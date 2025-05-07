Steady demand for cattle at Lisnaskea Mart, cows and calves to £1840

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A very steady demand for another good entry of cattle at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday 6th May with prices for quality stock holding strong.

This week cows and calves sold to £1880 and £1840.

Store heifers sold to £1730 for a 490kg Charolais (£353) with a 450kg Limousin to £1640 (£364).

Weanling heifers sold to £1550 for a 370kg Charolais (£419) with a 305kg Limousin to £1480 (£485) a 300kg Charolais to £1380 (£460) a 290kg Limousin sold to £1310 (£452) with a 210kg Simmental to £980 (£467).

Weanling males sold to £1660 for a 445kg Limousin (£373) with a 330kg Charolais to £1560 (£473) and a 275kg Charolais to £1440 (£524).

Sample prices

Cows and calves

Newtownbutler producer Aberdeen Angus heifers with Shorthorn heifer calves at foot to £1880 and £1840.

Store and weanling heifers

Newtownbutler producer 490kg Charolais to £1730 (£353) 370kg Charolais to £1550 (£419) 450kg Charolais to £1480 (£329) and 420kg Charolais to £1460 (£348) Derrylin producer 450kg Limousin to £1640 (£364). Rosslea producer 510kg Charolais to £1610 (£316) Lisbellaw producer 305kg Limousin to £1480 (£485) 350kg Charolais to £1430 (£409) and 290kg Charolais to £1300 (£448) Rosslea producer 300kg Charolais to £1380 (£460) and 245kg Simmental to £1100 (£449). Newtownbutler producer 450kg Hereford to £1360. Belleek producer Lisnaskea producer 290kg Limousin to £1310 (£452) and 250kg Limousin to £1050 (£420) Lisnaskea producer 300kg Limousin to £1210 (£410) and 250kg Limousin to £1060(£424). Aghalane producer 385kg Shorthorn beef to £1100 (£286) 365kg Shorthorn beef to £1000 and 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £770. Belleek producer 380kg Saler to £1060 and 335kg Saler to £850. Monea producer 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £990 (£291) and Garrison producer 210kg Simmental to £980 (£467).

Store and weanling males

Derrylin producer 445kg Limousin to £1660 (£373) and 300kg Hereford to £1030 (£343) Rosslea producer 330kg Charolais to £1560 (£473) 275kg Charolais to £1440 (£524) and 280kg Charolais to £1370 (£489) Teemore producer 320kg Charolais to £1490 (£466) and 425kg Charolais to £1460 (£344) Lisnaskea producer 320kg Simmental to £1310 (£452) Lisnaskea producer 300kg Limousin to £1280 (£427) 360kg Limousin to £1180 (£328) 290kg Limousin to £1180 (£407) and 240kg Limousin to £1090 (£454) Monea producer 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £1240 (£400) 265kg Aberdeen Angus to £1180 (£445) and 210kg Aberdeen Angus to £1000 (£476) Newtownbutler producer 380kg Charolais to £1240 (£326) Rosslea producer 255kg Charolais to £1150 (£451) Garrison producer 260kg Simmental to £1150 (£442) and 230kg Simmental to £940 (£409) Aghalane producer 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £1110 (£317) and Belleek producer 315kg Belgian Blue to £880.

Lots more stock required weekly to supply a growing demand from online and ringside competition.