Steady demand for cattle at Clogher

In the Fatstock Ring 300 lots listed sold to a brisk demand with quality beef cows selling to £1755-60 for a 770kg Lim. to £228. This was followed by a 750kg B/B. to £1680 at £224.

Cow Heifers sold to a top of £232 per 100kg for a £670kg Lim. to £1554-40 with a 690kg Ch. to £228 at £1573-20.

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £1128-90 for a 710kg to £159.

Friesian Cow Heifers sold to £166 for a 560kg to £929-60. Fat Bulls sold to £1960-80 for a 1140kg Ch. to £172 and selling to a top of £184 for a 950kg Lim. to £1748. Fat Steers sold to £1584 for a 730kg Ch. to £220. Friesian Steers sold £170 for a 590kg to £1003. Fat Heifers sold to £238 for a 570kg Sal. to £1356-60.

In the Store Rings Heavy Steers sold to £1880 for a 755kg Lim. (£249) and selling to £265 per 100kg for a 640kg Lim. to £1700. Forward lots sold to £1420 for a 580kg Ch. (£245).

Med Weights sold to £1380 for a 490kg Ch. (£281) Heavy Heifers sold to £1600 for a 650kg Ch. (£246) and selling to £252 per 100kg for a 615kg Ch. to £1550.

Forward lots sold to £1490 for a 590kg Ch. (£252) Med Weights sold to £1250 for a 490kg Ch. (£255).

Smaller sorts sold to £880 for a 390kg Ch. Weanling Steers & Bulls sold to £1280 for a 420kg Lim. (£304) and selling to £319 per 100kg for a 360kg Ch. and £360 Lim. to £1160 twice.

Dairy Cows sold to £2000 for Calved Heifer. Suckler Cows & Calves sold to £2220 for Heiofer & Bull and £1870 for Heifer and heifer. Incalf Cows sold to £1330. Young Bull Calves sold to £440 for AA. Heifer Calves sold to £420 for Ch. Reared Male Lumps sold to £710 for Lim. Reared Female Lumps sold to £660 for Ch.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows:

Galbally Producer 670kg Lim. to £232 (£1554-40) Clogher Producer 690kg Ch. to £228 (£1573-20), Ballygawley Producer 650kg Lim. to £228 (£1482), Fintona Producer 770kg Lim. to £228 (£1755-60), Greencastle Producer 750kg B/B. to £224 (£1680) and 740kg B/B. to £222 (£1642-80), Aughnacloy Producer 740kg Lim. to £220 (£1628), Clogher Producer 690kg Ch. to £219 (£1576-80), Clogher Producer 720kg Lim. to £218 (£1569-60), Clogher Producer 740kg Lim. to £218 (£1613-20), Fintona Producer 680kg Ch. to £218 (£1482-40), Aughnacloy Producer 630kg Lim. to £217 (£1367-10), Pomeroy Producer 690kg Lim. to £213 (£1469-70), Greencastle Producer 690kg Lim. to £213 (£1469-70), Clogher Producer 690kg Ch. to £210 (£1449), Armagh Producer 760kg Lim. to £209 (£1588-40).

Other quality lots sold from £180 to £206 per 100kg

2nd Quality Coloured lots sold from £152 to £178 per 100kg

Fleshes Friesian Cows sold from £134 to £159 per 100kg

Friesian Cow Heifers sold from £145 to £166 per 100kg

Plainer lots sold from £104 to £128 per 100kg

Poorer types sold from £70 to £102 per 100kg

FAT BULLS: Keady Producer 950kg Lim. to £184 (£1748) Florencecourt Producer 1140kg Ch. to £172 (£1960-80) Keady Producer 980kg Ch. to £169 (£1656-20) Loughgall Producer 1050kg Sim. to £165 (£1732-50) Augher Producer 930kg Lim. to £163 (£1515-90) Stewartstown Producer 830kg Shb. to £135 (£1120-50).

FAT STEERS: 730Kg Ch. to £220. 730kg Sim. to £230. 920kg Ch. to £219 610kg Sim. to £218. 650kg Ch. to £215. 650kg Ch. to £215. 700kg Lim. to £214. 810kg Lim. to £210. 740kg Ch. to £208. 600kg Her. to £207. (£245) 820kg Ch. to £206. 770kg Ch. to £193. Friesians sold from £146 to £170 per 100kg.

FAT HEIFERS: 570kg Sal. to £238. 510kg Lim. to £237. 630kg Ch. to £230. 530kg Sal. to £230. 630kg Lim. to £228. 630kg Lim. to £225. 470kg Lim. to £223. 530kg Ch. to £222. 540kg Ch. to £214. 630kg S/H. to £214. 510kg S/H. to £208. 520kg Lim. to £204. Friesians sold from £140 to £170 per 100kg

STORE BULLOCKS (220 lots)

A very firm demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £1880 for a 755kg Lim. (£249) and selling to £265 per 100kg for a 640kg Lim. to £1700 most other quality lots selling from £237 to £264 per 100kg Forward lots sold to £1420 for a 580kg Ch. (£245) and £248 per 100kg for a 560kg Ch. to £1390.

