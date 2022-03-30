Steer prices peak at £1570 at Dungannon

Heifers cleared to £1640 for 705 Char (233.00); Fat Cows topped at £1570 for a 730kg Lim (215.00) and as far as 242p per 100kg for a 595kg Lim at £1440.

Dropped Calves sold to £380 BB Bull and Heifer Calves to £310 AA; Weanling topped at £1300 for a 520kg Lim Male (251.00). Weanling Heifers cleared to £905 for a 395kg Lim (229.00);

STEERS

Steer prices remain brisk to peak at £1570 for a 720kg Her (218.00) presented by J Vance; N Elliott £1540 720kg AA (214.00); G Wilkinson £1370 560kg Lim (245.00), £1370 575kg Lim (238.00), £1160 470kg Lim (247.00); E Donaghy £1370 635kg Lim (216.00), £1330 595kg Sim (224.00), £1200 530kg Lim (226.00); T Roleston £1340 580kg Lim (231.00); J & G English £1010 420kg BB (241.00), £1000 475kg Fr (211.00).

HEIFERS

Once again a brisk demand for Heifers saw prices peak at £1640 for a 705kg Char (233.00) presented by PJ Robinson, £1530 625kg Lim (245.00), £1440 625kg Lim (230.00), £1360 610kg Lim (223.00); J McKenna £1580 690kg Char (229.00), £1500 670kg Lim (224.00); M McLoughlin £1490 640kg Char (233.00); J Vance £1460 590kg Lim (248.00), £1180 535kg Char (221.00); J Downey £1090 485kg Lim (225.00), £1065 480kg Lim (222.00).

Fat Cows sold to £1570 for a 730kg Lim (215.00) presented by M Courtney, £1440 810kg AA (178.00); T Lagan £1440 595kg Lim (242.00), £1380 655kg Sim (211.00).

DROPPED CALVES

Dropped Calves cleared to £380 for a BB Bull presented by I & S Marshall, £280 Her Bull; Churchview Farms £350 x 4 BB Bulls, £320 BB Bull, £285 Sim Bull; R Fields £340 Char Bull, £290 Sim Bull; A Watson £340 Her Bull; B McCloskey £275 x 2 NR Bulls; E Fox £270 BB Hfr; Meanwhile Heifer Calves peaked at £310 AA presented by A Watson; Churchview Farms £305 BB Hfr; E Fox £235 BB Hfr; S Quinn £220 AA Hfr, £220 x 2 Char Hfrs, £215 BB Hfr; G Hazlett £200 Her Hfr.

WEANLINGS

A sharper trade for weanlings saw a top price paid of £1300 520kg Lim Steer (251.00) presented by M Courtney; P Hamill £1290 470kg Lim (274.00), £1100 425kg Lim (260.00), £1025 435kg Lim (235.00), £950 400kg Lim (238.00), £945 395kg Lim (239.00), £845 345kg Char (245.00), £820 335kg Lim (243.00), £790 340kg Char (231.00), £750 280kg Char (267.00); D Canavan £600 250kg Daq (240.00); J Weir £550 215kg Lim (255.00).