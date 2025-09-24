Steady trade for cattle at Ballymena Mart, beef bullocks to £3720 per head

Thursday 18th September 2025: 300 beef cattle on Thursday resulted in another good steady trade.

Beef cows to 416p for 840kg at £3494, Friesian cows to 278p for 620kg at £1723 and beef heifers to 412p for 650kg at £2678.

Beef bullocks to 430p for 620kg at £2666 and to a top per head of £3720 for 890kg and Friesian bullocks to 318p for 600kg at £1908.

beef Cows

Ballymena Livestock Market

McAuley Brothers, Glenarm Limousin 840kg £3494 (416), P and M McGeary, Dungannon Blonde d'Aquitaine 700kg £2786 (398), T Clyde, Antrim Limousin 610kg £2415 (396), P and M McGeary Blonde d'Aquitaine 650kg £2444 (376), D Andrew, Templepatrick Limousin 650kg £2444 (376), J Lynn, Coagh Limousin 660kg £2428 (368), W Brown, Bushmills Charolais 560kg £2004 (358), P and M McGeary Blonde d'Aquitaine 740kg £2575 (348), K Lagan, Toomebridge Blonde d'Aquitaine 750kg £2610 (348), J Buick, Kells Belgian Blue 670kg £2318 (346), K Lagan, Toomebridge Limousin 720kg £2491 (346), J Buick Belgian Blue 720kg £2462 (342) and G Small, Randalstown Her 950kg £3211 (338).

Beef heifers

J Wilson, Ballyclare Limousin 650kg £2678 (412), 640kg £2598 (406), P Trainor, Kilkeel Belgian Blue 580kg £2343 (404), V Cousley, Moneymore Limousin 660kg £2640 (400), G A McMaster, Broughshane Charolais 640kg £2547 (398), V Cousley Limousin 650kg £2574 (396), G A McMaster Charolais 650kg £2561 (394), T Clyde, Antrim Limousin 550kg £2167 (394), J B Crawford, Aughafatten Stabiliser 500kg £1890 (378), L George, Nutt's Corner Limousin 640kg £2368 (370), J and R Roundtree, Templepatrick Limousin 570kg £2109 (370) and J B Crawford Stabiliser 620kg £2294 (370).

Friesian cows

W and H Nicholl, Ahoghill 620kg £1723.60 (278), C Casey, Cloughmills 700kg £1939 (277), D Mulholland, Crumlin 760kg £2082 (274), RF Saunderson, Glenwherry 710kg £1902 (268), David Chestnutt, Bushmills 800kg £2112 (264), RF Saunderson 700kg £1834 (262), R Cochrane, Bushmills 750kg £1935 (258), L Robinson, Newtownards 730kg £1883 (258), S Stewart, Newtownabbey 650kg £1677 (258), Thomas Dunlop, Glenarm 620kg £1562 (252), Derek Lyttle, Kells 560kg £1400 (250), RLA and D Irvine, Dundrod 670kg £1634 (244), C Caskey, Cloughmills 750kg £1770 (236), L Robinson 680kg £1523 (224), RLA Irvine 660kg £1478 (224) and C O’Neill, Glenarm 600kg £1332 (222).

Beef bullocks

Top per head

L M O’Neill, Ardboe Charolais 890kg £3720.20, Charolais 900kg £2528, Limousin 850kg £3485, local farmer Charolais 900kg £3474, L M O’Neill, Charolais 890kg £3417.60, R J Arrell, Randalstown Limousin 820kg £3378.40, L M O’Neill Charolais 870kg £3340.80, S Oliver, Limavady Charolais 820kg £3280, local farmer, Charolais 820kg £3214, P and S Gibson, Aughafatten Limousin 820kg £3198, S Oliver, Charolais 840kg £3192, L M O’Neill, Limousin £3191.60, Charolais 810kg £3190.40, R J Arrell, Limousin 770kg £3187.80, S Oliver, Limousin 820kg £3165.20 and local farmer, Charolais 810kg £3159.

