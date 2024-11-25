Steady demand for cattle at Markethill Mart, heavy heifers to £2120
Heifers
130 heifers maintained a very firm trade with heavy heifers selling to £320 for 660k at £2120 for an Armagh farmer.
The same owner received £310 for 620k at £1920 and £309 for 680k at £2100.
Main demand for heavy heifers from £260 to £298 per 100 kilos.
Forward feeding heifers sold to £319 for 540k at £1720 for an Armagh farmer.
The same owner received £318 for 556k at £1770.
A Katesbridge farmer also received £318 for 516k at £1640.
Main demand for forward feeders from £250 to £300 per 100 kilos.
Middleweight heifers sold to £311 for 424k at 31320 from a Tassagh farmer followed by £310 for 430k at £1340 from a Newry producer.
A Forkhill farmer received £308 for 402k at £1240.
Main demand for good quality middleweights from £260 to £304 per 100 kilos.
Heavy heifers
Armagh farmer 662k £2120 £320.00; Armagh farmer 620k £1920 3310.00; Dungannon farmer 680k £2100 £309.00; Gilford farmer 632k £1880 £298.00; Dungannon farmer 714k £2100 £294.00; Portadown farmer 652k £1900 £291.00; Stewartstown farmer 698k £2020 £289.00 and Dungannon farmer 710k £2020 £285.
Forward heifers
Armagh farmer 540k £1720 £319.00; Armagh farmer 556k £1770 £318.0; Katesbridge farmer 516k £1640 £318.00; Portadown farmer 560k £1760 £314.00; Portadown farmer 506k £!560 £308.00; Portadown farmer 520k £1550 £298.00; Armagh farmer 522k £1550 £297.00; Portadown farmer 538k £1590 £296.00; Armagh farmer 540k £1590 £294.00 and Portadown farmer 544k £1600 £294.
Middleweight heifers
Tassagh farmer 424k £1320 £311.00; Newry farmer 432k £1340 £310.00; Forkhill farmer 402k £1240 £308.00; Newry farmer 360k £1120 £311.00; Newry farmer 434k £1330 £306.00; Katesbridge farmer 438k £1340 £306.00; Tassagh farmer 452k £1370 £303.00; Tandragee farmer 488k £1460 £299.00 and Newry farmer 452k £1330 £294.
Bullocks
An entry of 100 bullocks sold in a steady demand with forward feeding bullocks to £313 for 524k at £1640 for a Gilford farmer followed by £312 for 560k at £1760 from a Castlewellan farmer.
The same owner received £299 for 528k at £1580.
All good quality forward bullocks from £260 to £298 per 100 kilos.
Heavy bullocks sold to £289 for 670k at £1950 from a Tynan farmer.
The same owner received £284 for 620k at £1760.
Several more heavy bullocks sold from £260 to £281 per 100 kilos.
Forward bullocks
Gilford farmer 524k £1640 £313.00; Castlewellan farmer 564k £1760 £312.00; Castlewellan farmer 528k £1580 £299.00; Newry farmer 602k £1800 £299.00; Gilford farmer 564k £1680 £298.00; Hillsborough farmer 518k £1540 £297.00; Hillsborough farmer 582k £1710 £294.00; Mountnorris farmer 528k £1550 £294.00 and Warrenpoint farmer 506k £1480 £293.
Heavy bullocks
Tynan farmer 674k £1950 £289.00; Tynan farmer 620k £1760 £284.00; Tandragee farmer 698k £1960 £281.00; Markethill farmer 662k £1810 £273.00 and Tynan farmer 660k £1800 £273.
Middleweight bullocks
Newtownhamilton farmer 478k £1570 £329.00; Castlewellan farmer 476k £1550 £326.00; Warrenpoint farmer 484k £1560 £322.00; Warrenpoint farmer 458k £1470 £321.00; Castlewellan farmer 476k £1520 £319.00; Castlewellan farmer 490k £1560 £318.00; Dromore farmer 408k £1280 £314.00; Dromore farmer 414k £1280 £308.00; Dromore farmer 416k £1280 £308.00 and Banbridge farmer 414k £1260 £304.
Weanlings
A very large entry of 310 weanlings sold in an exceptionally strong trade with prices remaining very firm throughout the sale.
Good quality light males sold to £397 for 350k at £1390 for a Tandragee farmer and for 300k at £1190 for a Jonesborough producer.
A Cullyhanna farmer received £373 for 260k at £970 and a Cookstown producer received £366 for 358k at £1310.
All good quality light males sold from £300 to £350 per 100 kilos.
Stronger males to £328 for 480k at £1580 from a Crossmaglen farmer.
Light heifer weanlings sold to £415 for 304k at £1260 from a Jonesborough farmer.
The same owner received £397 for 312k at £1240.
Main demand for good quality heifer weanlings from £320 to £392 per 100 kilos.
