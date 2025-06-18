Steady demand for cattle at Lisnaskea Mart, cows and calves to £3240
This week cows and calves sold to £3240 for a 2021 cow with bull calf.
Male weanlings sold to £1760 for a 465kg Limousin (£378).
Weanlings sold to £1550 for a 450kg Charolais (£344) with a 320kg Limousin selling to £1320 (£412).
Weanling males and females
Fivemiletown producer 465kg Limousin (m) to £1760 (£378) Lisnaskea producer 450kg (f) Charolais to £1550 (£344) Fivemiletown producer 450kg Speckle Park (f) to £1500 (£333) 420kg Speckle Park (f) to £1480 (£365) Lisnaskea producer 405kg Limousin (f) to £1480 (£365) Fivemiletown producer 465kg Speckle Park (f) to £1390 (£299) Fivemiletown producer 420kg Speckle Park (f) to £1380 (£328) Rosslea producer 320kg Limousin (f) to £1320 (£412) Lisnaskea producer 360kg Limousin (f) to £1270 (£352) Lisnaskea producer 365kg Limousin (f) to £1250 (£342) Derrygonnelly producer 325kg Belgian Blue (f) to £1050 (£323) and Fivemiletown producer 355kg Fleckvieh (f) to £810.
Suckler cows and calves
Derrygonnelly producer sold a choice 2021 cow with bull calf to £324