Top per kg

A L Kyle, Portrush Charolais 620kg £2666 (430), M Surphlis, Lisnaskea Belgian Blue 680kg £2883.20 (424), A L Kyle, 580kg £2436 (420), L M O’Neill, Ardboe Charolais 890kg £3720.20, (418), R J Arrell, Randalstown Limousin 770kg £3187.80 (414), Limousin 820kg £3378.40 (412), L M O’Neill, Limousin 850kg £3485 (410), Limousin 790kg £3191.60 (404), M Farr, Ballinderry Limousin 710kg £2868.40 (404), Limousin 700kg £2828 (404), M McKenna, Maghera Charolais 690kg £2787 (404), M Farr, Limousin 670kg £2706.80 (404), M Surphlis, Belgian Blue 520kg £2090.40 (402), M Farr, Charolais 730kg £2934.60 (402) and S Oliver, Limavady Limousin 750kg £3000 (400), Charolais 740kg £2960 (400).

Friday 19th September 2025: Dairy cows - 20 lots of dairy cows topped at £3550 for a calved Holstein heifer from J McLean, Bushmills.

JB McLean, Bushmills Holstein £3550, Holstein £3400, Holstein £3400, A T McAuley, Bushmills Holstein £3200, JB McLean, Holstein £3200, I Small, Ahoghill Holstein £3050, W G Johnson, Belfast Holstein £3000, T Carlisle, Dundrod Holstein £2800, W G Johnson Holstein £2700, T Stewart, Ballyclare Ayrshire £2450, W G Johnson, Holstein £2300, T Carlisle, Friesian £2300, D and M McGregor, Crumlin Holstein £2200, A T McAuley, Holstein £2000, R H and H A Shanks, Dunadry Holstein £2000 and R Stewart, Ayrshire £2000.

Suckler cows

A super entry of sucklers sold to £4750 for a Limousin cow with a heifer calf at foot from Matthews Brothers, Glenarm.

Matthew Brothers, Briarfield Limousin with heifer calf £4750, L Hughes, Kircubbin Belgian Blue with bull calf £4300, Limousin with heifer calf £4050, D Compton, Carninney Limousin with heifer £3850, L Hughes, Her with bull calf £3750, Limousin with bull calf £3650, Limousin with heifer calf £3550, C Irvine, Carrickfergus Belgian Blue with heifer calf £3550, L Hughes, Belgian Blue with heifer calf £3500, O Kearney, Bellaghy Belgian Blue with bull calf £3500, L Hughes, Blonde d'Aquitaine with heifer calf £3400, O Kearney, Abondance with heifer calf £3300, J Steede, Cullybackey Simmental with heifer calf £3300, L George, Nutt's Corner Belgian Blue with heifer calf £3100 and L Hughes, Abondance with heifer calf £3000, Abondance with heifer calf £2950.

Calves

300 calves on Friday included a super entry of reared calves from one farm, the sale averaged a tremendous £890 with bulls to £1600 for a Limousin, heifers to £1550 for a Charolais and reared Friesians to £900.

Bulls

G McCammond, Larne Limousin £1600, R Bingham, Nutt's Corner Charolais £1570, £1520, £1510 x3, £1470 x2, £1460 x2, £1440, £1430, W R Magee, Kilwaughter Charolais £1420 and R Bingham Charolais £1410 x2.

Heifers

R Bingham, Nutt's Corner Charolais £1550, D McKay, Broughshane Fleckvieh £1420, R Bingham Charolais £1410, £1390 x2, £1370 x4, £1350 x2, £1340, £1300 and M Caldwell, Cairncastle Charolais £1300.

Holstein/Friesian bulls

R Bingham, Nutt's Corner £900, £720 x2, J Hunter, Crumlin £560, D and M McGregor, Muckamore £550, S McCormick, Bangor £540, J Graham, Glenwherry £530, £520, P Mairs, Comber £460 x3, S McMullan, Martinstown £445, W Kennedy, Ballyclare £435 and J Hunter £410.

