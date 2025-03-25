Steady demand for sheep at Markethill Mart, doubles selling to £405

An entry of 1100 sheep in Markethill on Monday 24th March sold in a significantly firmer trade for fat hoggets and cull ewes and ewes and lambs sold in a steady demand.

Good quality heavy heavy hoggets sold from 620-667p/k for 24k at £160 for a Dungannon producer, followed by 641p/k for 24.4k at £156.50 from a Portadown farmer.

Good quality midweights sold from 630-668p/k for 20.3k at £135.50 for a Poyntzpass farmer, followed by 664p/k for 20.4k at £135.50 for a Dungannon producer.

Stores sold from 620-689p/k for 19k at £131 for a Keady producer, followed by 678p/k for 18.5k at £125.50 from a Benburb farmer.

300 cull ewes sold to a top of £304, with others at £280 and £260.

Main demand for fleshed ewes from £180-£255 each, plainer ewes from £120-£150 each.

In the breeding ring doubles sold to a top of £405 and £400.

Main demand for good quality doubles from £340 to £395. Singles reached £355.

All good quality singles from £240-£355.

Heavy hoggets

Dungannon producer 24k £160 667p/k: Portadown producer 24.4k £156.50 641p/k: Glenanne producer 25.9k £165.50 639p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 25.4k £162 638pk: Newtownhamilton producer 26.5k £169 638p/k: Tynan producer 24k £152 633p/k: Portadown producer 26.3k £166.50 633p/k and Aughnacloy producer 25.3k £160 632p/k.

Midweight hoggets

Poyntzpass producer 20.3k £135.50 668p/k: Dungannon producer 20.4k £135.50 664p/k: Dungannon producer 20.5k £136 663p/k: Dungannon producer 21.6k £142 657p/k: Portadown producer 21k £137 652p/k: Belleeks producer 22k £143.50 652p/k: Cladymore producer 22.4k £145 647p/k: Coalisland producer 21k £135.50 645p/k: Dungannon producer 22.5k £145 644p/k and Tandragee producer 21.6k £139 644p/k.

Stores

Keady producer 19k £131 689p/k: Benburb producer 18.5k £125.50 678p/k: Belleeks producer 17k £110 647p/k: Lislea producer 15.5k £98 632p/k: Benburb producer 19k £120 632p/k: Portadown producer 18.8k £118.50 630p/k and Armagh producer 19.7k £123.50 627p/k.