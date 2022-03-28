Steady demand for cattle at Clogher
1064 cattle came under the hammer at Clogher Mart on Saturday, 26th March producing another good steady demand for all sorts in all sections.
In the Fatstock Ring 300 lots listed sold to a brisk demand with quality beef cows selling to £1755-60 for a 770kg Lim. to £228. This was followed by a 750kg B/B. to £1680 at £224.
Cow Heifers sold to a top of £232 per 100kg for a £670kg Lim. to £1554-40 with a 690kg Ch. to £228 at £1573-20.
Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £1128-90 for a 710kg to £159.
Friesian Cow Heifers sold to £166 for a 560kg to £929-60. Fat Bulls sold to £1960-80 for a 1140kg Ch. to £172 and selling to a top of £184 for a 950kg Lim. to £1748. Fat Steers sold to £1584 for a 730kg Ch. to £220. Friesian Steers sold £170 for a 590kg to £1003. Fat Heifers sold to £238 for a 570kg Sal. to £1356-60.
In the Store Rings Heavy Steers sold to £1880 for a 755kg Lim. (£249) and selling to £265 per 100kg for a 640kg Lim. to £1700. Forward lots sold to £1420 for a 580kg Ch. (£245).
Med Weights sold to £1380 for a 490kg Ch. (£281) Heavy Heifers sold to £1600 for a 650kg Ch. (£246) and selling to £252 per 100kg for a 615kg Ch. to £1550.
Forward lots sold to £1490 for a 590kg Ch. (£252) Med Weights sold to £1250 for a 490kg Ch. (£255).
Smaller sorts sold to £880 for a 390kg Ch. Weanling Steers & Bulls sold to £1280 for a 420kg Lim. (£304) and selling to £319 per 100kg for a 360kg Ch. and £360 Lim. to £1160 twice.
Dairy Cows sold to £2000 for Calved Heifer. Suckler Cows & Calves sold to £2220 for Heiofer & Bull and £1870 for Heifer and heifer. Incalf Cows sold to £1330. Young Bull Calves sold to £440 for AA. Heifer Calves sold to £420 for Ch. Reared Male Lumps sold to £710 for Lim. Reared Female Lumps sold to £660 for Ch.
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows:
Galbally Producer 670kg Lim. to £232 (£1554-40) Clogher Producer 690kg Ch. to £228 (£1573-20), Ballygawley Producer 650kg Lim. to £228 (£1482), Fintona Producer 770kg Lim. to £228 (£1755-60), Greencastle Producer 750kg B/B. to £224 (£1680) and 740kg B/B. to £222 (£1642-80), Aughnacloy Producer 740kg Lim. to £220 (£1628), Clogher Producer 690kg Ch. to £219 (£1576-80), Clogher Producer 720kg Lim. to £218 (£1569-60), Clogher Producer 740kg Lim. to £218 (£1613-20), Fintona Producer 680kg Ch. to £218 (£1482-40), Aughnacloy Producer 630kg Lim. to £217 (£1367-10), Pomeroy Producer 690kg Lim. to £213 (£1469-70), Greencastle Producer 690kg Lim. to £213 (£1469-70), Clogher Producer 690kg Ch. to £210 (£1449), Armagh Producer 760kg Lim. to £209 (£1588-40).
Other quality lots sold from £180 to £206 per 100kg
2nd Quality Coloured lots sold from £152 to £178 per 100kg
Fleshes Friesian Cows sold from £134 to £159 per 100kg
Friesian Cow Heifers sold from £145 to £166 per 100kg
Plainer lots sold from £104 to £128 per 100kg
Poorer types sold from £70 to £102 per 100kg
FAT BULLS: Keady Producer 950kg Lim. to £184 (£1748) Florencecourt Producer 1140kg Ch. to £172 (£1960-80) Keady Producer 980kg Ch. to £169 (£1656-20) Loughgall Producer 1050kg Sim. to £165 (£1732-50) Augher Producer 930kg Lim. to £163 (£1515-90) Stewartstown Producer 830kg Shb. to £135 (£1120-50).