Weanlings

380 weanlings on Friday continued to sell with a great trade.

Bullocks to £1910 over for a Charolais 460kg at £2370 from W R Wilson, Ballymena and heifers to £1590 over for a Charolais 500kg at £2090 from G Hayes, Ballymena.

Bullocks

0-300kg

R Leader, Dundrod Charolais 230kg £1580 (687), Charolais 230kg £1580 (687), Charolais 230kg £1580 (687), J L Gregg, Cloughmills Limousin 220kg £1490 (677), K Magorrian, Downpatrick Charolais 240kg £1600 (666), R Leader, Parthenais 230kg £1510, K Magorrian, Spk 240kg £1570 (654), J L Gregg, Limousin 240kg £1570 (654), J A McMullan, Glenarm Limousin 220kg £1430 (650), J L Gree, Limousin 250kg £1610 (644), K Magorrian Charolais 260kg £1660 (638), J L Gregg, Limousin 240kg £1520 (633), J A McMullan, Limousin 240kg £1510 (629), Limousin 220kg £1380 (627), J L Gregg, Limousin 260kg £1600 (615) and I McIlveen, Ballymena Limousin 280kg £1690 (603).

301-350kg

T J McLornan, Nutt's Corner Charolais 350kg £2100 (600), Charolais 340kg £1990 (585), x2 Charolais 350kg £2010 (574), O Magorrian, Ballykinlar Charolais 310kg £1780 (574), I McIlveen, Ballymena310kg £1760 (567), W C McMaster, Antrim Limousin 340kg £1920 (564), Blonde d'Aquitaine 340kg £1910 (561), Carrigeen Farms Ltd, Templepatrick 340kg £1910 (561), Limousin 340kg £1900 (558), J A McQuiston, Ballymoney Charolais 320kg £177 (553), J Cunningham, Broughshane Limousin 320kg £1770 (553), W C McMaster, Blonde d'Aquitaine 330kg £1810 (548), I McIlveen, Limousin 320kg £1750 (546), P Mehaffey, Larne Charolais 340kg £1810 (532) and W C McMaster, Limousin 350kg £1860 (531).

Over 351kg

Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Charolais 360kg £2010 (558), W C McMaster, Gleno Charolais 380kg £2120 (557), T J McLornan, Nutt's Corner Charolais 360kg £2000 (555), local farmer Charolais 400kg £2130 (532) x2, Carrigeen Farms Charolais 410kg £2170 (529), I McIveen, Kells Limousin 360kg £1900 (527), S Hall, Larne Limousin 400kg £2100 (525), H Hall, Newtownabbey Limousin 420kg £2200 (523), Carrigeen Farms Charolais 390kg £2030 (520), P McConnell, Ligoniel Limousin 360kg £1870 (519), W C McMaster Charolais 360kg £1870 (519), local farmer Charolais 420kg £2180 (519), N and S Wilson, Rathkenny Charolais 440kg £2270 (515), P McConnell Limousin 390kg £2010 (515) and W R Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 460kg £2370 (515).

Heifers

Up to 300kg

J A McMullan, Glenarm Limousin 230kg £1540 (669), V Erskine, Ballyclare Limousin 210kg £1400 (666), R Leader, Dundrod Charolais 150kg £980 (653), D Arrell, Bellaghy Charolais 170kg £1090 (641), J A McMullan Limousin 230kg £1450 (630), V Erskine Limousin 230kg £1360 (591), D Arrell Charolais 270kg £1570 (581), 280kg £1600 (571), I Overend, Bellaghy Sal 300kg £1700 (566), K Magorrian, Downpatrick Limousin 270kg £1490 (551), J A McMullan Limousin 250kg £1370 (548), McClurg and Mullen, Dundrod Stabiliser 250kg £1360 (544), V Erskine Limousin 260kg £1390 (534), K Magorrian Charolais 240kg £1280 (533), R Leader Charolais 220kg £1170 (531) and K Magorrian Charolais 300kg £1530 (510).