SAMPLE PRICES: C Martin Loughgall 755kg Lim. to £1880 (£249) 740kg Lim. to £1820 (£246) 730kg Lim. to £1800 (£246) 735kg Lim. to £1760 (£239) 720kg Ch. to £1730 (£240) 675kg Lim. to £1700 (£252) and 685kg Lim. to £1680 (£245). Fivemiletown Producer 720kg AA. to £1770 (£246). M Gormley Dungannon 710kg Ch. to £1760 (£248) and 715kg Her. to £1710 (£239). Carrick Farms Aughnacloy 695kg AA. to £1700 (£244). R Hall Fivemiletown 640kg Lim. to £1690 (£264) 670kg Ch. to £1670 (£249) and 695kg AA. to £1660 (£239). M/S R & N Lavery Portadown 675kg Ch. to £1680 (£249) and 640kg Lim. to £1670 (£261). S Connelly Moy 695kg Ch. to £1660 (£239). S McCaffery Irvinestown 700kg Ch. to £1660 (£237). R Robinson Portadown 650kg Ch. to £1650 (£254).

Forward Lots sold to £1420 for a 580kg Ch. (£245) and £1390 for a 560kg Ch. (£248) for N Lavery Portadown. Barnett Farms Clogher 560kg Ch. to £1380 (£246) 570kg Ch. to £1370 (£240) and 550kg Ch. to £1320 (£240) G H Carroll Dungannon 530kg Ch. to £1270 (£239)

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: J Martin Maguiresbridge 490kg Ch. to £1380 (£281) 490kg Ch. to £1260 (£257) and 445kg Ch. to £!030. G H Carroll Dungannon 500kg Lim. to £1260 (£252). N Mc Mullan Aughnacloy 500kg Lim. to £1180 (£236). P McKenna Ballygawley 495kg Sim. to £1170 (£236) 480kg Lim. to £1090, and 450kg Lim. to £1050. R Mitchell Cookstown 485kg Daq. to £1100. Boa Island Producer 405kg Lim. to £1100 (£271). P O Neill Beragh 485kg Lim. to £1090450kg Lim. to £1050, and 450kg Lim. to £1000. J Cox Kinawley 480kg Lim. to £1080. D Wright Aughnacloy 490kg B/B. to £1080, 460kg B/B. to £1040, and 485kg B/B. to £1030. D Monaghan Cookstown 435kg Lim. to £1030. I Maguire Fivemiletown 490kg Shb. to £1010. T McClean Donaghmore 475kg AA. to £1000.

STORE HEIFERS (130 lots)

A good steady demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £1600 for a 650kg Ch. (£246) and selling to £252 per 100kg for a 615kg Ch. to £1550. Most quality lots sold from £218 to £249 per 100kg Forward lots sold to £1490 for a 590kg Ch. (£252) SAMPLE PRICES: J McKenna Dungannon 650kg Ch. to £1600 (£246) 700kg Ch. to £1500 (£232) 665kg Ch. to £1450 (£218). M Gormley Dungannon 615kg Ch. to £1550 (£252). W S Hall Magheraveely 655kg Ch. to £1550 (£236) and 615kg Ch. to £1460 (£237). H Hall Dungannon 645kg Ch. to £1500 (£232) 600kg Ch. to £1460 (£228). S Campbell Clogher 635kg AA. to £1470 (£231) and 665kg AA. to £1460 (£219). W J Grey Trillick 600kg Lim. to £1460 (£243) and 605kg Lim. to £1440 (£238). J Martin Maguiresbridge 640kg Ch. to £1460 (£228). Forward lots sold to £1490 for a 590kg Ch. (£252) 580kg Ch. to £1460 (£251) and 585kg Ch. to £1400 (£239). H Hall Dungannon 585kg Lim. to £1460 (£249) and 595kg Lim. to £1420 (£238). S Campbell Clogher 595kg AA. to £1450 (£243). W J Grey Trillick 605kg Lim. to £1440 (£247) V Lennon Middletown 590kg Lim. to £1400 (£237)

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: B Maguire Rosslea 490kg Ch. to £1250 (£255). Trillick Producer 500kg Lim. to £1210 (£242). C Bloomer Dungannon 500kg Lim. to £1190 (£238) 590kg Lim. to £1150 (£234) 480kg Lim. to £1150 (£239) and 500kg Ch. to £1060. A Quigley Macken 490kg Ch. to £1180 (£241). Newtownbutler Producer 500kg AA. to £1180 (£236) 465kg Ch. to £1160 (£249) and 450kg Lim. to £1040. R Smyton Fivemiletown 495kg Ch. to £1140 (£230). J Martin Maguiresbridge 495kg Ch. to £1140 (£230) 485kg Lim. to £1110. H Gibson Sixmilecross 475kg Ch. to £1120 (£236) 460kg Ch. to £1080 (£235) and 490kg Ch. to £1040. T G Dunne Tempo 465kg Lim. to £1090. J McGinn Clogher 445kg Ch. to £1080 C & D Connelly Newtownbutler 480kg Sim. to £1070. Fermanagh Producer 435kg Ch. to £1070 (£246)

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: E Gildernew Dungannon 390kg Ch. to £880, 380kg Ch. to £780, 380kg Ch. to £760, and 375kg Ch. to £740. J Keys Clogher 330kg Lim. to £860, 360kg Lim. to £760, 280kg Ch. to £720, 310kg Lim. to £680, 345kg Lim. to £660, 345kg Sim. to £620,280kg Ch. to £580 and 300kg Her. to £510. Kesh Producer 330kg Lim. to £840 and 250kg Sim. to £550. Fermanagh Producer 400kg Lim. to £800. H Gibson Sixmilecross 390kg Ch. to £790. J McGinn Clogher 395kg AA. to £790.