FAT STEERS: 730Kg Ch. to £220. 730kg Sim. to £230. 920kg Ch. to £219 610kg Sim. to £218. 650kg Ch. to £215. 650kg Ch. to £215. 700kg Lim. to £214. 810kg Lim. to £210. 740kg Ch. to £208. 600kg Her. to £207. (£245) 820kg Ch. to £206. 770kg Ch. to £193. Friesians sold from £146 to £170 per 100kg.
FAT HEIFERS: 570kg Sal. to £238. 510kg Lim. to £237. 630kg Ch. to £230. 530kg Sal. to £230. 630kg Lim. to £228. 630kg Lim. to £225. 470kg Lim. to £223. 530kg Ch. to £222. 540kg Ch. to £214. 630kg S/H. to £214. 510kg S/H. to £208. 520kg Lim. to £204. Friesians sold from £140 to £170 per 100kg
STORE BULLOCKS (220 lots)
A very firm demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £1880 for a 755kg Lim. (£249) and selling to £265 per 100kg for a 640kg Lim. to £1700 most other quality lots selling from £237 to £264 per 100kg Forward lots sold to £1420 for a 580kg Ch. (£245) and £248 per 100kg for a 560kg Ch. to £1390.
SAMPLE PRICES: C Martin Loughgall 755kg Lim. to £1880 (£249) 740kg Lim. to £1820 (£246) 730kg Lim. to £1800 (£246) 735kg Lim. to £1760 (£239) 720kg Ch. to £1730 (£240) 675kg Lim. to £1700 (£252) and 685kg Lim. to £1680 (£245). Fivemiletown Producer 720kg AA. to £1770 (£246). M Gormley Dungannon 710kg Ch. to £1760 (£248) and 715kg Her. to £1710 (£239). Carrick Farms Aughnacloy 695kg AA. to £1700 (£244). R Hall Fivemiletown 640kg Lim. to £1690 (£264) 670kg Ch. to £1670 (£249) and 695kg AA. to £1660 (£239). M/S R & N Lavery Portadown 675kg Ch. to £1680 (£249) and 640kg Lim. to £1670 (£261). S Connelly Moy 695kg Ch. to £1660 (£239). S McCaffery Irvinestown 700kg Ch. to £1660 (£237). R Robinson Portadown 650kg Ch. to £1650 (£254).
Forward Lots sold to £1420 for a 580kg Ch. (£245) and £1390 for a 560kg Ch. (£248) for N Lavery Portadown. Barnett Farms Clogher 560kg Ch. to £1380 (£246) 570kg Ch. to £1370 (£240) and 550kg Ch. to £1320 (£240) G H Carroll Dungannon 530kg Ch. to £1270 (£239)
MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: J Martin Maguiresbridge 490kg Ch. to £1380 (£281) 490kg Ch. to £1260 (£257) and 445kg Ch. to £!030. G H Carroll Dungannon 500kg Lim. to £1260 (£252). N Mc Mullan Aughnacloy 500kg Lim. to £1180 (£236). P McKenna Ballygawley 495kg Sim. to £1170 (£236) 480kg Lim. to £1090, and 450kg Lim. to £1050. R Mitchell Cookstown 485kg Daq. to £1100. Boa Island Producer 405kg Lim. to £1100 (£271). P O Neill Beragh 485kg Lim. to £1090450kg Lim. to £1050, and 450kg Lim. to £1000. J Cox Kinawley 480kg Lim. to £1080. D Wright Aughnacloy 490kg B/B. to £1080, 460kg B/B. to £1040, and 485kg B/B. to £1030. D Monaghan Cookstown 435kg Lim. to £1030. I Maguire Fivemiletown 490kg Shb. to £1010. T McClean Donaghmore 475kg AA. to £1000.
