Steady trade for beef cattle at Ballymena Mart, Limousin sells for £3218

Thursday 16th October 2025: A lesser entry of 220 beef cattle on Thursday continued to sell at a steady trade.

Beef cows sold to 418p for a Limousin 770kg at £3218, Friesian cows to 278p for 700kg at £1946 and beef heifers to 408p for a Blonde d'Aquitaine 660kg at £2692.

Beef bullocks to 400p for a Limousin 610kg at £2440 and to a top per head of £3327 for a Charolais 940kg and Friesian bullocks to 332p for 570kg at £1892.

Beef cows

Ballymena Livestock Market

D Hume, Randalstown Limousin 770kg £3218 (418), D Robinson, Glenarm Limousin 540kg £2224 (412), Belgian Blue 680kg £2706 (398), S Grant, Maghera Limousin 530kg £2003 (378), B McCann, Portglenone Limousin 690kg £2594 (376), E and A Holden, Larne Belgian Blue 610kg £2281 (374), W Burns, Islandmagee Blonde local farmer d'Aquitaine 730kg £2730 (374), B McCann, Portglenone Limousin 610kg £2281 (374), Belgian Blue 690kg £2566 (372), F J McDonnell, Martinstown Limousin 670kg £2465 (368), A J Wilson, Ballymena Blonde d'Aquitaine 720kg £2606 (362) and J Boyd, Newtownabbey Limousin 650kg £2327 (358).

Friesian cows

L Robinson, Ballygowan 700kg £1946 (278), T A P Patterson, Glarryford 560kg £1534 (274), J Hunter, Crumlin 590kg £1534 (260), H Alcorn, Limavady 810kg £2106 (260), O Magill, Crumlin 660kg £1702 (258), S Wharry, Glenarm 610kg £1561 (256), J McKendry, Cullybackey 660kg £1663 (252), J and S McElnay, Bushmills 710kg £1775 (250) and T A P Patterson 650kg £1625 (250).

Beef heifers

J Bond, Dromara Blonde d'Aquitaine 660kg £2692 (408), M and F Speers, Cullybackey Limousin 740kg £2930 (396), J McLoughlin, Carnlough Charolais 730kg £2890 (396), J Bond Charolais 560kg £2195 (392), J McLoughlin Charolais 700kg £2730 (390), 730kg £2847 (390), J Bond Limousin 570kg £2211 (388), B McCann, Portglenone Limousin 610kg £2342 (384), J McLoughlin Charolais 750kg £2850 (380), J Bond Limousin 680kg £2556 (376), J McLoughlin Charolais 740kg £2752 (372) and J Bond Charolais 670kg £2492 (372), 650kg £2405 (370).

Beef bullocks

Top per head

J McFadden, Kells Charolais 940kg £3327, Limousin 820kg £3181, Charolais 820kg £3050, Limousin 800kg £3040, B McKeown, Randalstown Simmental 790kg £3017, P McErlaine, Toomebridge Charolais 880kg £2992, R Hood, Broughshane Simmental 780kg £2964, P McErlaine Charolais 800kg £2896, 790kg £2891 and J McFadden Charolais 800kg £2864, Limousin 760kg £2857, Shorthorn beef 820kg £2853.

Top per kg

J Lynn, Cookstown Limousin 610kg £2440 (400), J McFadden, Kells Limousin 720kg £2836 (394), R Hood, Broughshane Limousin 690kg £2718 (394), J Lynn, Limousin 620kg £2430 (392), J McFadden Limousin 820kg £3180 (388), B McKeown, Randalstown Simmental 790kg £3017 (382), J MCKInley, Bushmills Abondance 670kg £2559 (382), B McKeown, Limousin 700kg £2660 (380), J Lynn, Simmental 720kg £2736 (380), J McFadden, Limousin 800kg £3040(380), R Hood, Limousin 730kg £2774 (380), Simmental 780kg £2964 (380), J McFadden Limousin 750kg £2820 (376), Limousin 760kg £2857 (376), Charolais 820kg £3050 (372) and J McKinley, Abondance 660kg £2442 (370).

