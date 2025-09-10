Steady demand for cattle at Lisnaskea Mart, heavy steers to £2390
This week cows and calves sold to £2920 for Limousin cow with Limousin bull calf at foot.
Heavy steers sold to £2390 for a 640kg Hereford (£373) with a 510kg Hereford to £1920 (£376).
Store heifers sold to £1440 for a 400kg Belgian Blue (£360) with a 320kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1370 (£428).
Weanling heifers sold to £500 per 100kg for a 280kg Charolais to £1400.
Weanling males sold to £1800 for a 425kg Galloway (£424) to £475 per 100kg for a 375kg Charolais to £1780.
Sample prices
Suckler outfits
Garrison farmer £2920 for Limousin cow with Limousin bull calf. Derrylin farmer £2020 for Limousin cow with Aberdeen Angus heifer calf.
Store and weanling males
Derrylin farmer 640kg Hereford to £2390 (£373) 605kg Hereford to £2230 (£369) 560kg Hereford to £2100 (£375) 540kg Hereford to £2000 (£370) 540kg Hereford to £1970 (£365) 520kg Hereford to £1940 (£373) 510kg Hereford to £1920 (£376) 550kg Hereford to £1900 (£350) and 520kg Hereford to £1820 (£350) Newtownbutler farmer 450kg Charolais to £1990 (£442) and 445kg Charolais to £1820 (£409) Derrylin farmer 425kg Galloway to £1800 (£424) and 375kg Charolais to £1780 (£475) Newtownbutler farmer 395kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1630 (£413) Lisnaskea farmer 445kg Belgian Blue to £1560 (£351) 425kg Charolais to £1530 (£360) and 445kg Aberdeen Angus to £1340. Lisnaskea farmer 365kg Limousin to £1480 (£405) and 365kg Simmental to £1250 (£342).
Store and weanling heifers
Newtownbutler farmer 370kg Charolais to £1610 (£435) Fivemiletown farmer 400kg Belgian Blue to £1400 (£360) 450kg Belgian Blue to £1400 (£311) 460kg Belgian Blue to £1360 (£309) and 350kg Belgian Blue to £1150 (£329) Garrison farmer 280kg Charolais to £1400 (£500) and Derrylin farmer 400kg Saler to £1180.