301 to 350kg

G and A O'Loan, Martinstown Belgian Blue 310kg £1740 (561), T J McLornan, Nutt's Corner Charolais 340kg £1860 (547), D Arrell, Bellaghy Charolais 310kg £1680 (541), 310kg £1660 (535), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Charolais 310kg £1650 (532), T J McLornan Charolais 350kg £1860 (531), S G Simms, Gleno Charolais 320kg £1630 (509), H McNeill, Rasharkin Limousin 330kg £1650 (500), T J McLornan Charolais 340kg £1700 (500), R and M Duff, Kells Belgian Blue 330kg £1640 (497), Charolais 330kg £1640 (497), Belgian Blue 310kg £1540 (496), I Dodds, Glenwherry Limousin 340kg £1650 (485) and J Connolly, Larne Charolais 340kg £1650 (485).

Over 351kg

P McConnell, Ligoniel Charolais 370kg £1940 (524), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Charolais 360kg £1860 (516), T J McLornan, Nutt's Corner Charolais 370kg £1880 (508), S Hall, Larne Limousin 360kg £1820 (505), N and S Wilson, Rathkenny Charolais 370kg £1870 (505), T J McLornan Charolais 380kg £1920 (505), G Hayes, Ballymena Charolais 380kg £1910 (502), A J Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 390kg £1960 (502), H McNeill, Rasharkin Limousin 360kg £1800 (500), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 390kg £1950 (500), T J McLornan Limousin 380kg £1880 (494), I Dodds, Glenwherry Limousin 360kg £1780 (494), A McMaw, Carrickfergus Charolais 390kg £1920 (492), Carrigeen Farms Charolais 380kg £1860 (489), S Hall, Larne Charolais 370kg £1790 (483) and G Hayes Charolais 400kg £1930 (482).

Monday 22nd September 2025: A great entry of 3785 sheep in Ballymena on Monday night.

Store lambs to £133 for 8 Suffolks.

Ewe lambs to £230 for 12 Suffolk Cheviots and breeding sheep to £320 for 7 Suffolks.

The annual Border Leicester sale topped at 2800gns for a ram lamb and 1800gns for a female.

The Texel sale topped at 3000gns for a ram lamb.

Store lambs

A and M and V Armstrong, Straid 8 Suffolk £133, Dundarave Properties, Bushmills 12 Texel £132, 25 Texel £132, 25 Texel £130, E Matthews, Glenarm 6 Crossbred £129.50, D McClintock, Broughshane 9 Dutch Spotted £129, S Rea, Glenarm 14 Texel £128, A Wright, Cullybackey 33 Texel £127.50, A and M and V Armstrong 11 Texel £127, K Irvine, Carrickfergus 8 Texel £126, J Adams, Ballymena 41 Texel £125, J Morrow, Glenarm 4 Suffolk £124, O Duffin, Cargan 20 Texel £124, G Mulvenna, Glenarm 12 Crossbred £124 and F Saunders, Glenavy 3 Dorset £124.

Ewe lambs

H O’Kane, Carnlough 12 Suffolk £230, 10 Suffolk £215, 8 Gf £215, J P F O’Loan, Martinstown 12 Cheviot £210, J Hutchinson, Ballyclare 2 Texel £205, H and M Gingles, Larne 15 Cheviot £205, J P F O’Loan 10 Cheviot £195, R Workman, Kilwaughter 13 Suffolk £195, J P F O’Loan 8 Cheviot £185, J Hutchinson 8 Texel £182, H O’Kane 4 Cheviot £182, E Matthews, Glenarm 12 Crossbred £175, A Bell, Nutt's Corner 8 Texel £175, O McCloskey, Loughgiel 7 Texel £175, R Workman 10 Suffolk £175 and H O’Kane 9 Suffolk £175.

