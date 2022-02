Steady trade for cattle at Saintfield

FAT CATTLE; sold to £1567 for a 750kg Her Bullock, £209 per 100kg. Cows sold to £1551 for a 940kg Char, £165 per 100kg. Fr Cows sold to £1247 for a 860kg, £145 per 100kg.

Leading Prices; Crossgar producer Her Bullocks 750kg £209 £1567, 650kg £237 £1540, 660kg £208 £1372, Belfast producer Char Cows 940kg £165 £1551, 810kg £158 £1279, 640kg £188 £1203, Comber producer Her Cows 870kg £170 £1479, 790kg £164 £1295, Crossgar producer Lim Cows 790kg £181 £1430, 640kg £208 £1331, Killinchy producer Lim Cow 770kg £185 £1425, Newtownards producer Char Cow 800kg £175 £1400, Newtownards producer Fr Cows 860kg £145 £1247, 770kg £139 £1070, Portaferry producer Fr Cows 880kg £139 £1223, 820kg £132 £1083, Ballynahinch producer AA Cows 650kg £182 £1183, 770kg £148 £1140, Ballynahinch producer Fr Cows 840kg £133 £1118, 780kg £136 £1060, Kircubbin producer Fr Cows 790kg £132 £1042, 740kg £135 £999, 680kg £139 £945, Ballygowan producer Fr Cows 730kg £136 £992, 710kg £133 £944.

BULLOCKS; sold to £1600 for a 680kg Lim, (236)

Leading Prices; Castlewellan producer Lims 680kg £1600, 580kg £1460, 570kg £1380, 480kg £1190, Killinchy producer BBs 650kg £1480, 600kg £1340, Downpatrick producer Lims 550kg £1375, 530kg £1325, 520kg £1305, 520kg £1295, Saintfield producer AAs 540kg £1290, 500kg £1215, 470kg £1200, Comber producer Chars 470kg £1220, 450kg £1205, 440kg £1180.

HEIFERS; sold to £1360 for a 550kg Char, (248)

Leading Prices; Carryduff producer Chars 550kg £1360, 530kg £1300, 520kg £1270, 500kg £1250, Saintfield producer Chars 510kg £1275, 490kg £1225, 490kg £1175, 480kg £1160, Hillsborough producer AAs 500kg £1200, 520kg £1130, 530kg £1120, 500kg £1040, Crossgar producer Lims 440kg £1090, 460kg £1075, 430kg £1055, 400kg £1020.

SUCKLED CALVES; another Great entry of 85 Suckled Calves sold to a Strong demand of £1090 for a 360kg Lim Bullock calf (302)

Leading Prices; Comber producer Lim Bullocks 360kg £1090, 330kg £970, 320kg £925, Lim Heifer 330kg £915, Downpatrick producer Char Bullocks 370kg £1085, 360kg £1040, 320kg £900, Downpatrick producer Char & Lim Bullocks 370kg £1060, 390kg £1050, 400kg £1050, 350kg £1030, 390kg £1000, 400kg £1000, 350kg £960, 400kg £950, 310kg £940, 320kg £930, 300kg £850, Saintfield producer Lim Bullocks 390kg £1055, 350kg £1030, 350kg £1010, Lim Heifers 330kg £940, 300kg £900, 290kg £850, Ballynahinch producer Char Bullocks 320kg £960, 300kg £900, Lisburn producer AA Bulls 380kg £1000, 360kg £970, 360kg £955, 360kg £940, Crossgar producer Char Heifers 310kg £900, 280kg £840, 280kg £825. * Special entry of 20 Sim & Her Heifers for Wednesday 9th February approx 300kg *

DROPPED CALVES; Larger entry of 80 Drops sold to an Excellent demand of £480 for a 4 Week Old BB Bull. **More calves required to meet demands of packed ring of buyers**