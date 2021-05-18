Steady demand for cull cows at Markethill

Cow/heifers sold to £242 per 100 kilos for 660k at £1605 from a Portadown farmer. Beef cows sold to £202 per 100 kilos for 660k at £1335 for an Armagh farmer. All good quality beef bred cows sold from £160 to £194 per 100 kilos. Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £130 to £150 per 100 kilos for 680k at £1025 and up to £1225 for 820k £148 per 100 kilos. Several Friesian cows sold from £1000 to £1205 each. Second quality Friesian cows from £100 to £115 and the poorest types from £80 to £95 per 100 kilos.