Steady supply of cattle at Newtownstewart Mart sells well

Heifer prices: R Buchanan Donemana 610kgs £1295, 470kgs £1070, 495kgs £940; a local farmer 575kgs £1140, 555kgs £1120 and £1055, 630kgs £1100, 595kgs £1085, 525kgs £1045, 495kgs £1010; R McCrea Ballymagorry 595kgs £1135; a Drumquin farmer 430kgs £1050, 535kgs £975 and C Barr Cullion 425kgs £905, 330kgs £750, 335kgs £720.

Poorer Friesian Cows sold from £72 to £120.

Fat cows: A Crawford Newtownstewart 750kgs £172; M Millar Strabane 515kgs £151, 665kgs £151; R S Moore Newtownstewart 610kgs £154. T King Omagh 425kgs £162, 530kgs £140 and £125; C Barr Cullion 665kgs £151; J A Orr Plumbridge 720kgs £160. A Donemana farmer 585kgs £145, 675kgs £126, 615kgs £123. A Castlederg farmer 570kgs £140.