Friesian bullocks

M McCord, Antrim 570kg £1892 (332), D Patterson, Crumlin 790kg £2622 (332), T McErlaine Rasharkin 730kg £2365 (324), 660kg £2125 (322), M McCord, 510kg £1642 (322), T McErlaine 620kg £1984 (320), M Jamison, Larne Friesian 670kg £2144 (320), A Rocke, Larne 700kg £2240 (320), 620kg £1872 (302), J and S McElnay, Bushmills 530kg £1579 (298).

Friday 17th October 2025: Dairy cows - J R McNeilly, Randalstown Holstein £3700, H L Nevin, Ballymoney Holstein £3650, D McNeilly, Randalstown Friesian £3550, N G Chambers, Moneyrea Holstein £3450, A T McAuley Holstein £3400, J R McNeilly, Holstein £3250, N G Chambers, Holstein £3100, D McNeilly, Friesian £2950, N G Chambers, Holstein £2900, A T McAuley, Holstein £2900, S A Milligan, Bellaghy Friesian £2850, J R McNeilly, Holstein £2800, H L Nevin, Ballymoney Holstein £2750, I Small, Ahoghill Holstein £2700 and H L Nevin, Ballymoney Holstein £2650, Holstein £2650.

Bulls

E McSorley, Draperstown Abondance £3000 and I Rea, Mallusk Shorthorn beef £2400.

Suckler cows

B Taggart, Armoy Limousin with bull calf £3400, F McBride, Dundrod Saler with heifer calf £2750, G Gault, Ballyclare Abondance with bull calf £2750, F McBride, Irish Moile with bull calf £2550, Belgian Blue with bull calf £2500, W Marshall, Portglenone Abondance with bull calf £2450, F McBride, Limousin with bull calf, Abondance with bull calf £2250, R Young, Ballymoney Saler £2150, Saler £2150, Saler £2100, Saler £2050, I McNaugher, Coleraine Limousin with bull calf £2000, R and L Davis, Ballyclare Irish Moile with bull calf £2000, R Young, Saler £1950 and R and L Davis, Irish Moile with heifer calf £1950.

Calves

360 calves in Ballymena resulted in another fantastic trade.

Bulls topped at £1800.

Heifers topped at £1440 and reared Friesians topped at £860.

Bull

J H Fraser, Belfast Charolais £1800, S McCormick, Martinstown Charolais £1440, E Steele, Ballymena Limousin £1430, R Finlay, Glenwherry Charolais £1390, G Gault, Ballyclare Abondance £1350, R Finlay, Charolais £1330, Charolais £1310, J H Fraser, Charolais £1300, Charolais £1300, G Gault, Ballyclare Abondance £1280,M Smith, Ballymena Limousin £1270, D J McFerran, Ballymena Charolais £1260, A M Crawford, Carrickfergus Belgian Blue £1250, Belgian Blue £1250, J A McMullan, Ballymena Limousin £1170 and D J McFerran, Ballymena Charolais £1130.

Heifers

S McCormick, Ballymena Charolais £1440, W J Harkness, Cookstown Charolais £1440, J Dowds, Ballymena Charolais £1310, A G McGarel, Cairncastle Charolais £1280, D J McFerran, Dunloy Charolais £1220, V Laverty, Randalstown Charolais £1210, W J Harkness, Charolais £1150, S Patterson, Carrickfergus Saler £1130, E Steele, Ballymena Limousin £1130, W J Harkness, Charolais £1060, Charolais £1040, D J McFerran, Charolais £1020, A M Crawford, Carrickfergus Abondance £1000, Belgian Blue £1000, W J Harkness, Charolais £1000 and A G McGarel, Charolais £1000.

