Steam rally event breaks record for third consecutive year, raising funds for Air Ambulance NI

Shane’s Castle May Day Steam Rally has broken its own fundraising record for the third year in a row, raising a staggering £13,000 for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

The event organisers, in conjunction with long term supporters of the charity, the Osborne family from Ballymoney, rallied volunteers to collect during the esteemed bank holiday event, with a team of 15 Air Ambulance NI volunteers attending over the weekend.

Full support was given to the charity volunteers to maximise funds with a dedicated stand space at the event, permission for collections across the site and very generous donations from the exhibitors’ entry fees.

The charity was represented by the Osborne family, whose son Simon Osborne had been a previous air ambulance patient.

Shane’s Castle May Day Steam Rally has broken its own fundraising record for the third year in a row, raising a staggering £13,000 for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland. (Pic: David Heatley)

Simon was involved in a serious road traffic collision in 2019 and, despite life changing injuries, has made a fantastic recovery.

Simon’s father, Tony Osborne, commented: “We were delighted to be invited back to Shane’s Castle this year to help raise vital funds for the charity – Air Ambulance NI needs almost £7,000 every day.

“Our family had two long and enjoyable days of fundraising. It was brilliant to meet so many keen supporters of the charity, and we’re amazed every year at the generosity of everyone attending. Every penny raised will go towards the life-saving service.

“We’d like to thank the organisers of Shane’s Castle Steam Rally, and all those who donated throughout the weekend, and of course to the volunteers who helped make it happen.”

The charity Air Ambulance NI, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service for Northern Ireland.

Katrina Hughes, Area Fundraising Manager, expressed the charity’s gratitude for the success of the event, stating: “We’re overwhelmed with the phenomenal success of the event this year, and each year prior.

“The amount of hard work and effort that goes into creating these events is amazing, and we are so grateful to get to be a part of it. The support we receive from local businesses, communities and events like these is something we never take for granted, and it’s what keeps the service flying and saving lives.

“Everyone at Air Ambulance Northern Ireland extends a heartfelt thank you to all those involved and to those who donated so generously. Your support goes a long way in sustaining this life-saving service for our community.”