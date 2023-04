Steady demand for sheep at Markethill Mart, heavy hoggets selling to £132 for 24kg

The 440 hoggets returned a steady trade with heavy hoggets selling from 510p to 550p per kilo for 24k at £132 from a Belleeks farmer, followed by 541p for 27k at £146 each from a Newry producer.

Middleweight hoggets sold to 601p per kilo for 22.7k at £136.50 from a Moy farmer, followed by 586p for 22k at £129 each from a Dungannon farmer. Main trade for good quality Middleweights from 540p to 580p per kilo.

The 270 spring lambs sold to a top of 663p for 20.5k at £136 from a Newtownhamilton farmer, followed by 636p for 20.9k at £133 each from a Tynan producer. All good quality spring lambs from 590p to 630p per kilo.

Livestock Markets

Heavy springs sold to £150 with several pens from £140 to £148 each and to a top price of 588p per kilo for 25k at £147 each.

The 480 cull ewes sold to a top of £189 each. All good quality ewes from £130 to £180 per head.

Another large entry of ewes and lambs sold in a firmer demand with a top of £430 for a hogget and 2 lambs. Main demand for doubles from £240 to £315 each. Good quality Singles sold from £170 to £210 each.

Heavy hoggets

Belleeks farmer : 24k £132 550p : Newry seller : 27k £146 541p : Downpatrick producer : 25.7k £138 537p : Dungannon farmer : 24.3k £130 534p : Lisburn seller : 24.5k £130 531p : Belleeks farmer : 25.1k £133 530p : Belleeks farmer : 27.8k £146.50 537p : Magheralin producer : 24.3k £128 527p and Dungannon farmer : 25.5k £133 522p.

Middleweight hoggets

Moy producer : 22.7k £136.50 601p : Dungannon producer : 22k £129 586p : Moy farmer : 23k £134 583p : Tandragee farmer : 22k £128 582p : Richhill seller : 22k £127 577p : Tandragee farmer : 23.5k £134 570p and Whitecross farmer : 22k £122 555p.

Light spring lambs

Tullyvallen farmer : 20.5k £136 663p : Tynan producer : 20.9k £133 636p : Altnamackin farmer : 22.6k £143 633p : Belleeks farmer : 22k £138.50 630p : Newry producer : 22.5k £140 622p : Moy producer : 20.8k £128.50 618p : Markethill farmer : 22.1k £136 615p : Crossmaglen farmer : 22.4k £137.50 614p and Keady producer : 22.5k £138 613p.

Heavy spring lambs

