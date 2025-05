Steady demand for sheep at Markethill Mart, prices to £242

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An entry of 1210 sheep in Markethill on Monday 17th February sold in a steady demand.

Good quality heavy hoggets sold to 673p/k for 25.2k at £164.50 for a Tandragee farmer, followed by 648p/k for 25k at £162 for a Newtownhamilton farmer. Overweight hoggets sold from £162 to £167 each.

Good quality midweights sold from 652-683p/k for 22.7k at £155 for a Stoneyford farmer, followed by 678p/k for 20k at £135.50 for a Dromore producer.

A good entry of store sold to 713k for 19.3k at £137.50 for a Draperstown farmer, followed by 695p/k for 18.5k at £128.50 for an Armagh farmer.

180 cull ewes sold to a top of £242.

Main demand from £150 to £204 with plainer ewes from £100 to £140.

In the breeding ring doubles sold to £385 with others at £375, £360 and £330. Singles sold to a top of £330, £330 and £325.

Heavy hoggets

Tandragee producer 25.2k £164.50 653p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 25k £162 648p/k: Portadown producer 25.2k £162 643p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 24.3k £156 642p/k: Whitecross producer 24.2k £155 641p/k: Belleeks producer 25.7k £164 638p/k: Tynan producer 24.8k £158 637p/k: Tandragee producer 25.9k £165 637p/k and Armagh producer 25.6k £163 637p/k.

Midweight hoggets

Stoneyford producer 22.7k £155 683p/k: Dromore producer 20k £135.50 678p/k: Stoneyford producer 23k £155.50 676p/k: Dromore producer 20k £135 675p/k: Richhill producer 21.1k £141 668p/k: Richhill producer 23.6k £157 665p/k: Armagh producer 23.7k £157 662p/k and Tynan producer 22k £144.50 657p/k.

Store hoggets

Draperstown producer 19.3k £137.50 713p/k: Armagh producer 18.5k £128.50 695p/k: Dromore producer 19.7k £136 690p/k: Benburb producer 19.1k £127.50 668p/k: Tynan producer 17.1k £113 661p/k: Beragh producer 19.8k £128 647p/k: Markethill producer 13k £83.50 642p/k: Armagh producer 18.6k £119 640p/k and Dungannon producer 19.8k £126.50 639p/k.