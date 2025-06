Steady trade for sheep at Saintfield Mart, ewes selling to £289

Tuesday’s sheep sale at Saintfield Mart which saw a steady trade.

Hoggets sold to £182.

Ewes sold to £289.

Hoggets - Downpatrick producer 3 Texel 28kg £182, Killinchy producer 4 Texel 27kg £172, Portaferry producer Suffolk 30kg £165, Ballynahinch producer 3 Zwartble 35kg £165, Saintfield producer 10 Texel 30kg £164, Dundonald producer 5 Texel 26kg £162.50, Portaferry producer 16 Texel 27kg £162, Downpatrick producer 10 Texel 29kg £162, Downpatrick producer 28 Texel 28kg £161, Kircubbin producer 16 Texel 25kg £160, Comber producer 12 Texel 25kg £160, Comber producer 6 Beltex 26kg £160, Newtownards producer 10 Texel 27kg £160, Loughgall producer 33 Dorset 32kg £160, Downpatrick producer 17 Texel 24kg £159, Killyleagh producer 14 Texel 25kg £159, Killough producer 24 Suffolk 26kg £159, Kircubbin producer 24 Texel 24kg £158, Comber producer 8 Beltex 25kg £158, Ballywalter producer 7 Texel 25kg £157, Comber producer 22 Texel 25kg £157, Ballynahinch producer 7 Texel 25kg £157, Comber producer 18 Texel 24kg £156, Newtownards producer 17 Suffolk 25kg £156, Lisburn producer 9 Texel 23kg £155, Moneyreagh producer 14 Texel 23kg £153, Ballygowan producer 7 Texel 23kg £152, Ballywalter producer 21 Charollais 23kg £150, Downpatrick producer 5 Texel 23kg £150, Downpatrick producer 22 Texel 23kg £150, Ballygowan producer 5 Texel 23kg £148.50, Comber producer 10 Texel 22kg £148, Downpatrick producer 15 Texel 22kg £147, Lisburn producer 11 Texel 22kg £145.50, Lisburn producer 7 Texel 21kg £140, Downpatrick producer 18 Texel 21kg £140, Portaferry producer 10 Charollais 21kg £139, Portaferry producer 40 Texel 20kg £131.50 and Saintfield producer 16 Texel 19kg £125.

Saintfield Mart. Picture: Saintfield Mart

Cull ewes/rams - Downpatrick producer 6 Texels £289, Lisburn producer 4 Texel £260, Bangor producer 6 Texel £250, 2 Texel £225, Lisburn producer 5 Suffolk £220, Comber producer Texel ram £220, Annahilt producer Charollais £218, Comber producer 2 Suffolk £214, Suffolk £186, Downpatrick producer 3 Suffolk £210, Comber producer 8 Suffolk £200, 6 Suffolk £184, Carryduff producer 3 Suffolk £200, 4 Suffolk £194, 3 Suffolk £181, Downpatrick producer 8 Texel £194, Moneyreagh producer 6 Charollais £190, 7 Suffolk £175, Comber producer 5 Suffolk £188, Downpatrick producer 5 Suffolk £185, 5 Suffolk £175, Newtownards producer Texels £182, £180, Carryduff producer 3 Hampshires £173, Comber producer 6 Suffolk £170, 6 mule £146, Killinchy producer 5 Dorset £164, Lisburn producer 8 Mule £152 and Killinchy producer mule £152.

Another super yard of top quality cattle on Wednesday’s sale at Saintfield Mart with prices in every section continuing to rise every week.

The highlight this week was the fat ring, record prices being broke further more, with a Limousin stock bull 1090kgs making £3008 276p.

Fat cows reached 326p for a 840kg Blonde d'Aquitaine £2738.

Beef bullocks to 372p for 620kg Limousin £2306, with heavier bullocks selling to 360p for 730kg Charolais £2628.

Beef heifers topped at 340p for a 640kg Limousin £2176.

