Steady trade for sheep at Markethill Mart, top prices of £175

An entry of 2100 sheep at Markethill on Monday 218th August sold in a steady trade.

Good quality heavy lambs from 605-653p/k for 24.5k at £160 for an Armagh producer.

The same owner received 645p/k for 24.5k at £158.

Top prices of £175 paid for 32.5k.

Good quality midweight lambs sold readily from 620- 674p/k for 21.5k at £145 for an Armagh farmer, followed by 663p/k for 20k at £132.50 for a Richhill farmer.

Another large entry of stores sold in a very firm trade with light stores to 862p/k for 15.2k at £131 from a Ballinderry farmer, followed by 852p/k for 11.5k at £98 for a Ballinderry producer.

All good quality light store lambs from 750-837p/k.

Stronger pens sold to 835p/k for 17.2k at £144 for a Mayobridge farmer.

Main demand from 690-739p/k for 17.4k at £128.50 for a Rostrevor farmer.

280 cull ewes sold in another strong trade with heavy ewes to £272, £258 and £248.

All well fleshed ewes from £170 - £240.

Plainer ewes from £120-£160, with poorer types from £60-£100 each.

In the breeding ring ewe hoggets sold to £310, with others at £295, £290 and £285.

Main demand from £240 to £280.

Breeding rams sold to £740 for a shearling Texel, followed by £650 and £540 for shearling Texels. Several others sold from £300 -£520 each.

Heavy lambs

Armagh producer 24.5k £160 653p/k: 24.5k £158 645p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 25k £158 632p/k: Armagh producer 42k £265 631p/k: Keady producer 24.8k £153.50 619p/k: Moira producer 24.1k £148.50 615p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 24k £147 613p/k and Whitecross producer 24.6k £149 605p/k.

Midweight lambs

Armagh producer 21.5k £145 674p/k: Richhill producer 20k £132.50 663p/k: Middletown producer 20.1k £133 661p/k: Moy producer 20k £132 660p/k: Waringstown producer 20.6k £136 659p/k: Armagh producer 20k £131.50 658p/k: Middletown producer 20.3k £132 650p/k: Hamiltonsbawn producer 20k £130 650p/k and Kilkeel producer 20.5k £133 649p/k.

Light store lambs

Ballinderry producer 15.2k £131 862p/k: Ballinderry producer 11.5k £98 852p/k: Dromore producer 12.5k £105 837p/k: Dundrum producer 10.5k £88 833p/k: Annalong producer 14.5k £120 828p/k: Newry producer 14.3k £119 828p/k and Lislea producer 11.8k £97.50 826p/k.

Stronger store lambs

Mayobridge producer 17.2k £144 835p/k: Rostrevor producer 17.4k £128.50 739p/k: Kilkeel producer 17k £125 735p/k: Armagh producer 17k £120 706p/k: Poyntzpass producer 17.5k £123 703p/k: Cookstown producer 18.2k £127.50 699p/k: Omagh producer 18.7k £130 695p/k and Richhill producer 17.2k £119.50 694p/k.