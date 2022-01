Steady trade for cattle at Saintfield

FAT CATTLE; sold to £1648 for a 800kg Lim Bull, £206 per 100kg. Cows sold to £1606 for a 780kg BB, £206 per 100kg. Hol Cows sold to £1139 for a 850kg, £134 per 100kg.

Leading Prices; Dromara producer Lim Bull 800kg £206 £1648, 780kg £206 £1606, Killinchy producer Shb Bull 1250kg £124 £1550, Crumlin producer Char Cows 820kg £180 £1476, 800kg £170 £1360, 660kg £180 £1188, Saintfield producer Her Cows 920kg £156 £1435, 940kg £140 £1316, Lisburn producer Lim cows 660kg £212 £1399, 640kg £214 £1369, Castlereagh producer BB Cow 620kg £210 £1302, Downpatrick producer Sim Cows 820kg £153 £1255, 800kg £150 £1200, 750kg £157 £1177, Crossgar producer Lim Cows 680kg £173 £1176, Hillsborough producer Hol Cow 850kg £134 £1139, Ballygowan producer Fr Cows 810kg £138 £1117, 770kg £141 £1085, 750kg £133 £997, Saintfield producer Fr Cow 790kg £129 £1020, Newtownards producer Fr Cows 800kg £136 £1088, 740kg £132 £976, Downpatrick producer Fr Cows 790kg £137 £1082, 730kg £130 £949, Ballynahinch producer Hol Cows 720kg £140 £1008, 710kg £134 £951, Ballynahinch producer Fr Cows 720kg £139 £1000, 670kg £138 £924.

BULLOCKS; sold to £1510 for a 610kg Char (248)

Leading Prices; Carryduff producer Chars 610kg £1510, 630kg £1500, 570kg £1430, 570kg £1420, Hillsborough producer Lims 490kg £1225, 460kg £1170, 460kg £1150, Comber producer Chars 430kg £1130, 400kg £1070.

HEIFERS; sold to £1140 for a 440kg Char (259)

SUCKLED CALVES; Large entry of 80 sold to £1060 for a 400kg Lim Bullock calf (265)

Leading Prices; Ballynahinch producer Lim Bullocks 400kg £1060, 370kg £1000, 380kg £1000, 370kg £980, 340kg £850, 300kg £820, Lim Heifers 350kg £820, 300kg £800, 300kg £780, 290kg £770, Belfast producer AA Bull 400kg £960, Portaferry producer Char Bullocks 310kg £920, 290kg £860, Char Heifer 270kg £830.

DROPPED CALVES; Larger entry of Calves, sold to an excellent demand of £440 for a 3 week old BB Bull. More calves required to meet demands of packed ring of buyers.