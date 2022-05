Steady trade for stock at Draperstown (Lauri O’Kane and Son)

Fat ewes sold to £185, fat lambs £5.80.

Fat Lambs: 29.5kgs at £130, 23.7kgs at £130, 37kgs at £127, 24kgs at £125, 23.4kgs at £124 225kgs at £120.5, 24kgs £120, 21.2kgs at £120, 20kgs at £119.5, 20kgs £119

Fat Ewes top prices £185, £184, £180, £178, £175, £169, £165, £160 £159, £154.

An outstanding show of cattle on Saturday at Draperstown Livestock Market (Lauri O’Kane & Son) with top prices paid for quality stock. Fat cow trade remains buoyant with growing numbers every week.

Fat cows 700kgs at £2.44, 580kgs at £2.38

Beef Bullocks to £2.55 & £2.60 per kg

Beef Heifers £2.50 & £2.54 per kg

Beef Bullocks and Heifers are exceptional trade with keen prices paid for quality stock. More heavy strong cattle are required for outstanding prices to fulfil ongoing export markets. Weanling trade very strong with more quality stock to fulfil customer orders.

Fat Cows: CH 700kgs £2.44, CH 580kgs £2.44 LIM 480kgs £2.36 CH 500kgs £2.34 CH 540KGS £2.30, LIM 540kgs £2.26, HER 490kgs £2.20, LIM 570kgs £2.12 ST 580kgs £2.10 DAQ 710kgs £2.08, BB 510KGS £2.08, LIM 700KGS £2.08

Beef Bullocks: CH 850KGS £1860, LIM 635KGS £1590, LIM 618KGS £1580, SIM 698KGS £1570, LIM 659KGS £1510, SIM 650KGS £1500, CH 590KGS £1480, CH 625KGS £1460 HER 567KG kgs £1420, CH 610kgs £1400, LIM 510kgs £1380, CH 540KGS £1310, CH 473KGS £1350, LIM 415KGS £1240, LIM 482KGS £1190 LIM 444KGS £1160, LIM 412kgs £1150, CH 420kgs £1130, BB 403kgs £1130, CH 402Kgs £1100, CH 401kgs £1090, LIM 405KGS £990, CH 384kgs £940,CH 360kgs £900, CH 342kgs £890, CH 332kgs £850, LIM 350KG £800

Beef Heifers: LIM 533kgs £1300,SIM 600kgs £1280, CH 590Kgs £1250, LIM 580kgs £1230,LIM 590Kgs £1210, LIM 540Kgs £1200, LIM 560kgs £1090, CH 580kgs £1085, CH 526Kgs £1080, LIM 520KGS £1060, LIM 540KGS £1040, CH 510KGS £1020