STORE HEIFERS (130 lots)
A good steady demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £1600 for a 650kg Ch. (£246) and selling to £252 per 100kg for a 615kg Ch. to £1550. Most quality lots sold from £218 to £249 per 100kg Forward lots sold to £1490 for a 590kg Ch. (£252) SAMPLE PRICES: J McKenna Dungannon 650kg Ch. to £1600 (£246) 700kg Ch. to £1500 (£232) 665kg Ch. to £1450 (£218). M Gormley Dungannon 615kg Ch. to £1550 (£252). W S Hall Magheraveely 655kg Ch. to £1550 (£236) and 615kg Ch. to £1460 (£237). H Hall Dungannon 645kg Ch. to £1500 (£232) 600kg Ch. to £1460 (£228). S Campbell Clogher 635kg AA. to £1470 (£231) and 665kg AA. to £1460 (£219). W J Grey Trillick 600kg Lim. to £1460 (£243) and 605kg Lim. to £1440 (£238). J Martin Maguiresbridge 640kg Ch. to £1460 (£228). Forward lots sold to £1490 for a 590kg Ch. (£252) 580kg Ch. to £1460 (£251) and 585kg Ch. to £1400 (£239). H Hall Dungannon 585kg Lim. to £1460 (£249) and 595kg Lim. to £1420 (£238). S Campbell Clogher 595kg AA. to £1450 (£243). W J Grey Trillick 605kg Lim. to £1440 (£247) V Lennon Middletown 590kg Lim. to £1400 (£237)
MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: B Maguire Rosslea 490kg Ch. to £1250 (£255). Trillick Producer 500kg Lim. to £1210 (£242). C Bloomer Dungannon 500kg Lim. to £1190 (£238) 590kg Lim. to £1150 (£234) 480kg Lim. to £1150 (£239) and 500kg Ch. to £1060. A Quigley Macken 490kg Ch. to £1180 (£241). Newtownbutler Producer 500kg AA. to £1180 (£236) 465kg Ch. to £1160 (£249) and 450kg Lim. to £1040. R Smyton Fivemiletown 495kg Ch. to £1140 (£230). J Martin Maguiresbridge 495kg Ch. to £1140 (£230) 485kg Lim. to £1110. H Gibson Sixmilecross 475kg Ch. to £1120 (£236) 460kg Ch. to £1080 (£235) and 490kg Ch. to £1040. T G Dunne Tempo 465kg Lim. to £1090. J McGinn Clogher 445kg Ch. to £1080 C & D Connelly Newtownbutler 480kg Sim. to £1070. Fermanagh Producer 435kg Ch. to £1070 (£246)
SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: E Gildernew Dungannon 390kg Ch. to £880, 380kg Ch. to £780, 380kg Ch. to £760, and 375kg Ch. to £740. J Keys Clogher 330kg Lim. to £860, 360kg Lim. to £760, 280kg Ch. to £720, 310kg Lim. to £680, 345kg Lim. to £660, 345kg Sim. to £620,280kg Ch. to £580 and 300kg Her. to £510. Kesh Producer 330kg Lim. to £840 and 250kg Sim. to £550. Fermanagh Producer 400kg Lim. to £800. H Gibson Sixmilecross 390kg Ch. to £790. J McGinn Clogher 395kg AA. to £790.
WEANLINGS (200 lots)
A smaller entry this week sold to a very strong demand with Steers & Bulls selling to £1280 for a 420kg Lim. (£304) and selling to a high of £319 per 100kg twice for a 360kg Ch. and a 360kg Lim. to £1150 X 2 with several other lots selling to £300 + Heifers sold to £1090 for a 405 Ch. (£269) SAMPLE PRICES;
STEERS & BULLS: B McCullagh Greencastle 420kg Lim. to £1280 (£304) and 460kg Ch. to £1270 (£276). R Hopper Cookstown 500kg Lim. to £1240 (£248) 450kg Lim. to £1200 (£266) 520kg Lim. to £1180 (£227) and 490kg Lim. to £1150 (£234). D Strain Armagh 395kg B/B. to £1200 (£304). Armagh Producer 440kg Lim. to £1190 (£270) and 430kg Sim. to £1180 (£274). D McGirr Fintona 390kg Lim. to 31190 (£305) and 410kg Ch. to £1160 (£283). R McNamee Newtownsterart 385kg Ch. to £1190 (£309). Kesh Producer 380kg Lim. to £1180 (£310) and 415kg Lim. to £1150 (£277). Moy Producer 485kg Lim. to £1180 93243) and 375kg Ch. to £1150 (£306). A Hadden Aughnacloy 435kg Lim. to £1160 (£266). P McConnell Clogher 360kg Ch. to £1160 (£319). M Reynolds Armagh 360kg Lim. to £1160 (£319).