Leading prices

Crossgar Limousin stock bull 1090kgs 276p £3008, Limousin cows 650kgs 296p £1924, 510kgs 298p £1519, 530kgs 272p £1441; Ballygowan Blonde d'Aquitaine cow 850kgs 324p £2754, Limousin cow 650kgs 264p £1716, Bangor Blonde d'Aquitaine cow 840kgs 326p £2738, Annacloy Limousin cow 790kgs 260p £2054, ballynahinch Limousin cow 720 kgs 276p £1987, Simmental cow 690kgs 238p £1642, Downpatrick Aberdeen Angus stock bull 1080kgs 238p £2570, Castlewellan Limousin stock bull 990kgs 242p £2395, Ballynahinch Charolais bullocks 730kgs 360p £2628, 790kgs 325p £2567, 750kgs 320p £2400, 700kgs 330p £2310, Ballynahinch Limousin bullocks 620kgs 372p £2306, 620kgs 330p £2046, Newtownards Charolais bullock 720kgs 304p £2188, Ballynahinch Limousin heifers 640kgs 340p £2176, 730kgs 298p £2175, Bangor Aberdeen Angus bullocks 660kgs 308p £2032, 640kgs 300p £1920, 600kgs 320p £1920, Clough Aberdeen Angus cows 750kgs 254p £1905, 620kgs 232p £1438, Ballygowan Hereford cow 680kgs 276p £1876. Dairy bred cows this week another excellent trade, again with fleshed cows selling to 240p, Newtownards Friesian cows 700kgs 240p £1680, 730kgs 225p £1642, Banbridge Friesian cows 750kgs 222p £1665, 690kgs 235p £1621. Saintfield Friesian cows 700kgs 220p £1540, 660kgs 215p £1419. Ballygowan Fleckvieh cow 630kgs 200p £1260.

Weanlings, a excellent show of top quality calves selling to top of £2000 for a 570kg Limousin bullock calf.

Lighter calves sold to 448p for a 370kg Charolais bullock calf £1660.

Leading prices, Downpatrick Limousin and Charolais bullocks 570kgs £2000, 470kgs £1780, 490kgs £1760, 550kgs £1660, 450kgs £1560, 420kgs £1510, 430kgs £1500, 480kgs £1480, 340kgs £1420, 380kgs £1420, 350kgs £1400, 340kgs £1350. Ballynahinch Limousin heifer heifers 550kgs £1900, 410kgs £1480, 390kgs £1460, 400kgs £1440, 400kgs £1430, Portadown Charolais bullocks 520kgs £1780, 390kgs £1680, 450kgs £1680, 410kgs £1670, 370kgs £1610, Lisburn Charolais bullock 370kgs £1660, Ballynahinch Charolais heifer 460kgs £1700 440kgs £1450, Charolais bullocks 450kgs £1580 350kgs £1490, 350kgs £1360. Ballygown Limousin heifers 370kgs £1520, 400kgs £1450, 400kgs £1450, 380kgs £1440, 390kgs £1420, 370kgs £1400, Belfast Limousin bullocks 310kgs £1250, 300kgs £1200, 310kgs £1200,310kgs £1200, 280kgs £1170 and Ballynahinch Charolais heifers 290kgs £1020, 270kgs £1020.

Heifers

Leading prices Dundonald Limousins 570kgs £1850, 600kgs £1840, 570kgs £1790, 570kgs £1790, 550kgs £1690. Lurgan Limousin 500kgs £1640. Bangor Belgian Blue 500kgs £1550 Aberdeen Angus 440kgs £1330 and Castlewellan Limousins 370kgs £1390, 450kgs £1360, 340kgs £1290, 390kgs £1290, 350kgs £1230 and 350kgs £1210.

Bullocks

Leading prices - Killinchy Limousins 630kgs £2150, 640kgs £2000, 540kgs £1920, 520kgs £1730, 530kgs £1700, 490kgs £1690, 450kgs £1580 410kgs £1420, Saintfield Aberdeen Angus 680kgs £2000 Ballygowan Herefords 600kgs £1950, 580kgs £1870, 540kgs £1850, 600kgs £1780 550kgs £1720 520kgs £1610, Dundonald 530kgs £1930, 530kgs £1920, 550kgs £1700, 500kgs £1650 and Castlewellan Limousins 420kgs £1590, 420kgs £1520, 390kgs £1490, 400kgs £1400.