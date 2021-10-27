Steady demand for cull cows at Markethill

Good quality beef bred cows from £150 to £184 per 100 kilos for 678k at £1245 from a Keady farmer followed by £183 for 704k at £1285 from an Armagh farmer. Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £125 to £137 per 100 kilos for 760k at £1045 from a Dungannon farmer followed by £135 for 758k at £1025 from a Killylea producer. Second quality Friesians sold to £120 and the poorest types from £70 to £90 per 100 kilos.