Holstein/Friesian bulls

A M Crawford, Carrickfergus Holstein £860, W Hoey, Ballymena Friesian £840, A Hoey, Glenwherry Friesian £760, Friesian £760, Friesian £760, A M Crawford, Carrickfergus Holstein £740, Holstein £740, Cairnleigh Ltd, Aghlee Holstein £740, A M Crawford, Holstein £670, W Hoey, Friesian £660, J Warden and Partners, Bangor Holstein £550, J N and D Cochrane Friesian £500, I Tanner, Castlerock Holstein £470, Holstein £470 and M Doherty, Kilrea Friesian £450, Holstein £450.

Weanlings

370 weanlings in Ballymena on Friday resulted in a terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £2140 over for a Limousin 480kg £2620 presented by John Hamilton, Comber.

Heifers sold to £3190 over for a Belgium Blue 490 kg £3680 offered by Brendan Mallon, Eglinton.

Bullocks

Up to 300kg

K McIlroy, Carrickfergus Charolais 210kg £1400 (666), H Crooks, Kilwaughter Charolais 250kg £1570 (628), Charolais 240kg £1470 (612), Charolais 210kg £1280 (609), C Crooks, Kilwaughter Charolais 170kg £1030 (605), I Crawford, Randalstown Charolais 270kg £1630 (603), S Bamford, Glenavy Charolais 210kg £1250 (595), R Miller, Gleno Charolais 280kg £1660 (592), Charolais 230kg £1360 (591), P Shannon, Glenavy Charolais 250kg £1460 (584), T Mulholland, Dunmurry Limousin 260kg £1490 (573), C Bamford, Antrim Charolais 280kg £1600 (571), T Mullholland, Limousin 300kg £1710 (570), R Millar, Charolais 290kg £1640 (565) and G Mulvenna, Glenarm Limousin 230kg £1290 (560), Limousin 230kg £1290 (560).

301 to 350kg

S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Limousin 350kg £2180 (622), S J Mulholland, Hannahstown Charolais 310kg £1780 (574), I Crawford, Randalstown Charolais 320kg £1750 (546), Charolais 330kg £1790 (542), W J Marshall, Craignageeragh Limousin 310kg £1680 (541), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 310kg £1680 (541), I Crawford, Charolais 320kg £1730 (540), T Mulholland, Dunmurry Charolais 320kg £1680 (525), S J Mulholland Charolais 330kg £1730 (524), M Murphy, Ballyclare Charolais 350kg £1830 (522), L O’Neill A Ahoghill Hereford 310kg £1620 (522), M Murphy, Ballyclare Charolais 330 £1720 (521), W McQuitty, Clough Charolais 310kg £1610 (519), I Crawford, Charolais 330kg £1700 (515), L and T Curragh, Donaghadee Abondance 330kg £1700 (515) and L O’Neill, Hereford 320kg £1630 (509).

Over 351kg

S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Limousin 370kg £2300 (621), Limousin 390kg £2360 (605), Limousin 380kg £2260 (594),J Hutchinson, Comber Limousin 440kg £2560 (581), Limousin 480kg £2620 (545), Co Armagh farmer, Charolais 410kg £2080 (507), M Murphy, Ballyclare Charolais 360kg £1780 (494), J McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 380kg £1860 (489), Co Armagh farmer, Limousin 370kg £1810 (489), S Smyth, Waringstowen Charolais 410kg £2000 (487), T Mulholland Limousin £1900 (487), S Mullan, Knockloughrim Limousin 510kg £2480 (486, S J Mulholland, Hannahstown Charolais 380kg £1830 (481), S Mullan, Belgian Blue 410kg £1970 (480), P Shannon, Crumlin Charolais 360kg £1720 (477) and T Mullholland, Charolais 390kg £1850 (474).

