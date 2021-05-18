Steady demand for cull cows at Markethill
An entry of 170 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 18th May sold in a steady demand.
Cow/heifers sold to £242 per 100 kilos for 660k at £1605 from a Portadown farmer. Beef cows sold to £202 per 100 kilos for 660k at £1335 for an Armagh farmer. All good quality beef bred cows sold from £160 to £194 per 100 kilos. Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £130 to £150 per 100 kilos for 680k at £1025 and up to £1225 for 820k £148 per 100 kilos. Several Friesian cows sold from £1000 to £1205 each. Second quality Friesian cows from £100 to £115 and the poorest types from £80 to £95 per 100 kilos.
Cull cows: Portadown farmer 664k £1605 £242.00; Armagh farmer 662k £1335 £202.00; Mountnorris farmer 704k £1365 £194.00; Armagh farmer 654k £1225 £187.00; Armagh farmer 708k £1305 £184.00; Tassagh farmer 618k £1135 £184.00; Dungannon farmer 588k £1075 £183.00; Cullyhanna farmer 600k £1095 £183.00.
Friesian cull cows: Bessbrook farmer 684k £1025 £150.00; Armagh farmer 684k £1015 £148.00; Armagh farmer 826k £1225 £148.00; Dungannon farmer 832k £1205 £145.00; Killylea farmer 720k £1035 £144.00; Dungannon farmer 712k £985 £138.00; Killylea farmer 790k £1075 £136.00; Killylea farmer 782k £1055 £135.00.
CALVES: 170 calves sold in a very firm demand with good quality bulls under six weeks to £425 BB and for a Sim. All good quality bulls from £330 to £420 each. Good quality heifer calves £450 for a three week old Lim followed by £440 for a six week old BB. All good quality heifers from £250 to £405 each.
Bull calves: BB £425; Sim £425; BB £420; BB £420; AA £410; Ch £410; Sim £405; AA £400.
Heifer calves: Lim £450; BB £440; Ch £405; AA £360; AA £350; BB £350; AA £330; AA £330.