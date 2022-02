Steady trade for cows at Markethill

Main demand from £180 to £215 per 100 kilos. Friesian cull cows sold to a top of £150 for 742k at £1105 for a Middletown producer followed by £146 for 866k at £1265 for the same owner.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

CALVES: 135 calves sold in a firm trade. Top price for 3 week old Char £350 followed by £340 for another 4 week old Char. Main demand from £320 to £35 each. Heifer calves reached £450 for a Sim followed by £335 for a 3 week old Her. Main demand from £255 to £335 each.