Steady demand for cattle at Markethill Mart, heavy heifers to £2120

An entry of 570 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 23rd November sold in a steady demand in all rings.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heifers

130 heifers maintained a very firm trade with heavy heifers selling to £320 for 660k at £2120 for an Armagh farmer.

The same owner received £310 for 620k at £1920 and £309 for 680k at £2100.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farming Life livestock markets

Main demand for heavy heifers from £260 to £298 per 100 kilos.

Forward feeding heifers sold to £319 for 540k at £1720 for an Armagh farmer.

The same owner received £318 for 556k at £1770.

A Katesbridge farmer also received £318 for 516k at £1640.

Main demand for forward feeders from £250 to £300 per 100 kilos.

Middleweight heifers sold to £311 for 424k at 31320 from a Tassagh farmer followed by £310 for 430k at £1340 from a Newry producer.

A Forkhill farmer received £308 for 402k at £1240.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Main demand for good quality middleweights from £260 to £304 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers

Armagh farmer 662k £2120 £320.00; Armagh farmer 620k £1920 3310.00; Dungannon farmer 680k £2100 £309.00; Gilford farmer 632k £1880 £298.00; Dungannon farmer 714k £2100 £294.00; Portadown farmer 652k £1900 £291.00; Stewartstown farmer 698k £2020 £289.00 and Dungannon farmer 710k £2020 £285.

Forward heifers

Armagh farmer 540k £1720 £319.00; Armagh farmer 556k £1770 £318.0; Katesbridge farmer 516k £1640 £318.00; Portadown farmer 560k £1760 £314.00; Portadown farmer 506k £!560 £308.00; Portadown farmer 520k £1550 £298.00; Armagh farmer 522k £1550 £297.00; Portadown farmer 538k £1590 £296.00; Armagh farmer 540k £1590 £294.00 and Portadown farmer 544k £1600 £294.

Middleweight heifers

Tassagh farmer 424k £1320 £311.00; Newry farmer 432k £1340 £310.00; Forkhill farmer 402k £1240 £308.00; Newry farmer 360k £1120 £311.00; Newry farmer 434k £1330 £306.00; Katesbridge farmer 438k £1340 £306.00; Tassagh farmer 452k £1370 £303.00; Tandragee farmer 488k £1460 £299.00 and Newry farmer 452k £1330 £294.

Bullocks

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An entry of 100 bullocks sold in a steady demand with forward feeding bullocks to £313 for 524k at £1640 for a Gilford farmer followed by £312 for 560k at £1760 from a Castlewellan farmer.

The same owner received £299 for 528k at £1580.

All good quality forward bullocks from £260 to £298 per 100 kilos.

Heavy bullocks sold to £289 for 670k at £1950 from a Tynan farmer.

The same owner received £284 for 620k at £1760.

Several more heavy bullocks sold from £260 to £281 per 100 kilos.

Forward bullocks

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gilford farmer 524k £1640 £313.00; Castlewellan farmer 564k £1760 £312.00; Castlewellan farmer 528k £1580 £299.00; Newry farmer 602k £1800 £299.00; Gilford farmer 564k £1680 £298.00; Hillsborough farmer 518k £1540 £297.00; Hillsborough farmer 582k £1710 £294.00; Mountnorris farmer 528k £1550 £294.00 and Warrenpoint farmer 506k £1480 £293.

Heavy bullocks

Tynan farmer 674k £1950 £289.00; Tynan farmer 620k £1760 £284.00; Tandragee farmer 698k £1960 £281.00; Markethill farmer 662k £1810 £273.00 and Tynan farmer 660k £1800 £273.

Middleweight bullocks

Newtownhamilton farmer 478k £1570 £329.00; Castlewellan farmer 476k £1550 £326.00; Warrenpoint farmer 484k £1560 £322.00; Warrenpoint farmer 458k £1470 £321.00; Castlewellan farmer 476k £1520 £319.00; Castlewellan farmer 490k £1560 £318.00; Dromore farmer 408k £1280 £314.00; Dromore farmer 414k £1280 £308.00; Dromore farmer 416k £1280 £308.00 and Banbridge farmer 414k £1260 £304.

Weanlings

A very large entry of 310 weanlings sold in an exceptionally strong trade with prices remaining very firm throughout the sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Good quality light males sold to £397 for 350k at £1390 for a Tandragee farmer and for 300k at £1190 for a Jonesborough producer.

A Cullyhanna farmer received £373 for 260k at £970 and a Cookstown producer received £366 for 358k at £1310.

All good quality light males sold from £300 to £350 per 100 kilos.

Stronger males to £328 for 480k at £1580 from a Crossmaglen farmer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Light heifer weanlings sold to £415 for 304k at £1260 from a Jonesborough farmer.

The same owner received £397 for 312k at £1240.

Main demand for good quality heifer weanlings from £320 to £392 per 100 kilos.

