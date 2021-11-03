Steady trade for good quality beef bred cows at Markethill

Top price of £1345 for a 740k Blonde £180 from a Benburb farmer. Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £124 to £133 for 650k at £875 from a Derrynoose farmer followed by £129 for 740k at £965 from a Banbridge producer. Top price Friesian £1085 for 860k £126 from a Dungannon producer. Second quality Friesian cows from £95 to £115 and the poorest types from £70 to £85 per 100 kilos.