Stronger heifers sold up to £354 for 412k at £1460 from a Benburb farmer.
The same owner received £336 for 456k at £1530.
Main demand from £260 to £324 per 100 kilos.
Strong male weanlings
Crossmaglen farmer 482k £1580 £328.00; Glenanne farmer 418k £1180 £282.00; Armagh farmer 464k £1240 £267.00; Crossmaglen farmer 450k £1200 £267.00; Markethill farmer 430k £1140 £265.00 and Armagh farmer 404k £1050 £260.
Light male weanlings
Tandragee farmer 350k £1390 £397.00; Jonesborough farmer 300k £1190 £397.00; Cullyhanna farmer 260k £970 £373.00; Cookstown farmer 358k £1310 £366.00; Lisburn farmer 254k £900 £354.00; Cullyhanna farmer 278k £980 £353.00; Cullyhanna farmer 324k £1110 £343.00; Loughgilly farmer 384k £1310 £341.00; Tandragee farmer 280k £980 £350.00 and Newry farmer 306k £1040 £340.
Strong heifer weanlings
Benburb farmer 412k £1460 £354.00; Benburb farmer 456k £1530 £336.00; Benburb farmer 414k £1340 £324.00; Armagh farmer 442k £1300 £294.00; Banbridge farmer 480k £1350 £281.00 and Dromore farmer 406k £1080 £266.
Light heifer weanlings
Jonesborough farmer 304k £1260 £415.00; Jonesborough farmer 312k £1240 £397.00; Jonesborough farmer 250k £980 £392.00; Jonesborough farmer 276k £1060 £384.00; Jonesobrough farmer 276k £1060 £384.00; Tassagh farmer 266k £1010 3380.00; Newry farmer 266k £980 £368.00; Tassagh farmer 302k £1100 £364.00; Jonesborough farmer 344k £1250 £363.00 and Rathfriland farmer 368k £1330 £361.
An entry of 1370 sheep in Markethill on Monday 25th November sold in a slightly firmer demand for all classes.
Heavy lambs sold up to £156.50 each for 20 lambs 25.9k (604p/k) from a Lurgan farmer.
Most heavy pens sold from £147 to £155 each and the sale average for 350 heavy lambs was 26k at £149.50 per head.
Top quality pens sold from 612p/k for 24.5k at £150 from a Newry farmer, followed by 606p/k for 25.4k at £154 from a Loughgall farmer and a Ballynahinch producer received 606p/k for 24.1k at £146.
Main demand for heavy lambs from 560-604p/k.
Good quality midweights sold from 610-663p/k with a top of 693p/k for 20.2k at £140 from a Cullyhanna producer, followed by 663p/k for 20.5k at £136 from a Loughgall producer.
A Loughgall producer received 660p/k for 20.5k at £136 each.
Store trade was exceptionally strong to a top of 804p/k for 15 lambs 14.8 at £119 from a Newry producer.
A Kilcoo farmer received 765p/k for 20 lambs 17k at £130.
All good quality light stores sold from 670-750p/k with stronger stores to 728p/k for 19.1k at £139 from a Loughgall farmer, followed by 703p/k for 17.9k at 3126 from a Loughgall farmer.
250 cull ewes sold to £228 per head with others at £216, £214, £212 and £210.
Main demand for fleshed ewes from £140 to £196 with plainer types from £95 to £138.
Heavy lambs
Newry producer 24.5k £150 612p/k: Loughgall producer 25.4k £154 606p/k: Ballynahinch producer 24.1k £146 606p/k: Lurgan producer 25.9k £156.50 604p/k: Dungannon producer 24.5k £147 600p/k: Tassagh producer 24.3k £145 597p/k: Ballynahinch producer 24.4k £145 594p/k: Kilkeel producer 25.1k £149 594p/k and Banbridge producer 24k £142 592p/k.
Midweight lambs
Cullyhanna producer 20.2k £140 693p/k: Loughgall producer 20.5k £136 663p/k: Loughgall producer 20.6k £136 660p/k: Glenanne producer 21.4k £139 650p/k: Ballynahinch producer 20.5k £132.50 646p/k: Cullyhanna producer 20.2k £129.50 641p/k: Ballynahinch producer 21k £134 638p/k: Ballinderry producer 20.8k £132.50 637p/k: Armagh producer 20k £127 635p/k and Lurgan producer 23.4k £147.50 630p/k.
Store lambs
Newry producer 14.8k £119 804p/k: Kilcoo producer 17k £130 765p/k: Armagh producer 16k £121 756p/k: Lislea producer 15.9k £119 748p/k: Keady producer 16.2k £120 741p/k: Markethill producer 17k £125 735p/k: Loughgall producer 19.1k £139 728p/k: Tandragee producer 16.4k £119 726p/k and Armagh producer 13.8k £100 725p/k.