Breeding sheep

Local farmer 7 Suffolk £320, M Kelly, Limavady 10 Mule £305, S McGowan, Ballymoney 12 Suffolk £295, I McCluggage, Glarryford 10 Suffolk £290, local farmer 7 Suffolk £285, W McConnell, Ballyclare 8 Texel £285, A Rainey, Limavady 10 Crossbred £275, P R Sleeman, Limavady 12 Mule £275, A Rainey 8 Crossbred £270, local farmer 8 Texel £270, P R Sleeman 12 Mule £270, W Dennison, Dunadry 12 Mule £270, R McNabney, Broughshane 12 Mule £265, Taggart Brothers, Doagh 12 Mule £265 and S Waide, Clough 7 Mule £265.

Tuesday 23rd September 2025: Over 400 cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in another steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £2600 over for a Charolais at 840kg £3260 presented by B Arthurs, Kircubbin.

Heifers sold to £2420 over for a Charolais at 590 £2500 presented by C Gregg, Glarryford.

Bullocks

Up to 500kg

C Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 360kg £1870 (519), D Gilmore Limousin 370kg £1910 (516), D and I Dunlop, Glarryford Limousin 430kg £2160 (502), R Evans, Randalstown Blonde d'Aquitaine 440kg £2210 (502), D and I Dunlop, Limousin 440kg £2160 (490), B Reid, Templepatrick Limousin 340kg £1660 (488), S Patterson, Carrickfergus Limousin 480kg £2330 (485), E Logan, Ahoghill Limousin 410kg £1990 (485), Limousin 410kg £1980 (482), J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 400kg £1930 (482), E Logan, Limousin 430kg £2060 (479), D and I Dunlop, Limousin 470kg £2250 (478), H Magill, Ballygally Charolais 460kg £2200 (478) and D and I Dunlop, Limousin 470kg £2230 (474).

501kg and Over

T Butler, Ballycastle Charolais 540kg £2610 (483), J Blair, Cullybackey Charolais 520kg £2490 (478), P Martin, Dunloy Charolais 510kg £2380 (466), T Butler, Charolais 550kg £2560 (465), P Martin, Charolais 550kg £2560 (465), Charolais 520kg £2420 (465), Charolais 570kg £2650 (464), T Butler Charolais 540kg £2500 (463), Charolais 520kg £2400 (461), S Patterson, Carrickfergus Charolais 550kg £2530 (460), T Butler, Charolais 570kg £2620 (459), A Foreman, Belfast Charolais 530kg £2400 (452), P Martin Charolais 520kg £2350 (451), Charolais 570kg £2560 (449), T Butler Charolais 580kg £2600 (448) and J Blair, Cullybackey Charolais 550kg £2460 (447).

Heifers

Up to 500kg

T Butler, Ballycastle Charolais 430kg £2160 (502), 480kg £2320 (483), B McAdam, Doagh Charolais 270kg £1300 (481), M McConkey, Larne Limousin 490kg £2350 (479), B McAdam Charolais 270kg £1280 (474), M McConkey Limousin 420kg £1990 (473), T Butler Charolais 480kg £2270 (472), 490kg £2310 (471), S Hunter, Bushmills Charolais 470kg £2210 (470), M McConkey Limousin 470kg £2210 (470), C Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 400kg £1880 (470), S Hunter Charolais 460kg £2150 (467), 440kg £2050 (465) and D Gilmore, Downpatrick Limousin 430kg £1980 (460).

Over 501kg

T Butler, Ballycastle Charolais 530kg £2450 (462), S Hunter, Bushmills Charolais 510kg £2310 (452), W Weatherup, Carrickfergus Limousin 510kg £2270 (445), W Weatherup Limousin 550kg £2400 (436), C Gregg, Glarryford Charolais 550kg £2380 (432), T Butler Charolais 520kg £2250 (432), S Hunter Charolais 570kg £2460 (431), Limousin 510kg £2170 (425) and T Butler Charolais 520kg £2210 (425).