WEANLING HEIFERS: R Domer Clogher 405kg Ch. to £1090 (£269) and 305kg Lim. to £810 (£265). R McNamee Newtownstewart 395kg Ch. to £990 (£250). J McCabe Rosslea 385kg Ch. to £940. and 415kg Ch. to £800. P M Cullen Coalisland 390kg Lim. to £930. J I Johnston Roslea 425kg Ch. to £920and 375kg Ch. to £870. A C Moane Fivemiletown 380kg Lim. to £900 and 355kg Lim. to £800. J Steenson Tynan 410kg Sim. to £880 450kg Sim. to £850, and 380kg Sim. to £760. J G Owens Kinawley 405kg Ch. to £810 and 325kg Ch. to £750. Clogher Producer 400kg Ch. to £840 and 380kg Ch. to £770. B Maguire Rosslea 350kg Ch. to £750 and 320kg Ch. to £740.
DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS
A brisk demand this week with Calved Heifers selling to £2000, £1860, and £1620 for a Dungannon Producer. Back Springers sold £900 to £1050. A batch of Maiden Heifers sold to £625 each.
SUCKLER COWS & CALVES
A good turnout this week sold to a keen demand with Ed. McCann Fintona selling a Heifer with Bull Calf to £2220 and a Heifer with Heifer Calf to £1870. K Bell Aughnacloy £1540 for 2013 Cow with Bull Calf and £1360 for 2012 Cow with Bull Calf. S W Campbell Fivemiletown £1460 for 2016 Cow With Heiofer Calf and £1240 for 2017 Cow with Heifer Calf. I T Ruddock Waringstown £1440 for 2017 Cow with Bull Calf and £1150 for Heifer with Heifer Calf. B McCann Dungannon £1220 for 3rd Calver with Bull Calf, £1160 for 2013 Cow with Heifer Calf and £1160 for 3rd Calver with Bull Calf. Incalf Cows sold to £1330 for B McCann Dungannon and £1260 for K Bell Aughnacloy others sold from £1000.
DROPPED CALVES & REARED LUMPS
A large entry sold to a strong demand with young Bull Calves selling to £440 for an AA.and £430 for Lim. to K Moore Augher. D J T Elliott Brookeborough £400 for Lim. T F McDermot Fintona £425, £395 and £365 for AAs. D E L Nelson Maguiresbridge £320 for B/B. S Gormley Augher £305, £300, and £300 for Simms. A C Lunny Aghalane £300 for B/B. R Moore Cornafanogue £290 for B/B.
HEIFER CALVES: K Moore Augher £420 for Ch. £405, and £400 for Limms. and £375 for AA. A Fleming Armagh £340 for AA. S Beacom & E Graham Lisbellaw £320 for Ch. E & S McCaughey Trillick £315 for Ch. S Gormley Augher £305, and £295 for Simms. A C Lunny Aghalane £300 for B/B. R W Ruddy Dungannon £300 for Her.
REARED MALE LUMPS: G Gormley Castlederg £710 for Lim. £660, £640, and £620 for Chars. K Moore Augher £680 for Lim.
REARED FEMALE LUMPS: G Gormley Castlederg £660 for Ch. £540 and £465 for Limms. K Moore Augher £590 for Ch. J Keys Clogher £560 for Lim. and £425 for AA. M & B Boyle Ballygawley £520 for Lim. M Loughran Cookstown £500 and £415 for Limms.