4k £140 654p/k: Portadown producer 19.6k £128 653p/k: Crossmaglen producer 18k £117 650p/k: Mountnorris producer 19.7k £127 645p/k: Newry producer 20.2k £129.50 641p/k: Belleeks producer 22k £140 636p/k: Richhill producer 20.6k £130.50 634p/k: Killylea producer 20.7k £131 633p/k and Tandragee producer 20k £126 630p/k.

Heavy lambs

Keady producer 24k £142 592p/k: Tassagh producer 24.1k £142 589p/k: Killylea producer 24k £141 588p/k: Keady producer 24.1k £140 581p/k: Aughnacloy producer 24.1k £140 581p/k: Newry producer 24.2k £140 579p/k: Richhill producer 24.6k £142 577p/k: Richhill producer 24.5k £141 576p/k and Dungannon producer 25k £143 572p/k.