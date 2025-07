Steady demand with good quality beef bred cows selling to £2840 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 50 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 8th July sold in a steady demand with good quality beef bred cows to £350 for 812k at £2840 from a Kilkeel farmer followed by £321 for 648k at £2080 from a Markethill producer.

Friesian cull cows sold to £316 for 662k at £2090 for a Portadown farmer followed by £251 for 474k at £1190 from a Loughgilly farmer.

Fat bulls sold to £355 for 732k at £2600 from a Cullyhanna farmer followed by £329 for 556k Aberdeen Angus at £1830 from an Armagh farmer.

Cull cows

Kilkeel farmer £350 812k £2840, Markethill farmer £321 648k at £2080, Kilkeel farmer £313 742k at £2320; Portadown farmer 714k £2160 £303.00; Portadown farmer 796k £2310 £290.00; Portadown farmer 740k £2140 £289.00 and Poyntzpass farmer 678k £1920 £283.

Friesian cull cows

Portadown farmer 662k £2090 £316.00; Portadown farmer 640k £1980 £309.00; Loughgilly farmer 474k £1190 £251.00 and Annalong farmer 594k £1460 £246.

Bulls

Portadown farmer 1002k £3000 £299.40; Cullyhanna farmer 732k £2600 £355.00; Armagh farmer 556k £1830 £329.00 and Armagh farmer 824k £2700 £328.

Calves

The 130 dropped calves maintained a strong trade with heifer calves selling to £795 Limousin under 12 weeks sold followed by £675 Limousin.

Second quality heifer calves selling from £280 to £360 each.

Bull calves sold to £655 Aberdeen Angus followed by £650 for a Simmental.

Second quality bulls from £240 to £420 each.

Friesian bull calves sold to £330 for a four week old calf followed by £280, £255 paid twice.

Heifer calves

Limousin £795; Limousin £678; Limousin £670; Aberdeen Angus £655; Aberdeen Angus £655; Charolais £630; Charolais £605; Aberdeen Angus £600; Hereford £585 and Charolais £560.

Bull calves

Aberdeen Angus £655; Simmental £650; Hereford £640; Charolais £610; Aberdeen Angus £610; Aberdeen Angus £600; Aberdeen Angus £590 and Limousin £580.