Steady trade for good quality beef bred cows at Markethill
The 160 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 2nd November maintained a steady trade with good quality beef bred cows from £150 to £187 for 700k SH at £1315 from a Tandragee farmer followed by £183 for 650k at £1195 from a Tandragee producer.
Top price of £1345 for a 740k Blonde £180 from a Benburb farmer. Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £124 to £133 for 650k at £875 from a Derrynoose farmer followed by £129 for 740k at £965 from a Banbridge producer. Top price Friesian £1085 for 860k £126 from a Dungannon producer. Second quality Friesian cows from £95 to £115 and the poorest types from £70 to £85 per 100 kilos.
Cull cows: Tandragee farmer 704k £1315 £187.00; Tandragee farmer 654k £1195 £183.00; Benburb farmer 748k £1345 £180.00; Portadown farmer 762k £1335 £175.00; Katesbridge farmer 870k £1495 £172.00; Portadown farmer 632k £1065 £169.00; Portadown farmer 694k £1155 £166.00; Jerrettspass farmer 756k £1235 £163.00.
Friesian cull cows: Keady farmer 656k £875 £133.00; Banbridge farmer 746k £965 £129.00; Hillsborough farmer 748k £955 £128.00; Dungannon farmer 820k £1035 £126.00; Dungannon farmer 864k £1085 £126.00; Loughgilly farmer 750k £935 £125.00; Dungannon farmer 722k £895 £124.00.
CALVES
180 calves sold in a very firm trade with good quality bulls from £300 to £400 for a 3 week old Char followed by £370 for a 3 week old BB. Angus bulls sold to £350. Good quality heifer calves sold from £250 to £350 for a 2 week old Sim followed by £340 for a 5 week old BB.
Bull calves: Ch £400; BB £370; AA £350; BB £350; AA £350; AA £345; BB £340; Her £340.
Heifer calves: Sim £350; BB £340; BB £335; BB £335; BB £330; Sim £325; Sim £320; BB £320.