Steer prices peak at £1620 at Dungannon

While heifers topped at £1540 for a 680kg Aberdeen Angus (227.00).

Fat cows cleared to £880 for a 775kg Friesian (114.00).

Dropped calves cleared to £405 for a Limousin bull and heifer calves to £340 Belgian Blue.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Suckled cows and calves peaked at £1600 for a Hereford cow with a Limousin bull calf at foot.

Weanlings sold to £1080 for a 515kg Charolais bull (210.00).

While weanling heifers sold to £800 for a 325kg Simmental (247.00).

Steers

Steer prices remain steady to peak at £1620 670kg Charolais (242.00) presented by P Quinn, £1460 630kg Limousin (232.00), £1400 645kg Limousin (217.00), £1360 650kg Belgian Blue (209.00); S Stevenson £1490 710kg Limousin (210.00); A Neale £1460 690kg Limousin (212.00), £1260 520kg Limousin (242.00), £1250 525kg Limousin (238.00); T McGeough £1140 485kg Limousin (235.00), £1070 500kg Saler (214.00) and D Henry £1020 470kg Aberdeen Angus (217.00), £890 410kg Shorthorn (217.00).

Heifers

Heifer prices remain brisk to top at £1540 680kg Aberdeen Angus (227.00) presented by B McVeigh, £1460 615kg Charolais (237.00), £1450 610kg Charolais (238.00), £1320 600kg Charolais (220.00); B Hackett £1380 600kg Charolais (230.00), £1150 510kg Limousin (226.00); J Redmond £1300 570kg Belgian Blue (228.00), £1200 540kg Limousin (222.00), £1080 505kg Limousin (214.00), £1010 455kg Limousin (222.00); S Casey £1110 500kg Charolais (222.00) and S Robinson £1050 460kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (228.00).

Dropped calves

A large entry of dropped calves sold to £405 for a Limousin bull presented by K Henry, £320 Limousin bull; C Weir £405 x 2 Belgian Blue bulls, £315 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £305 Aberdeen Angus bull; R Boyd £400 Limousin bull; E and D Robinson £335 Hereford bull; Donmac Farms £335 Belgian Blue bull, £330 x 2 Belgian Blue bulls, £300 Belgian Blue bull, £295 Aberdeen Angus bull, £290 x 2 Belgian Blue bulls, £260 x 2 Belgian Blue bulls, £250 Belgian Blue bull; An Armagh producer £330 x 3 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £325 Aberdeen Angus bull; R Fields £300 Simmental bull, £290 Simmental bull; Kennedy Farms £300 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £280 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls; G Liggett £295 Aberdeen Angus bull; C Maxwell £295 Belgian Blue bull; W Sloan £290 Aberdeen Angus bull; J Campbell £290 Aberdeen Angus bull and D Matthews £285 Charolais bull; Friesian bulls sold from £20 to £70 for stronger sorts.

Heifer calves peaked at £340 Belgian Blue presented by C Weir, £240 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers and D Matthews £255 Charolais heifer.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1600 for a Hereford cow with a Limousin bull calf at foot presented by D Scott.

Weanlings

A similar entry of weanling saw quality not as good as of previous weeks with male calves selling to £1080 for a 515kg Charolais (209.00) presented by A Ferguson, £890 390kg Charolais (227.00), £840 350kg Charolais (238.00); A Fermanagh producer £1000 395kg Charolais (252.00), £920 355kg Charolais (260.00), £850 340kg Charolais (251.00); I Paisley £970 435kg Aberdeen Angus (222.00); P Wylie £870 360kg Charolais (242.00); A Local producer £860 320kg Charolais (268.00), £825 335kg Limousin (247.00); D and J Kane £780 325kg Limousin (241.00), £740 305kg Limousin (244.00); D Montgomery £745 310kg Limousin (240.00), £700 260kg Limousin (271.00) and E Sharkey £560 180kg Charolais (306.00), £530 180kg Limousin (290.00).