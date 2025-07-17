Steady trade for cattle at Ballymena Mart, heifers selling to £2900

Tuesday 15th July 2025: A smaller entry of 61 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a steady trade.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bullocks to £1440 over for a South Devon 630kg at £2460 and heifers to £1050 over for a Limousin 680kg at £2900.

Bullocks

Up to 500kg

Ballymena Livestock Market

D Johnson, Antrim Limousin 400kg £1760 (440), Limousin 420kg £1760 (419), M Millar, Randalstown Friesian 400kg £1590 (397), Friesian 400kg £1575 (393), Friesian 420kg £1600 (381) x2, Friesian 460kg £1685 (366), Friesian 470kg £1700 (361), A and J Currie, Ballyclare, Simmental 460kg £1650 (358), R Neeson, Toomebridge Limousin 380kg £1360 (357), Limousin 360kg £1270 (352), A and J Currie Simmental 470kg £1640 (348), Simmental 440kg £1500 (340), R Neeson, Stabiliser 440kg £1480 (336), Abondance 370kg £1220 (329) and C Stewart, Ahoghill Fleckvieh 450kg £1440 (320).

Over 501kg

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

W E Adamson, Carrickfergus Aubrac 590kg £2350 (398), South Devon 630kg £2460 (390), Aubrac 610kg £2380 (390), I Montgomery, Glenwherry Abondance 560kg £2100 (375), Abondance 560kg £2000 (357), W E Adamson, South Devon 570kg £2000 (350), J Neill, Crossgar Belgian Blue 700kg £2360 (337) and W E Adamson, Aubrac 690kg £2300 (333).

Heifers

Up to 500kg

M Montgomery, Kells Limousin 380kg £1570 (413), S Clyde, Randalstown Limousin 400kg £1650 (412), T McMaster, Whitehead Limousin 390kg (407), Limousin 430kg £1730 (402), M Montgomery, Limousin 370kg £1470 (397), S J Duncan, Crumlin Charolais 300kg £1190 (396), R Chambers, Bushmills Belgian Blue 460kg £1770 (384), T McMaster, Limousin 380kg £1460 (384), R Chambers, Limousin 480kg £1830 (381), Limousin 490kg £1850 (377), S J Duncan, Charolais 360kg £1340 (372), J Duncan, Crumlin Charolais 380kg £1400 (368), J and J Huey, Armoy Belgian Blue 350kg £1270 (362), Belgian Blue 480 kg £1730 (360), T McMaster, Charolais 430kg £1540 (358) and S J Duncan, Charolais 300kg £1050 (350).

Over 501kg

J Neill, Crossgar Limousin 680kg £2900 (426), Limousin 710kg £2800 (394), D Johnston, Antrim Limousin 640kg £2400 (375), S Clyde, Randalstown Limousin 540kg £2010 (372) and R Chambers, Bushmills Limousin 560kg £2040 (364).

Wednesday 16th July 2025: An entry of 2569 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in an improved trade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fat lambs sold to 757p for 3 Texels 21kg at £159 offered by S Reid, Ballygowan and to a top per head of £270 for a pedigree Texel ram lamb from Andrew Kennedy, Ballymena.

Fat ewes to £320.

Spring lambs

Top per kg

S Reid, Ballygowan 3 Texel 21kg £159 (757), D Gaston, Carnlough 1 Texel 25kg £182 (728), A Ferguson, Kilsally 8 Texel 22kg £160 (727), A Kennedy, Ballymena 1 Texel 20kg £145 (725), L Finlay, Rathkeel 14 Texel 21.5kg £155 (720), A and D McAfee, Bushmills 8 Texel 21.5kg £154.50 (718), RC and JC Watson Rasharkin 8 Texel 22kg £158(718), J Wilson, Corbert 10 Texel 24kg £172 (716), A Kennedy, Ballymena 3 Texel 30.5kg £218 (714), P J Kane, Ballycastle 17 Texel 21.5kg £153.50 (714), J Lowe, Cookstown 25 Texel 22kg £157 (713), I Morrison, Dunloy 22 Texel 22.5kg £160.5 (713), S Reid 7 Texel 23kg £164 (713), J Gregg, Glarryford 4 Texel 24kg £171 (712), E Hamilton, Cushendun 27 Texel 21.5kg £153 (711), I Morrison 35 Texel 22kg £156 (709), J Adams, Glarryford 11 Texel 23kg £163 (708),W and G Hanna, Ballymoney 33 Texel 23kg £162 (704), J Harkin, Omagh 8 Charollais 24kg £169 (704), Wharry and McCurdy, Carnlough 15 Texel 21.5kg £151 (702), J Gregg 2 Suffolk 24.45 kg £172 (702),A Kennedy, 1 Texel 38.5kg £270 (701) and M and R Simpson, Broughshane 11 Texel 25kg 175 (700).

Top per head

A Kennedy, Ballymena 1 Texel 38.5kg £270, 3 Texel 30.5kg £218, E Hamilton, Cushendun 1 Texel 33.5kg £194, D Gaston, Carnlough 1 Texel 25kg £182, J and L Kennedy, Gracehill 4 Texel 28kg £181, A Kennedy, Ballymena 4 Texel 25.5kg £25.5kg £177, V Anderson, Cloughmills 1 Dutch Spotted 25.5kg £175, M and R Simpson, Broughshane 11 Texel 25kg £175, J Lowe, Coagh 1 Texel 26kg £175, N Hamilton, Moorfields 11 Texel 25kg £175, local farmer 4 Crossbred 29.5kg £175 R McNinch, Larne 14 Texel 26.5kg £174, R Greer, Portglenone 1 Charollais 26.5kg £174, T Saunderson, Glenwherry 11 Texel 25kg £173, J Wilson, Banbridge 11 Texel £172, J Gregg, Glarryford 2 Suffolk 24.5kg £172, S Cunningham, Parkgate 4 Zwartble 29kg £172, J Gregg, 4 Texel 24kg £171, R McKeown, Templepatrick 5 Dorset 25kg £171, J Steede, Ballymena 2 Suffolk 25kg £169, J Harkin, Omagh 8 Charollais 24kg £169, McGookin Farming, 13 Texel 24kg £168 and N Rea, Larne 2 Crossbred 24.5kg £168.

Fat ewes (662)

First quality

Suffolk - £150-£240

Texel - £170-£320

Crossbred - £140-£180

Blackface - £90-£120