Stronger heifers sold up to £354 for 412k at £1460 from a Benburb farmer.

The same owner received £336 for 456k at £1530.

Main demand from £260 to £324 per 100 kilos.

Strong male weanlings

Crossmaglen farmer 482k £1580 £328.00; Glenanne farmer 418k £1180 £282.00; Armagh farmer 464k £1240 £267.00; Crossmaglen farmer 450k £1200 £267.00; Markethill farmer 430k £1140 £265.00 and Armagh farmer 404k £1050 £260.

Light male weanlings

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tandragee farmer 350k £1390 £397.00; Jonesborough farmer 300k £1190 £397.00; Cullyhanna farmer 260k £970 £373.00; Cookstown farmer 358k £1310 £366.00; Lisburn farmer 254k £900 £354.00; Cullyhanna farmer 278k £980 £353.00; Cullyhanna farmer 324k £1110 £343.00; Loughgilly farmer 384k £1310 £341.00; Tandragee farmer 280k £980 £350.00 and Newry farmer 306k £1040 £340.

Strong heifer weanlings

Benburb farmer 412k £1460 £354.00; Benburb farmer 456k £1530 £336.00; Benburb farmer 414k £1340 £324.00; Armagh farmer 442k £1300 £294.00; Banbridge farmer 480k £1350 £281.00 and Dromore farmer 406k £1080 £266.

Light heifer weanlings

Jonesborough farmer 304k £1260 £415.00; Jonesborough farmer 312k £1240 £397.00; Jonesborough farmer 250k £980 £392.00; Jonesborough farmer 276k £1060 £384.00; Jonesobrough farmer 276k £1060 £384.00; Tassagh farmer 266k £1010 3380.00; Newry farmer 266k £980 £368.00; Tassagh farmer 302k £1100 £364.00; Jonesborough farmer 344k £1250 £363.00 and Rathfriland farmer 368k £1330 £361.

An entry of 1370 sheep in Markethill on Monday 25th November sold in a slightly firmer demand for all classes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heavy lambs sold up to £156.50 each for 20 lambs 25.9k (604p/k) from a Lurgan farmer.

Most heavy pens sold from £147 to £155 each and the sale average for 350 heavy lambs was 26k at £149.50 per head.

Top quality pens sold from 612p/k for 24.5k at £150 from a Newry farmer, followed by 606p/k for 25.4k at £154 from a Loughgall farmer and a Ballynahinch producer received 606p/k for 24.1k at £146.

Main demand for heavy lambs from 560-604p/k.

Good quality midweights sold from 610-663p/k with a top of 693p/k for 20.2k at £140 from a Cullyhanna producer, followed by 663p/k for 20.5k at £136 from a Loughgall producer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Loughgall producer received 660p/k for 20.5k at £136 each.

Store trade was exceptionally strong to a top of 804p/k for 15 lambs 14.8 at £119 from a Newry producer.

A Kilcoo farmer received 765p/k for 20 lambs 17k at £130.

All good quality light stores sold from 670-750p/k with stronger stores to 728p/k for 19.1k at £139 from a Loughgall farmer, followed by 703p/k for 17.9k at 3126 from a Loughgall farmer.

250 cull ewes sold to £228 per head with others at £216, £214, £212 and £210.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Main demand for fleshed ewes from £140 to £196 with plainer types from £95 to £138.

Heavy lambs

Newry producer 24.5k £150 612p/k: Loughgall producer 25.4k £154 606p/k: Ballynahinch producer 24.1k £146 606p/k: Lurgan producer 25.9k £156.50 604p/k: Dungannon producer 24.5k £147 600p/k: Tassagh producer 24.3k £145 597p/k: Ballynahinch producer 24.4k £145 594p/k: Kilkeel producer 25.1k £149 594p/k and Banbridge producer 24k £142 592p/k.

Midweight lambs

Cullyhanna producer 20.2k £140 693p/k: Loughgall producer 20.5k £136 663p/k: Loughgall producer 20.6k £136 660p/k: Glenanne producer 21.4k £139 650p/k: Ballynahinch producer 20.5k £132.50 646p/k: Cullyhanna producer 20.2k £129.50 641p/k: Ballynahinch producer 21k £134 638p/k: Ballinderry producer 20.8k £132.50 637p/k: Armagh producer 20k £127 635p/k and Lurgan producer 23.4k £147.50 630p/k.

Store lambs

Newry producer 14.8k £119 804p/k: Kilcoo producer 17k £130 765p/k: Armagh producer 16k £121 756p/k: Lislea producer 15.9k £119 748p/k: Keady producer 16.2k £120 741p/k: Markethill producer 17k £125 735p/k: Loughgall producer 19.1k £139 728p/k: Tandragee producer 16.4k £119 726p/k and Armagh producer 13.8k £100 725p/k.