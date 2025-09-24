Steady demand for cattle at Markethill Mart, good quality beef bred cows to £2080

An entry of 85 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 23rd September sold in a steady demand.

Good quality beef bred cows from £280-£343 per 100k for 606k at £2080 for a Newry producer. The same owner received £322 per 100k for 660k at £1980.

Dairy bred cows sold to £264 per 100k for 802k at £2120 for a Portadown farmer, followed by £261 for 628k at £1640 for a Hilltown farmer.

Main demand from £240 to £256 per 100k.

Farming Life livestock markets

Second quality from £200 to £230 with poorest cows from £170 to £190 per 100k.

Clean cattle sold to £381 per 100k for 590k Limousin bull at £2250 with several more from £348 to £360 per 100k.

The 80 dropped calves maintained an excellent trade with bull calves under eight weeks old selling to £1210 for a five weeks old Limousin from a Mayobridge producer.

A Keady producer sold a two weeks old Charolais ball at £900.

Main demand for good quality bull calves from £650 to £840.

Friesian bulls sold to £410.

Main demand from £300 to £340 each.

Heifer calves sold to £860 for a two week old Charolais for a Derrynoose farmer, followed by £850 for a Simmental calf from a Cullyhanna farmer.

All good quality heifer calves from £600 to £800 each.

Cull cows

Newry producer 606k £2080 £343/100k: 616k £1980 £322/100k: Armagh producer 758k £2350 £310/100k: Hilltown producer 654k £2000 £306/100k and Derrynoose producer 658k £1970 £299/100k.

Dairy bred cows

Portadown producer 802k £2120 £264/100k: Hilltown producer 628k £1640 £261/100k: Dromore producer 722k £1850 £256/100k:652k £1650 £253/100k:Dungannon producer 764k £1860 £244/100k: Gilford producer 756k £1830 £242/100k: Portadown producer 682k £1660 £240/100k and Dromore producer 722k £1730 £240/100k.

Bull calves

Limousin £1210: Charolais £900: Limousin £840: Speckle Park £700: Belgian Blue £690 and Belgian Blue £680.

Friesian bull calves

Holstein £410: Friesian £340: Friesian £340 and Holstein £300.

Heifer calves

Charolais £860: Simmental £850: Simmental £800 and Charolais £660.