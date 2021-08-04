Steer prices peak at £1580 at Dungannon Mart

Heifers topped at £1470 645kg Charolais (228.00).

Dropped calves cleared to £390 Simmental bull and heifer calves to £360 Aberdeen Angus.

Suckled cows and calves topped at £1660 for a Limousin heifer with a Limousin heifer calf at foot.

Weanling cleared to £1070 380kg Charolais (280.00).

Steers

Quality steers of all sizes continue to sell sharply to peak at £1580 705kg Charolais (224.00) presented by G Allen, £1520 660kg Charolais (230.00), £1420 635kg Charolais (224.00), £1405 685kg Charolais (205.00); E and S Boland £1380 600kg Limousin (230.00), £1340 590kg Limousin (227.00), £1145 535kg Limousin (214.00); C Donnelly £1300 535kg Limousin (243.00); T Wallace £1290 565kg Parthenais (228.00); P McKernan £1080 475kg Limousin (227.00), £1030 475kg Limousin (217.00); J Armstrong £10620 505kg Limousin (210.00); D Kelly £1035 460kg Charolais (225.00) and A Rea £830 350kg Charolais (237.00).

Heifers

A quality entry of heifers saw prices peak at £1470 645kg Charolais (228.00) presented by B McVeigh, £1450 655kg Shorthorn (221.00), £1365 585kg Charolais (233.00), £1360 595kg Charolais (229.00), £1345 635kg Charolais (212.00); D McAree £1350 665kg Aberdeen Angus (203.00), £1330 640kg Her (208.00); F Davidson £1300 630kg Aberdeen Angus (206.00); C Donnelly £1220 495kg Charolais (247.00), £1190 530kg Charolais (225.00); J McGuckin £1130 510kg Charolais (222.00), £990 475kg Limousin (208.00), £930 460kg Limousin (202.00); B Skeffington £1100 535kg Simmental (206.00), £750 375kg Charolais (200.00); C McFarland £1050 505kg Charolais (208.00), £1040 470kg Charolais (221.00) and S Carberry £900 400kg Limousin (225.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped Calves of all types continue to sell sharply with bull calves selling to £390 Simmental presented by TJ Hamilton, £285 Simmental bull, £280 Simmental bull; W Johnston £385 Aberdeen Angus bull; C Patterson £365 Simmental bull; J Ewing £355 x 2 BB bulls, £280 Limousin bull; a Draperstown farmer £320 Aberdeen Angus bull; W Campbell £300 Aberdeen Angus bull; I and S Marshall £285 x 2 Hereford bullsand W Farr £280 Aberdeen Angus bull.

Meanwhile Friesian bulls sold from £50 to £315 for stronger sorts.

Heifer calves peaked at £360 for an Aberdeen Angus presented by W Johnston; C Patterson £350 Aberdeen Angus heifer; L Heslip £350 Aberdeen Angus heifer; J Ewing £345 BB heifer; P Kelly £330 Limousin heifer, £330 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £255 Hereford heifer; S Quinn £330 Charolais heifer; W Campbell £320 x 3 Aberdeen Angus heifers; W Farr £280 Shorthorn beef heifer; I and S Marshall £265 Hereford heifer and TJ Hamilton £250 Simmental heifer.

Suckled cows and calves cleared to a height of £1660 for a Limousin heifer with a Limousin heifer calf at foot presented by D Bell; S Carberry £1090 for Limousin cow with a Friesian heifer calf at foot and springing heifers peaked at £850 for Aberdeen Angus presented by W Conn.

Weanlings