WEANLINGS (200 lots)

A smaller entry this week sold to a very strong demand with Steers & Bulls selling to £1280 for a 420kg Lim. (£304) and selling to a high of £319 per 100kg twice for a 360kg Ch. and a 360kg Lim. to £1150 X 2 with several other lots selling to £300 + Heifers sold to £1090 for a 405 Ch. (£269) SAMPLE PRICES;

STEERS & BULLS: B McCullagh Greencastle 420kg Lim. to £1280 (£304) and 460kg Ch. to £1270 (£276). R Hopper Cookstown 500kg Lim. to £1240 (£248) 450kg Lim. to £1200 (£266) 520kg Lim. to £1180 (£227) and 490kg Lim. to £1150 (£234). D Strain Armagh 395kg B/B. to £1200 (£304). Armagh Producer 440kg Lim. to £1190 (£270) and 430kg Sim. to £1180 (£274). D McGirr Fintona 390kg Lim. to 31190 (£305) and 410kg Ch. to £1160 (£283). R McNamee Newtownsterart 385kg Ch. to £1190 (£309). Kesh Producer 380kg Lim. to £1180 (£310) and 415kg Lim. to £1150 (£277). Moy Producer 485kg Lim. to £1180 93243) and 375kg Ch. to £1150 (£306). A Hadden Aughnacloy 435kg Lim. to £1160 (£266). P McConnell Clogher 360kg Ch. to £1160 (£319). M Reynolds Armagh 360kg Lim. to £1160 (£319).

WEANLING HEIFERS: R Domer Clogher 405kg Ch. to £1090 (£269) and 305kg Lim. to £810 (£265). R McNamee Newtownstewart 395kg Ch. to £990 (£250). J McCabe Rosslea 385kg Ch. to £940. and 415kg Ch. to £800. P M Cullen Coalisland 390kg Lim. to £930. J I Johnston Roslea 425kg Ch. to £920and 375kg Ch. to £870. A C Moane Fivemiletown 380kg Lim. to £900 and 355kg Lim. to £800. J Steenson Tynan 410kg Sim. to £880 450kg Sim. to £850, and 380kg Sim. to £760. J G Owens Kinawley 405kg Ch. to £810 and 325kg Ch. to £750. Clogher Producer 400kg Ch. to £840 and 380kg Ch. to £770. B Maguire Rosslea 350kg Ch. to £750 and 320kg Ch. to £740.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A brisk demand this week with Calved Heifers selling to £2000, £1860, and £1620 for a Dungannon Producer. Back Springers sold £900 to £1050. A batch of Maiden Heifers sold to £625 each.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A good turnout this week sold to a keen demand with Ed. McCann Fintona selling a Heifer with Bull Calf to £2220 and a Heifer with Heifer Calf to £1870. K Bell Aughnacloy £1540 for 2013 Cow with Bull Calf and £1360 for 2012 Cow with Bull Calf. S W Campbell Fivemiletown £1460 for 2016 Cow With Heiofer Calf and £1240 for 2017 Cow with Heifer Calf. I T Ruddock Waringstown £1440 for 2017 Cow with Bull Calf and £1150 for Heifer with Heifer Calf. B McCann Dungannon £1220 for 3rd Calver with Bull Calf, £1160 for 2013 Cow with Heifer Calf and £1160 for 3rd Calver with Bull Calf. Incalf Cows sold to £1330 for B McCann Dungannon and £1260 for K Bell Aughnacloy others sold from £1000.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED LUMPS

A large entry sold to a strong demand with young Bull Calves selling to £440 for an AA.and £430 for Lim. to K Moore Augher. D J T Elliott Brookeborough £400 for Lim. T F McDermot Fintona £425, £395 and £365 for AAs. D E L Nelson Maguiresbridge £320 for B/B. S Gormley Augher £305, £300, and £300 for Simms. A C Lunny Aghalane £300 for B/B. R Moore Cornafanogue £290 for B/B.

HEIFER CALVES: K Moore Augher £420 for Ch. £405, and £400 for Limms. and £375 for AA. A Fleming Armagh £340 for AA. S Beacom & E Graham Lisbellaw £320 for Ch. E & S McCaughey Trillick £315 for Ch. S Gormley Augher £305, and £295 for Simms. A C Lunny Aghalane £300 for B/B. R W Ruddy Dungannon £300 for Her.

REARED MALE LUMPS: G Gormley Castlederg £710 for Lim. £660, £640, and £620 for Chars. K Moore Augher £680 for Lim.