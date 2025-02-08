Steele Farm Supplies open days: Unbeatable discounts on lambing products

Join Steele Farm Supplies for an exclusive event at Steele Farm Supplies merchant shops in Ballymoney and Ballymena this Tuesday and Wednesday.

As the lambing season approaches, Steele Farm Supplies are thrilled to announce an Agricultural open day dedicated to showcasing the finest lambing products available on the market. This special event will take place at Steele Farm Supplies merchant shops in Ballymena and Ballymoney, offering farmers and agricultural enthusiasts the perfect opportunity to stock up on essential supplies at unbeatable prices.

Open day details

Steele Farm Supplies open day will be held on Tuesday February 11th from 9am to 5.30pm, at the Ballymoney Store on Wednesday February 12th at the Ballymena Store. The day promises an array of informative sessions, and exclusive product demonstrations, ensuring that attendees leave with invaluable knowledge and top-quality products to support their lambing operations.

Massive Discounts

One of the main highlights of the day will be the massive discounts on a wide range of lambing products. Steele Farm Supplies understand the importance of cost-effective solutions during the lambing season, which is why Steele Farm Supplies are offering significant price reductions on all essential lambing items.

Roland from Mayo Healthcare will be in to discuss his range of products: from colostrum to their different products to help lambs and the ewe pre lambing.

Mayo Healthcare’s lamb colostrum has been used on local farms for the last four years and has gotten great results. It helps the lambs get up and sucking straight away. It has the optimum levels of Fat, Protein and trace elements. More importantly it is the only colostrum on the market with added.

Monoshield technology. This is why the Monoshield lamb colostrum is the most popular choice in their stores. Mayo Healthcare also have available for lambs the Monoshield technology in liquid form.

Pre-lambing Steele Farm Supplies have a large range of products to help with ewe condition and to have good lively lambs at birth. The short-term liquid drench gives an immediate boost, and All Guard Ewe six month bolus is an economical long term way for supplying the iodine, selenium, zinc, cobalt and copper if needed. The bolus is normally given 3-6 weeks prior to lambing, thus transferring part of the benefit to the lamb for an easier hassle-free time especially in relation to immunity and lively lambs up quicker to suck. The benefit carries through with the ewe for up to 6 months. Steele Farm Supplies customers have seen the benefits of the bolus even more so in ewes with couples and triplets as there is a lot more demand on the ewe.

Exclusive offers and giveaways

As a token of appreciation for your attendance, Steele Farm Supplies will be offering exclusive deals and giveaways throughout the day.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to enhance your lambing season with the best products, expert advice, and exclusive discounts. Mark your calendars for this Tuesday 11th and Wednesday 12th, and prepare to join Steele Farm Supplies for a day filled with valuable insights and exceptional savings.

Steele Farm Supplies look forward to welcoming you to the open day and helping you make this lambing season your most successful yet.