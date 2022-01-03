Steady trade as Holstein bulls sell to 2,550gns

Jordan McLean, Dungannon, exhibited the champion Relough Rubican PLI £521. Included are Peter Speir, United Feeds, sponsor; and judge David Perry, Ahoghill. Pictures: John McIlrath

Trade peaked at 2,550gns twice, and following an 86% clearance auctioneer Mark Stewart confirmed that 12 lots changed hands to average £2,147 per head – an increase of £123 on last year’s sale.

The pre-sale show was judged by David Perry from Killane, Ahoghill, and generously sponsored by United Feeds.

First to come under the hammer for a joint top bid of 2,550gns, was the reserve champion Bellemont Safari PLI £558 bred by Norman, Nancy and Nathanael McCollum from Coleraine. Born in February 2020, and sired by ABS Sassafras, his dam is Bellemont Fireup Valiant SP EX90 who is projected to produce more than 14,600kgs in her third lactation. Buyer was James Stirling from Ballymena.

Sharing the day’s top price was Bellemont Cabriolet PLI £584, also bred by the McCollum family. This July 2020 bull is a son of Bomaz Altacabot, and a descendant of the world-famous Froukje cow family. His dam Bellemont Mayday Froufrou SP VG85 produced 11,161kgs at 4.25% butterfat and 3.54% protein in her first 305-day lactation. Highest bidder was Andrew Hoey from Glenwherry.

The McCollum’s also realised 2,200gns for Bellemont Skywalker PLI £439, sold to Michael McKay from Dervock. Born in July 2020, he was sired by Bomaz Skywalker, and hails from the herd’s high yielding and high component Phyl family. Backed by five generations of VG and EX dams, his dam Bellemont Troy Phyl VG86 averaged 9,549kgs at 4.15% butterfat and 3.43% protein in two lactations.

The Inch Genetics partnership of Jim Morrison and James Cleland, Downpatrick, realised 2,200gns for the October 2020 Inch Down PLI £179. Sired by the home-bred Inch Dungannon, sold to the Genus AI stud, he was bred from Inch Guarini Dellia EX92 3E who is fresh with her six calf and producing 53.6 litres daily. This bull was snapped up by Messrs J and F Kyle from Stranocum.

Next best at 2,100gns was Prehen Fitness GPLI £650 consigned by Robbie and Stuart Smith, Londonderry, and purchased by William Simpson, Cullybackey. Born in September 2020, he was sired by Denovo 8084 Entity, and is bred from Prehen Barney Penmanship Froukje EX90(5) who gave 11,928kgs at 4.15% butterfat and 3.56% protein in her third 305-day lactation. This bull’s grandam Prehen Alta Barney Froukje EX90 20* is a former number one genomic PLI cow in the UK.

Judge David Perry awarded the supreme championship ribbons to Relough Rubican PLI £521 bred by Ronald McLean and Sons Ltd, Donaghmore, Dungannon. Born in September 2020, he was sired by Peak Altalawson, and bred from Relough Uno Roxie 3 EX94(3) who gave 13,377kgs at 5.22% butterfat and 3.69% protein in her fourth lactation. Backed by three generations of EX dams, he sold for 2,000gns to James Campbell, Bushmills.

“There was a good show of bulls. The champion is a super young bull with a level top and excellent bone quality, breed character, and good feet and legs. There wasn’t much between the champion and reserve champion winners,” commented judge Perry.