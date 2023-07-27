While heifers topped at £1750 for a 620kg Charolais (282.00).

Fat cows cleared to £1180 for a 610kg Aberdeen Angus (193.00).

Dropped calves sold to £415 for a Hereford bull and heifer calves to £430 for a Charolais.

Dungannon Mart

Weanlings sold to £1160 for a 440kg Limousin bull (262.00).

While weanling heifers peaked at £1060 380kg Charolais (280.00).

Steers

Steer prices reached a height of £1790 for a 675kg Limousin (265.00) presented by T McNally, £1550 620kg Charolais (250.00), £1450 590kg Limousin (246.00); I Jardine £1780 725kg Aberdeen Angus (246.00), £1720 690kg Limousin (248.00); S Henry £1630 650kg Limousin (251.00); A Cush £1580 640kg Simmental (247.00); S Brannigan £1450 585kg Limousin (248.00), £1425 575kg Limousin (248.00); J Rafferty £1440 580kg Limousin (248.00), £1430 570kg Limousin (251.00), £1400 560kg Limousin (250.00); D Bell £1300 485kg Charolais (263.00) and a Sixmilecross producer £1200 430kg Limousin (279.00), £1140 410kg Charolais (278.00).

Heifers

Heifer prices topped at £1750 for a 620kg Charolais (262.00) presented by J and J Livestock, £1590 595kg Charolais (267.00), £1580 625kg Charolais (253.00), £1560 565kg Charolais (276.00), £1440 560kg Charolais (257.00), £1380 520kg Charolais (265.00); Mountview Cattle £1590 595kg Charolais (267.00), £1480 565kg Simmental (262.00), £1440 565kg Limousin (255.00); B Holland £1570 560kg Charolais (280.00), £1310 520kg Charolais (252.00); P Hughes £1470 570kg Aberdeen Angus (258.00); R Wright £1460 575kg Charolais (254.00); P Brannigan £1460 550kg Limousin (265.00); J Holland £1450 550kg Charolais (264.00), £1430 555kg Charolais (258.00) and G McMahon £1440 545kg Charolais (264.00), £1410 550kg Limousin (256.00), £1260 495kg Charolais (255.00).

Fat cows sold to £1180 for a 610kg Aberdeen Angus (193.00) presented by A Rollston; A Henderson £1170 580kg Hereford (202.00) and D Rodgers £1130 670kg Simmental (169.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calves sold to a height of £415 x 3 Hereford bulls presented by Crewehill Farm; F McNally £350 Hereford bull, £330 x 4 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £330 Limousin bull and W Sloan £320 Aberdeen Angus bull.

Friesian bulls sold from £30 to £85.

Meanwhile heifer calves topped at £430 Charolais presented P Harpur, £380 Charolais heifer; R Totten £380 Limousin heifer, £250 Simmental heifer; J McCann £375 Simmental heifer, £350 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £290 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £270 Aberdeen Angus heifer; Crewehill Farm £370 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £320 Hereford heifer, £300 Aberdeen Angus heifer and S Conroy £255 Simmental heifer.

Weanlings

A planner entry of weanlings sold to a height of £1160 for a 440kg Limousin male (262.00) presented by J Downey, £1100 415kg Aberdeen Angus (265.00); B McCloskey £980 330kg Limousin (297.00); R Burton £830 330kg Aberdeen Angus (252.00) and P Harpur £765 250kg Charolais (304.00), £720 220kg Charolais (325.00), £660 225kg Charolais (290.00).

Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £1060 for a 380kg Charolais (280.00) presented by D Litter; S Donaghy £800 350kg Hereford (228.00) and P Harpur £600 245kg Charolais (244.00).

A larger entry of sheep saw prices peak at £116 27.5kg presented by P Devlin; A Williamson £111 26kg; A Steel £108.50 21kg; S McIvor £108 23kg and D McClements £106 22kg.

Store lambs peaked at £96.50 20.5kg presented by I Reilly; K Talbot £96 20kg, £90 19kg; D McClements £92 19kg; C Ferry £86 18kg and P Devlin £84 18kg.

Fat ewes sold to £66.