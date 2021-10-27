Steady demand for cull cows at Markethill
An entry of 200 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 26th October sold in a steady demand.
Good quality beef bred cows from £150 to £184 per 100 kilos for 678k at £1245 from a Keady farmer followed by £183 for 704k at £1285 from an Armagh farmer. Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £125 to £137 per 100 kilos for 760k at £1045 from a Dungannon farmer followed by £135 for 758k at £1025 from a Killylea producer. Second quality Friesians sold to £120 and the poorest types from £70 to £90 per 100 kilos.
Cull cows: Keady farmer 616k £1255 £204.00; Benburb farmer 580k £1075 £185.00; Keady farmer 678k £1245 £184.00; Armagh farmer 704k £1285 £183.00; Tassagh farmer 698k £1245 £178.00; Keady farmer 618k £1085 £176.00; Mountnorris farmer 686k £1195 £174.00; Benburb farmer 630k £1055 £168.00; Markethill farmer 776k £1285 £166.00.
Friesian cull cows: Dungannon farmer 764k £1045 £137.00; Killylea farmer 758k £1025 £135.00; Dungannon farmer 712k £955 £134.00; Dungannon farmer 626k £835 £133.00; Rathfriland farmer 750k £995 £133.00; Rathfriland farmer 790k £1045 £132.00; Newry farmer 818k £1075 £132.00; Dungannon farmer 812k £1065 £131.00.
CALVES: 180 calves sold in a steady demand. Good quality bulls under 6 weeks sold from £280 to £400 for BB and for a Lim followed by £395 and £380 for Lim. Good quality heifer calves to £400 for a BB followed by £310 for a BB. All good quality heifers from £220 to £300 each.
Bull calves: BB £400; Lim £400; Lim £395; Lim £380; Lim £360; Sim £350; BB £330; BB £330.
Heifer calves: BB £340; BB £310; BB £300; AA £300; BB £300; AA £300; BB £300.