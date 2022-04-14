Steady demand for sheep at Markethill

Good quality middleweight hoggets sold from 530p to 595p per kilo for 21k at £125 each followed by 581p for 21.7k at £126 each.

Heavy hoggets sold to 542p per kilo for 24k at £130 each followed by 517p for 24k at £124 each. Several heavy pens made from £127 to £131 each.

Good quality Spring Lambs sold from 580p to 607p per kilo for 20.1k at £122 each followed by 603p per kilo for 20.4k at £123 each.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 320 Cull Ewes sold in a very strong demand to a top of £238 each. Main demand for fleshed ewes from £150 to £215 each. Plainer Ewes from £100 to £130 each.

Another full yard of Ewes & Lambs returned an excellent demand. Good quality Doubles selling to £325, £315 & £300 each. All good quality double outfits from £240 to £280 each. Singles sold up to £240, £230 and £210 each with main demand from £160 to £190 each.

HEAVY HOGGETS: Poyntzpass farmer 24k £130 542p; Scarva seller 24k £124 517p; Tandragee producer 24.5k £126 514p; Tandragee seller 24.8k £126 508p; Whitecross farmer 24.9k £125 502p; Richhill farmer 25.5k £128 502p; Portadown producer 24k £120 500p; Killylea farmer 25.2k £125 496p; Newry producer 25.8k £126.50 490p

MIDDLEWEIGHT HOGGETS: Richhill producer 21k £125 595p; Killylea seller 21.7k £126 581p; Milford farmer 21.2k £120 566p; Richhill farmer 20.4k £115 564p; Richhill producer 22k £120 545p; Newtownhamilton farmer 20.4k £110.50 542p; Tandragee producer 22.5k £120 533; Caledon producer 21.4k £114 533p.