Heifers

Up to 300kg

K McIlroy, Carrickfergus Charolais 250kg £1460 (584), R Millar, Larne Charolais 290kg £1690 (582), H Crooks, Kilwaughter Charolais 240kg £1390 (579), T Mulholland, Dunmurry Charolais 280kg £1620 (578), Charolais 270kg £1540 (570), I Crawford, Randalstown Charolais 250kg £1380 (552), T Mulholland, Limousin 240kg £1320 (550), L and T Curragh, Donaghadee Abondance 280kg £1530 (546), T Mulholland Charolais 250kg £1350 (540), S Kerr, Kilwaughter Limousin 300kg £1620 (540), R Millar, Gleno Charolais 270kg £1440 (533), S Kerr, Limousin £1600 (533), T Mulholland, Charolais 260kg £1380 (530), L and T Curragh, Abondance 160kg £840kg £525) and I Crawford, Charolais 280kg £1440 (514), Charolais 280kg £1440 (514).

301 to 350kg

S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Limousin 350kg £1960 (560), L O’Neill, Ahoghill Hereford 310kg £1630 (525), W J Marshall, Craignageeragh Limousin 320kg £1630 (509), S Bamford, Crumlin Charolais 310kg £1560 (503), S J Mullholland, Hannahstown Charolais 320kg £1650 (487), S Kerr, Kilwaughter Limousin 340kg £1650 (485), M Erskine, Ballycarry Limousin 350kg £1680 (480), R G Mulholland Charolais 330kg £1560 (472), S Bamford, Crumlin Charolais 310kg £1460 (471), L O’Neill, Hereford 330kg £1550 (469), S J Mulholland Charolais 350kg £1610 (460), A and W Magill, Raloo, Simmental 310kg £1420 (458), M Murphy, Ballyclare Charolais 350kg £1600 (457), L and T Curragh, Doanaghadee Abondance 330kg £1500 (454), R G Mulholland, Simmental 310kg £1400 (451) and T Mulholland, Dunmurray Limousin 340kg £1530 (450).

Over 351kg

S Gowdy, Carrickfergus, Limousin 380kg £2900 (763), B Mallon, Eglington Belgian Blue 490kg £3680 (751), S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Limousin 380kg £2520 (663), B Mallon, Belgian Blue 480kg £2800 (583), Belgian Blue 470kg £2520 (536), M Erskine, Ballycarry Limousin 410kg £2060 (502), Limousin 410kg £2040 (497), Limousin 390kg £1920 (492), R Millar, Gleno Charolais 360kg £1750 (486), B Hall, Monkstown Belgian Blue 460kg £2230 (484), M Erskine, Limousin 430kg £2060 (479), S Smyth, Waringstown Charolais 370kg £470), H A Wilson, Skerry Limousin 450kg £2070 (460), N Boyd, Broughshane Limousin 370kg £1700 (459) and M Erskine, Limousin 450kg £2050 (455), Limousin 440kg £1980 (450).

Monday (evening) 20th October 2025: An entry of 1704 sheep in Ballymena on Monday night resulted in an improved trade with breeding sheep topping at £250 for 6 Texel hoggets, store lambs to £140 for 18 Texel and ewe lambs topped at £255 for 10 Blackface.

Breeding sheep

Co Tyrone farmer, 6 Texel £250, 6 Suffolk £250, 12 Suffolk £240, 6 Suffolk £240, W Dennison, Dunadry 12 Mule £235, O McCloskey, Loughgiel 4 Charollais £230, W Dennison, 10 Mule £230, Co Tyrone farmer, 9 Suffolk £225, local farmer, 7 Texel £220, Co Tyrone farmer 10 Suffolk £210, 5 Charollais £205, D W McFarland, Aldergrove 7 Texel £200, Co Tyrone farmer 5 Suffolk £200, 5 Texel £195, 8 Texel £190 and P Lamb, Ballyclare 4 Blue £170.

