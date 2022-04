Steer prices peak at £1640 at Dungannon

Heifers topped at £1570 630kg Lim (249.00); Fat Cows cleared to £1500 785kg Her (191.00); Dropped Calves peaked at £365 Lim Bull, Heifer Calves sold to £350 BB; Weanling sold to £990 for a 400kg Lim Steer (245.00), Weanling Heifers sold to £960 for a 430kg Char (224.00).

STEERS

Steer prices cleared to £1640 for a 660kg Char (249.00) presented by G Swaile, £1530 610kg Char (251.00); D Cush £1590 630kg Lim (252.00), £1450 610kg Lim (238.00), £1260 535kg Char (236.00); P Loughran £1540 605kg Lim (255.00), £1360 535kg Lim (254.00); A Currie £1520 610kg Lim (249.00), £1490 605kg Lim (246.00), £1450 580kg Lim (250.00); W Cairns £1380 560kg Lim (246.00), £1360 560kg BB (243.00); E & S Boland £1290 450kg Char (287.00), £1220 450kg Char (271.00), £1220 490kg Char (249.00), £1180 450kg Char (262.00); R McVeigh £1170 440kg South Devon (266.00), £960 335kg SD (287.00), £890 320kg SD (278.00); E Conroy £990 350kg BB (283.00), £880 350kg Lim (251.00); D Allen £910 355kg Char (256.00).

HEIFERS

Heifers sold to a height of £1570 630kg Lim (249.00) presented by P Loughran, £1550 615kg Lim (252.00), £1530 600kg Lim (255.00), £1490 590kg Lim (253.00), £1240 515kg Lim (241.00); O Cairns £1570 605kg Char (260.00), £1550 610kg Lim (254.00), £1460 590kg Lim (248.00); A Cush £1430 585kg Lim (244.00); G Allen £1380 565kg AA (244.00), £1260 535kg AA (236.00); W Stafford £1360 575kg Lim (237.00); S O’Neill £1360 495kg Char (275.00), £1230 470kg Char (262.00); D Cush £1320 535kg Char (247.00), £1240 485kg Lim (256.00), £1230 510kg Lim (241.00).

Fat Cows sold to £1500 for a 785kg Her (191.00) presented by H Brownlee; G & A McCormack £1300 730kg AA (178.00), £940 555kg AA (170.00); N McCormack £1120 680kg Sim (165.00).

DROPPED CALVES

Dropped Calves prices remain steady to peak at £365 Lim presented by C Loughran, £340 Lim Bull; M Ewing £355 AA Bull, £335 AA Bull, £330 AA Lim Bull; D Graham £345 AA Bull, £300 SHB Bull; W Sloan £325 AA Bull, £290 AA Bull, £265 AA Bull, £260 AA Bull; R & A Burns £320 BB Bull; B O’Neill £300 AA Bull, £285 AA Bull; Fr Bull calves sold from £35 to £95 for stronger sorts; Heifer Calves cleared to £340 for a BB presented by a local producer, £340 x 2 BB Hfrs; C Graham £315 BB Hfr; C Loughran £310 Lim Hfr; S McMullan £250 Fr Hfr; A Clogher producer £250 Her Hfr.

Suckled Cows sold to £1260 for a In-Calf Lim Cow, While In-Calf Heifers sold to £1200 for a SPK; Out fits sold to £1160 for an AA Hfr with a AA Bull Calf at foot.

WEANLINGS