Steady demand for cattle at Lisnaskea Mart, cows and calves to £1840
This week cows and calves sold to £1880 and £1840.
Store heifers sold to £1730 for a 490kg Charolais (£353) with a 450kg Limousin to £1640 (£364).
Weanling heifers sold to £1550 for a 370kg Charolais (£419) with a 305kg Limousin to £1480 (£485) a 300kg Charolais to £1380 (£460) a 290kg Limousin sold to £1310 (£452) with a 210kg Simmental to £980 (£467).
Weanling males sold to £1660 for a 445kg Limousin (£373) with a 330kg Charolais to £1560 (£473) and a 275kg Charolais to £1440 (£524).
Sample prices
Cows and calves
Newtownbutler producer Aberdeen Angus heifers with Shorthorn heifer calves at foot to £1880 and £1840.
Store and weanling heifers
Newtownbutler producer 490kg Charolais to £1730 (£353) 370kg Charolais to £1550 (£419) 450kg Charolais to £1480 (£329) and 420kg Charolais to £1460 (£348) Derrylin producer 450kg Limousin to £1640 (£364). Rosslea producer 510kg Charolais to £1610 (£316) Lisbellaw producer 305kg Limousin to £1480 (£485) 350kg Charolais to £1430 (£409) and 290kg Charolais to £1300 (£448) Rosslea producer 300kg Charolais to £1380 (£460) and 245kg Simmental to £1100 (£449). Newtownbutler producer 450kg Hereford to £1360. Belleek producer Lisnaskea producer 290kg Limousin to £1310 (£452) and 250kg Limousin to £1050 (£420) Lisnaskea producer 300kg Limousin to £1210 (£410) and 250kg Limousin to £1060(£424). Aghalane producer 385kg Shorthorn beef to £1100 (£286) 365kg Shorthorn beef to £1000 and 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £770. Belleek producer 380kg Saler to £1060 and 335kg Saler to £850. Monea producer 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £990 (£291) and Garrison producer 210kg Simmental to £980 (£467).
Store and weanling males
Derrylin producer 445kg Limousin to £1660 (£373) and 300kg Hereford to £1030 (£343) Rosslea producer 330kg Charolais to £1560 (£473) 275kg Charolais to £1440 (£524) and 280kg Charolais to £1370 (£489) Teemore producer 320kg Charolais to £1490 (£466) and 425kg Charolais to £1460 (£344) Lisnaskea producer 320kg Simmental to £1310 (£452) Lisnaskea producer 300kg Limousin to £1280 (£427) 360kg Limousin to £1180 (£328) 290kg Limousin to £1180 (£407) and 240kg Limousin to £1090 (£454) Monea producer 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £1240 (£400) 265kg Aberdeen Angus to £1180 (£445) and 210kg Aberdeen Angus to £1000 (£476) Newtownbutler producer 380kg Charolais to £1240 (£326) Rosslea producer 255kg Charolais to £1150 (£451) Garrison producer 260kg Simmental to £1150 (£442) and 230kg Simmental to £940 (£409) Aghalane producer 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £1110 (£317) and Belleek producer 315kg Belgian Blue to £880.
Lots more stock required weekly to supply a growing demand from online and ringside competition.