Store lambs

W J McClintock, Broughshane 18 Texel £140, P Lamb, Ballyclare 1 Bro £135, J Houston, Broughshane 10 Texel £128, M Adair, Antrim 18 Charollais £125.50, 2 Charollais £125, B and A McCammond, Magheramorne 14 Texel £125, I Gibson, Broughshane 40 Texel £124.50, J Millar, Broughshane 35 Texel £124, M O’Kane, Carnlough 20 Mule £123.50, J Adams, Ballymena 18 Texel £122.50, R Adams, Ballymena 3 Texel £122.50, B and A McCammond, Magheramorne 25 Texel £122, J McBride, Martinstown 20 Texel £121.50, Co Armagh farmer, Texel £121, 4 Texel £121 and I Gibson, Broughshane 40 Texel £120.

Ewe lambs

H McCloskey, Draperstown 10 Blackface £255, 10 Blackface £250, 10 Blackface £220, M and S Conway, Omagh 10 Blackface £210, 11 Blackface £190, R Davidson, Larne 10 Suffolk £170, M and S Conway, Omagh 12 Blackface £160, D Junkin, Randalstown 20 Easycare £153, H McCloskey, £150, 8 Blackface £150, 7 Texel £150, A McKay, Cushendun 2 Kerryhill £148, J Hutchinson, Ballyclare 12 Texel £148, A Mark, Ballymena 10 Easycare £148, M and S Conway, 8 Blackface £145 and H McCloskey 10 Blackface £142.

Tuesday 21st October 2025: An entry of 225 store cattle met an excellent trade.

Bullocks sold to £2160 over for a Charolais 670kg at £2830 sold by A and B Hunter, Antrim.

Heifers sold to £2290 over for a Charolais 630kg at £2920 presented by Gareth Mackey, Lisburn.

Heifers

Up to 500kg

R Crawford, Magheramorne Aberdeen Angus 440kg £2200 (500), G Mackey, Lisburn Charolais 490kg £2300 (469), R McNabney, Broughshane Limousin 500kg £2260 (452), R Crawford Aberdeen Angus 400kg £1800 (450), 460kg £2030 (441), A McKnight, Antrim Limousin 420kg £1850 (440), R McKeown, Portglenone Limousin 470kg £2030 (431), R Crawford Aberdeen Angus 480kg £2070 (431), P Moore, Broughshane Charolais 490kg £2100 (428)J Watson, Ballyrobert Limousin 490kg £2100 (428), J McCarroll, Ballymena Charolais 470kg £2000 (425), P Moore Charolais 470kg £2000 (425), J McCarroll Limousin 460kg £1910 (415) and J Watson Limousin 500kg £2050 (410).

Over 501kg

G Mackey, Lisburn Charolais 530kg £2500 (471), C O'Hare, Banbridge Charolais 530kg £2460 (464), G Mackey Charolais 630kg £2920 (463), 550kg £2530 (460), 640kg £2800 (437), P Moore, Broughshane Charolais 550kg £2340 (425), C O'Hare Charolais 640kg £2690 (420), R McKeown, Portglenone Limousin 510kg £2130 (417), J Watson, Ballyrobert Charolais 520kg £2170 (417), J Keating, Portaferry Charolais 510kg £2100 (411) and R McKeown Charolais 600kg £2460 (410).

Bullocks

Up to 500kg

J W Ferris, Ballynure Limousin 360kg £1770 (491), Simmental 440kg £2120 (481), K Ardbuckle, Kells Charolais 430kg £2020 (469), J W Ferris, Limousin 450kg £2100 (466), Charolais 480kg £2200 (458), F Duffin, Toomebridge Charolais 430kg £1960 (455), R McNabney, Broughshane Charolais 470kg £2140 (455), A and W McIlwaine, Ballyclare Belgian Blue 410kg £1850 (451), Belgian Blue 410kg £1580 (451), J W Ferris, Charolais 490kg £2140 (436), Simmental 360kg £1570 (436), J Keating, Portaferry Charolais 500kg £2180 (436), A McKnight, Eskylane Simmental 360kg £1560 (433), J Keating, Charolais 470kg £2030 (431), S Currie, Larne Abondance 380kg £1620 (426) and G McPeake, Portglenone Limousin 500kg £2120 (424).

