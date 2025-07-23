Steady trade for cattle at Ballymena Mart, beef bullocks to £3559 per head

Thursday 17th July 2025: 320 beef Cattle in Ballymena on Thursday resulted in a vary steady trade.

Beef cows sold to 406p for a Limousin 780kg at £3166, Friesian cows to 298p for 760kg at £2264 and beef heifers to 416p for a Charolais 710kg at £2953.

Beef bullocks to 424p for 740kg at £3010 and to a top per head of £3559 for 890kg and Friesian bullocks sold to £344p for 560kg at £1926.

Beef cows

Ballymena Livestock Market

I Barr, Kells Limousin 780kg £3166 (406), T Clyde, Antrim Limousin 780kg £3104 (398), J McKay, Upperlands Limousin 780kg £2995 (384), D McGarel, Glenarm Limousin 600kg £2280 (380), T Rodgers, Broughshane Limousin 830kg £3137 (378), T Clyde Limousin 700kg £2618 (374), local farmer Limousin 670kg £2492 (372), P Turner, Swatragh Limousin 770kg £2849 (370), T McMaster, Whitehead Simmental 690kg £2539 (368), J McCloskey, Dungiven Limousin 740kg £2708 (366), W J Porter, Dromore Aberdeen Angus 780kg £2776 (356), D McKillop, Glenariffe Aberdeen Angus 520kg £1851 (356) and P Martin, Dunloy Simmental 840kg £2956 (352).

Friesian cows

J Woodburn, Kells 760kg £2264 (298), R J Cupples, Broughshane 850kg £2414 (284), R Patton, Ballycarry 790kg £2212 (280), J Woodburn 610kg £1671 (274), A McAuley, Bushmills 680kg £1849 (272), D G Wallace, Crumlin 750kg £2040 (272), R Cochrane, Bushmills 680kg £1836 (270), R J Gage, Clough 600kg £1620 (270), S McCrystal, Magherafelt 670kg £1782 (266), R Patton, Ballycarry 750kg £1950 (260) and D Adams, Cloughmills 570kg £1482 (260).

Beef heifers

M Ervine, Killyleagh Charolais 710kg £2953 (416), 690kg £2815 (408), G A McMaster, Broughshane Charolais 700kg £2856 (408), M Ervine Charolais 610kg £2464 (404), R Henry, Kilwaughter Limousin 750kg £3015 (402), 660kg £2640 (400), M Ervine Charolais 670kg £2653 (396), 600kg £2376 (396), 680kg £2679 (394), 670kg £2626 (392), 720kg £2793 (388), 620kg £2405 (388), J McCloskey, Dungiven Belgian Blue 520kg £1996 (384), T Shields, Kilkeel Limousin 770kg £2941 (382), M Ervine Charolais 680kg £2584 (380) and P Martin, Dunloy Charolais 650kg £2470 (380).

Beef bullocks

Top per head

N Cole, Killyleagh Limousin 890kg £3559.11, Limousin 850kg £3345, D Woodburn, Broughshane Belgian Blue 870kg £3253.80, C Shivers, Castledawson Limousin 810kg £3094.20, G A McMaster, Broughshane Charolais 820kg £3083.20, R McCurdy, Broughshane Limousin 710kg £3010.40, C Shivers, Castledawson Lin 770kg £2972.20, M Kelly, Maghera Limousin 750kg £2925, T Duffin, Toomebridge Abondance 820kg £2902.80, M Hughes, Kircubbin Baltata 750kg £2895, D Woodburn, Broughshane Belgian Blue 760kg £2888 and C Shivers, Charolais 750kg £2880, Limousin 720kg £2865.60, Limousin 740kg £2856.40, Limousin 740kg £2841.60, Limousin 710kg £284.

