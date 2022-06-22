Steer prices peak at £1480 at Dungannon

Heifers cleared to £1360 655kg AA (208.00); Fat Cows cleared to £1390 for a 660kg BB (211.00); Dropped Calves sold to £345 AA Bull and Heifer Calves to £315 Her; Suckled Cows and Calves topped at £1660 for a Char Hfr with a Lim Hfr Calf at foot; Weanlings sold to £1340 for a 545kg AA Steer (245.00).
STEERS
A plainer entry of Steers sold to a height of £1480 625kg Char (237.00) presented by I McCartney, £1460 620kg Char (236.00), £1450 615kg Char (236.00); T Brown £1460 645kg Lim (226.00); D Busby £1410 540kg Lim (261.00), £1410 545kg Lim (259.00), £1300 485kg Lim (268.00), £1070 435kg Char (246.00); D & R Moffett £1390 570kg Sim (244.00), £1360 565kg Sim (241.00), £1350 510kg Sim (265.00), £1210 500kg Sim (242.00), £1190 480kg Sim (248.00), £1060 455kg Sim (233.00); V Allen £1320 545kg Lim (242.00), £1280 530kg Her (242.00); P Evans £1140 460kg Sim (248.00).
HEIFERS
Heifer prices topped at £1360 655kg AA (208.00) presented by S Campbell, £1270 625kg AA (203.00), £1060 530kg AA (200.00); N Berry £1340 535kg AA (251.00), £1320 510kg AA (259.00), £1150 495kg AA (232.00); Dilly Farms £920 440kg AA (209.00); W Johnston £900 430kg Lim (209.00), £890 440kg Lim (202.00), £790 375kg Lim (211.00).
Fat Cows sold to £1390 for a 660kg BB (211.00) presented by D Busby.
DROPPED CALVES
Dropped Calves sold to £345 for an AA Bull presented by M Ewing, £280 AA Bull, £250 AA Bull; W Campbell £330 Daq Bull; A S M X Farmer £295 Her Bull; M Harte £250 Lim Bull; R & A Burns £250 BB Bull; Meanwhile Heifer Calves sold to £315 Her presented by W Allen; K Montgomery £300 Lim Hfr; M Ewing £295 BB Hfr, £240 AA Hfr; A S M X Farmer £280 BB Hfr; S Johnston £265 Daq Hfr.
Suckled Cows and Calves cleared to £1660 for a Char Hfr with a Lim Hfr Calf at foot presented by S Watt.
WEANLING
A smaller offering of weanlings cleared to £1340 for a 565kg AA Male (245.00) presented by D Henry, £1130 475kg AA (237.00), £940 405kg Lim (231.50); E Fox £1000 445kg AA (226.00); A Clarke £920 375kg Sim (245.00).