Over 500kg

C Bradley, Bangor Charolais 580kg £2630 (453), F Keating, Portaferry Charolais 560kg £2450 (437), J W Ferris, Ballynure Simmental 570kg £2480 (435), C Bardley, Limousin 550kg £2380 (2380, F Keating, Charolais 620kg £2660 (429), J Keating, Portaferry Charolais 560kg £2400 (428), A and B Hunter, Ladyhill Charolais 630kg £2700 (428), H G Kennedy, Cullybackey Charolais 590kg £2520 (427), J W Ferris, Charolais 510kg £2170 (425), A and B Hunter, Charolais 670kg £2830 (422), H G Kennedy, Cullybackey Charolais 560kg £2350 (419), G McPeake, Portglenone Limousin 530kg £2210 (417) and J W Ferris, Simmental 560kg.

1790 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Fat lambs sold to 666p for 22 Texels 19.5kg at £130 offered by H McNeill, Ballygally and to a top per head of £144 for 12 Texels 29kg for J Reilly, Ballycastle.

Fat ewes sold to £192.

Fat lambs (1404)

Top per kg

H McNeill, Ballygally 22 Texel 19.5kg £130 (666), J Gillan, Clough 13 Texel 18.5kg £122 (659), A Burleigh, Glenarm 9 Suffolk 19.5kg £122.50 (628), A Connor, Ballynure 10 Dutch Spotted 19.5kg £122 (625), A Magill, Carnlough 15 Texel 20kg £125 (625), J S Hamilton, Ballymena 3 Texel 20.5kg £125 (609), J Adams, Ballymena 6 Dutch Spotted 21.5kg £130.50 (607), S Agnew, Ballyclare 1 Crossbred 17.5kg £106 (605), R Frazer, Newtownabbey 11 Texel 20.5kg £124 (604), L Finlay, Broughshane 5 Texel 21.5kg £128.50 (597), A and W Magill, Larne 4 Suffolk 20kg £119.50 (597), T Millar, Broughshane 34 Texel 21kg £125 (595), A and W Magill 14 Texel 20.5kg £122 (595), J S Hamilton 21 Texel 22.5kg £131 (582), C Stirling, Newtownabbey 18 Charollais 22kg £128 (581), M Calderwood, Rasharkin 5 Suffolk 21kg £122 (581), J and D Boyle, Ballyclare 13 Texel 22kg £126.50 (575), A Burleigh 16 Suffolk 22kg £126.50 (575), E McNeill, Glenarm 11 Texel 22kg £126.50 (575), J Millar, Broughshane 17 Texel 22kg £126.50 (575), K Arbuckle, Kells 3 Texel 22kg £126.50 (575) and N Hamilton, Moorfields 30 Texel 22kg £126.50 (575).

Top per head

J Reilly, Ballycastle 12 Texel 29.5kg £144, E McCormick, Carnlough 1 Texel 27.5kg £143, G Warwick, Moorfields 1 Texel 29.5kg £142, W Wylie, Portglenone 22 Charollais 25.5kg £141.50, A Connor, Ballyclare 1 Dutch Spotted 29kg £141, N McBurney, Moorfields 24 Texel 26.5kg £140, T Wray, Ballymena 1 Crossbred 27.5kg £140, S Agnew, Ballyclare 10 Crossbred 28.5kg £140, H Alexander, Glenarm 4 Crossbred 28.5kg £140, R Kernaghan, Limavady 9 Crossbred 29.5kg £139, F McKendry, Broughshane 14 Texel 25kg £138.50, D and T Hamill, Broughshane 24 Texel 26kg £138, A McKeown, Aghalee 2 Dutch Spotted 27kg £138, P Gregg, Gracehill 2 Texel 28kg £138, R Henry, Kilwaughter 12 Texel 28.5kg £138 and A McNair, Ballyclare 20 Texel 27kg £138.

Fat ewes (386)

First quality

Suffolk - £130-£186

Texel - £140-£192

Crossbred - £100-£150

Blackface - £80-£110