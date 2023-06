Steady trade for fat lambs and ewes at Markethill Mart, prices to spring lambs to £145

Ewes and lambs returned a very firm demand.

The 840 spring lambs sold in a firm demand with good quality light lambs selling from 600p to 659p per kilo for 22k at £145 from a Dromore farmer, followed by 646p for 21.3k at £137.50 each from a Whitecross producer. A Killeavey farmer received 643p for 21.3k at £137 each.

The entire entry of heavy lambs averaged £146 each with several pens from £145 to £153 each.

Livestock Markets

Top quality lots sold from 550p to 625p for 24.5k at £153 from a Tandragee farmer, followed by 620p for 24.5k at £152 each.

The 440 cull ewes sold to a top of £214 each for 13 ewes from a Katesbridge producer.

Main demand for well fleshed ewes from £110 to £172.

Plainer ewes from £70 to £100 each.

Good quality doubles sold to a top of £330, followed by £300 twice and £290.

Main demand for good quality doubles from £240 to £280 each.

Singles sold to £290 with several more from £200 to £240 each.

Final sale of ewes and lambs for this season is next Monday 12th June which includes a special entry of 45 Suffolk Cheviot cross hoggets.

Heavy lambs

Tandragee seller : 24.5k £153 625p : Whitecross seller : 24.5k £152 620p : Middletown producer : 24.5k £152 620p : Killeavey farmer : 24k £144 600p : Mullabawn farmer : 25.4k £152 598p : Dromara producer : 24.6k £145 589p : Armagh farmer : 24.3k £140 576p : Armagh seller : 26k £148.50 571p and Richhill farmer : 27.2k £151.50 557p.

Light spring lambs