Top per kg

R McCurdy, Broughshane Limousin 710kg £3010.40 (424), M Kelly, Maghera Limousin 500kg £2030 (406), C Shivers, Castledawson Limousin 710kg £2840 (400),N Cole, Killyleagh Limousin 850kg £3315 (390), C Shivers, Limousin 720kg £2865.60 (398), N Cole, Limousin 850kg £3315 (390), M Kelly, Limousin 750kg £2925 (390), B Taggart, Craigaboney Limousin 610kg £2366.80 (388), C Shivers Limousin 640kg £2483.20 (388), M Hughes, Kircubbin Belgian Blue 750kg £2895 (386), C Shivers, Limousin 770kg £2972.20 (386), Limousin 740kg (2856.40 (386), M Masterson, Downpatrick Charolais 600kg £2304 (384), C Shivers, Charolais 750kg £2880 (384), Limousin 740kg £2841.60 (384) and M McErlean, Maghera Simmental 670kg £2559.40 (382).

Friesian bullocks

Rosedernott Farm, Cloughmills 560kg £1926.40 (344), J Walker, Randalstown 600kg £1980 (330), T Duffin Toomebridge 580kg £1902.40 (328), Rosedernott Farm, 520kg £11653.60 (318), J Walker 620kg £1959 (316), 590kg £1817.20 (308) and A T Lowry, Loughgiel 670kg £2023.40 (302).

Friday 18th July 2025: Dairy cows - 30 dairy cows sold to £2950 for a calved heifer from K Craig, Ballyclare.

K Craig, Ballyclare Holstein £2950, Holstein £2900, Holstein £2800, Holstein £2750, Holstein £2750, Holstein £2750, Holstein £2650, Holstein £2600, Holstein £2500, Holstein £2500, Holstein £2450, Holstein £2400, Holstein £2350, R Park, Cookstown Holstein £2800, I Small, Ahoghill Holstein £2800 and local farmer Holstein £2300.

Bulls

Breeding bulls to £4700 for a Limousin.

G Armstrong, Cloughmills Limousin £4700, J S and C S Hamilton, Greyabbey Abondance £4450, J Adams, Ballymena Charolais £3600, J Byrne, Antrim Shorthorn beef £2850, Shorthorn beef £2600 and C Fry, Ballymena Abondance £2800.

Suckler cows

Another good entry of sucklers topped at £4050 twice for 2 Salers with heifer calves.

T Connon, Broughshane Saler and heifer calf £4050 X2, A Christie, Ballymoney Shorthorn beef and bull calf £3900, T Connon, Saler and heifer calf £3600, J Sawyers, Tullyneill Limousin and heifer calf £3600, S and M Black, Carnlough Belgian Blue and heifer calf £3500, T Connon, Saler and heifer calf £3400, O Crawford, Kircubbin Limousin and bull calf £3350, W Ward, Crumlin Abondance and bull calf £3250, Belgian Blue and Bull calf £3200, J Sawyers Shorthorn beef and bull calf £3200, Simmental and heifer calf £2900, T Connon Saler and heifer calf £2850, A Christie, Shorthorn beef and heifer calf £2750, O Crawford, Limousin and bull calf £2700 and J Sawyers, Limousin and heifer calf £2650.

Calves

291 lots of calves sold to an average of £570. Bulls to £1340, heifers to £1320 and reared Friesians to £680.

Bulls

W J Harkness, Cookstown Charolais £1340, Charolais £1310, Charolais £1300, Charolais £1280, Charolais £1260, O Crawford, Newtownabbey Limousin £1200, O Kearney Simmental £1200. Charolais £1200, R Thompson, Glenarm Abondance £1190, Abondance £1190, Abondance £1190, Abondance £1190, J and J Huey, Armoy Belgian Blue £1120, Limousin £1090, Belgian Blue £1050 and M R Adams, Downpatrick Charolais £1020.

Heifers

W J Harkness, Cookstown Charolais £1320, Charolais £1160, Charolais £1100, J and J Huey, Armoy Belgian Blue £1050, Limousin £1045, Limousin £1045, Limousin £900, Limousin £900, Limousin £900, S McCrystal, Drumick Belgian Blue £920, Belgian Blue £920, Belgian Blue £920, O Kearney, Bellaghy Charolais £890, R Thompson, Glenarm Abondance £890, Abondance £890 and W Campbell, Ballymoney British Blue £870.

