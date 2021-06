Steady trade for sheep at Markethill Mart, prices to £147 each

Cull ewe trade remained reasonably steady.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold from 440p to 480p per kilo for 20k at £96 each followed by 478p per kilo for 20.7k at £99 each.

Heavy lambs sold up to £115 each with several pens from £108 to £112 each.

Good quality pens sold from 415p to 444p per kilo for 25.9k at £115 each.

The first of the seasons store lambs sold in a reasonably good trade with light stores selling to 559p per kilo for 11.8k at £66 each followed by 517p per kilo for 14.7k at £76 each.

Stronger stores sold to 487p per kilo for 19k at £92.50 each.

Over 250 ewes sold to a top of £147 each.

All fleshed ewes from £110 to £140 each.

Plainer ewes from £70 to £100 each.

Heavy lambs

Portadown seller : 24k £115 479p : Portadown producer : 25.9k £115 444p : Tynan farmer : 24.2k £105 434p : Keady producer : 24.2k £104 430p : Moy seller : 24k £102 425p : Mountnorris farmer : 26k £110 423p : Middletown producer : 25.3k £105 415p and Middletown farmer : 28k £116 414p.

Middleweight lambs

Armagh producer : 20k £96 480p : Cullyhanna farmer : 20.7k £99 478p : Richhill producer : 21.7k £102 470p : Banbridge seller : 21.6k £101 468p : Richhill farmer : 21k £98 467p : Poyntzpass farmer : 21.6k £100.50 465p : Tynan producer : 20k £93 465p and Middletown farmer : 22.5k £104 462p.

Stores