Friesian bulls

J Brown, Donaghadee £680, £605, T and M E Taylor, Doagh £430, E Crawford, Stewartstown £300, P Smyth, Broughsane £215 x 4 and J Adams, Ballymena £200 x 4.

Weanlings

A smaller entry of 130 weanlings resulted a super trade.

Bullock calves sold to £1760 over for a Limousin 470kg at £2230 presented by G Monan, Portaferry.

Heifers sold to £1820 over for a Limousin 490kg at £2310 also from G Monan.

Heifers

Up to 300kg

S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 280kg £1720 (614) X2, D McGarel, Glenarm Charolais 270kg £1440 (533), P Conway, Omagh Limousin 250kg £1280 (512), D McGarel Charolais 290kg £1430 (493), M Devlin, Randalstown Limousin 190kg £910 (479), G D Campbell, Lisburn Charolais 300kg £1420 (473), C Crooks Kilwaughter Charolais 300kg £1400 (466), P Murray, Crumlin Limousin 140kg £640, (457), S J Duncan, Crumlin Charolais 240kg £1080 (450), Charolais 290kg £1300 (448), Charolais 250kg £1090 (436), Charolais 260kg £1130 (434), Charolais 260kg £1110 (426), P Conway, Charolais 270kg £1120 (414) and L Robinson, Ballygowan Abondance 210kg (414).

301 to 350kg

A and G Campbell, Lisburn Limousin 340kg £1760 (517), S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 330kg £1690 (512), Charolais 350kg £1750 (500), Charolais 350kg £1640 (468), H Crooks, Kilwaughter Charolais 310kg £1410 (454), D McGarel, Glenarm Charolais 340kg £1530 (450), P Conway, Omagh Limousin 310kg £1380 (445), B Savage, Ardkeen Limousin 310kg £1360 (438), H McKeown, Portglenone Charolais 340kg £1480 (435), D McGarel, Charolais 340kg £1470 (432), P Murray, Crumlin Limousin 320kg £1370 (428), J S Dunn, Ballyclare Limousin 320kg £1650 (421), B Savage, Ardkeen Limousin 320kg £1310 (409), A and G Campbell, Lisburn Abondance 310kg £1260 (406), Abondance 310kg £1260 (406) and J S Dunn, Limousin 350kg £1370 (391).

Over 351kg

S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 360kg £1730 (480), N McGarry, Crumlin Limousin 400kg £1910 (477), Limousin 380kg £1800 (473), G Monan, Portaferry Limousin 490kg £2310 (471), S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 360kg £1670 (463), G Monan, Limousin 470kg £2180 (463), S Douglas, Charolais 370kg £1710 (462), O Kearney, Bellaghy Limousin 450kg £1000 (444), Charolais 440kg £1950 (443), S Douglas, Charolais 380kg £1660 (436), G Monan, Limousin 460kg £1990 (432), Limousin 440kg £1900 (431), P Murray, Limousin 360kg £1520 (422), O Keraney, Charolais 480kg £1980 (412),Charolais 470kg £1930 (410) and G Monan, Limousin 530kg £2160 (407).

Bulls

Up to 300kg

P Conway, Sixmilecross Charolais 240kg £1420 (591), Charolais 270kg £1540 (570), Charolais 270kg £1400 (518), M Smith, Ballymena Hereford 300kg £1240 (413), B Connon, Larne Limousin 290kg £1190 (410), L Robinson, Ballygowan Abondance 200kg £760 (380) and M J King, Cushendall Belgian Blue 290kg £1000 (344), Speckle Park 260kg £890 (342).

301- 350kg

S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 340kg £1690 (497), Charolais 340kg £1680 (494), J S Dunn, Ballyclare Limousin 330kg £1610 (487), P Conway, Sixmilecross Charolais 320kg £1540 (481), Limousin 320kg £1520 (475), Belgian Blue 350kg £1450 (414), P J Maginn, Downpatrick Charolais 350kg £1620 (462), B Cannon, Larne Limousin 310kg £1400 (451), B Wharry, Glenarm Limousin 350kg £1570 (448), A and G Campbell, Lisburn Abondance 310kg £1300 (419) and P Murray, Crumlin Limousin 320kg £1340 (418).

351kg and over

J Kane, Cushendall Charolais 400kg £2040 (510), Charolais 370kg £1880 (508), S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 380kg £1860 (489), Saler 370kg £1770 (478), Saler 370kg £1730 (467), S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 370kg £1780 (481), Charolais 380kg £1810 (476), Charolais 390kg £1820 (466), Charolais 360kg £1670 (463), G Monan, Portaferry Limousin 470kg £2230 (474), O Kearney, Bellaghy Charolais 470kg £2220 (472), Limousin 450kg £2110 (468), A and G Campbell, Lisburn Limousin 410kg £1930 (470), N Megarry, Crumlin Limousin 400kg £1880 (470), D M Adams, Portglenone Limousin 400kg £1880 (470) and P J Maginn, Downpatrick Charolais 360kg £1660 (461).

Tuesday 22nd July 2025: Just under 200 cattle in Ballymena resulted in a super trade.

Bullocks sold to £2120 over for a Limousin 580kg £2700 presented by a Co Down producer.

Heifers sold to £1710 over for a Charolais 490kg £2220 offered by same exhibitor.

Bullocks

Up to 500kg

I Crawford, Randalstown Charolais 380kg £1900 (500), Charolais 290kg £1380 (475), R Adams, Ballymena Charolais 430kg £1910 (442), Charolais 430kg £1870 (434), A Devlin, Ballycastle Limousin 480kg £2030 (422), M Warwick, Antrim Abondance 450kg £1810 (402), A Devlin, Hereford 490kg £1960 (400), Hereford 490kg £1960 (400), Simmental 450kg £1800 (400), S McConaghy, Ballintoy Limousin 430kg £1710 (397), R Adams, Speckle Park 330kg £1310 (397) and E Kelly, Randalstown Limousin 390kg £1520 (389).

Over 501kg

R McCurdy, Broughshane Belgian Blue 600kg £2660 (443), Limousin 600kg £2620 (436), Limousin 580kg £2480 (427), A Angus, Ballywalter Shorthorn beef 520kg £2090 (401), WM J and I Brown, Magherafelt Hereford 560kg £2240 (400), M Rankin, Ballymoney Limousin 590kg £2350 (398), WM J and I Brown, Charolais 550kg £2160 (392), S McNeill, Broughshane Limousin 570kg £2230 (391), Charolais 640kg £2490 (389), A Devlin, Ballycastle Simmental 540kg £2100 (388), WM J and I Brown, Abondance 510kg £1980 (388), S McNeill, Limousin 570kg £2210 (387), M Warwick, Antrim Abondance 5540kg £2090 (387), WM J and I Brown, Abondance 560kg £2160 (385) and P McKay, Martinstown Charolais 560kg £2160 (385).

Heifers

Up to 500kg

I Crawford, Randalstown Charolais 290kg £1360 (469), Charolais 290kg £1350 (465), D Carlisle, Templepatrick Charolais 330kg £1490 (451),I Crawford, Charolais 300kg £1350 (450), R Adams, Ballymena Charolais 400kg £1735 (433), D Carlisle, Limousin 400kg £1690 (422), I Crawford Charolais 360kg £1520 (422), G Rowney, Ballynure Limousin 410kg £1720 (419) and J Luney, Newtownabbey Limousin 370kg £1535 (414).

Over 501kg

S Clyde, Randalstown Limousin 560kg £2090 (373), Limousin 520kg £1900 (365).