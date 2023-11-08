Steer prices peak at £1920 for a 735kg Limousin at Dungannon Mart
While heifers cleared to £1550 715kg Charolais (217.00).
Fat cows cleared to £1230 for a 525kg Limousin (234.00).
Fat bulls sold to £1620 for a 1075kg Charolais (151.00).
Dropped calves sold to £390 for a Belgian Blues bull and heifer calves to £390 for a Limousin.
Suckled cows and calves sold to £1480 for a Blonde d'Aquitaine cow with a Blonde d'Aquitaine heifer calf at foot.
Weanlings sold to (225.00).
Steers
Steer prices climbed to a height of £1920 for a 735kg Limousin (261.00) presented by D Conlan; N Jenkinson £1900 700kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (271.00), £1820 695kg Charolais (262.00), £1680 655kg Charolais (256.00), £1630 635kg Charolais (257.00); K Burrows £1800 675kg Belgian Blues (267.00); A Lowe £1680 670kg Aberdeen Angus (251.00); G R Blair £1630 610kg Charolais (267.00), £1510 520kg Charolais (290.00), £1400 455kg Limousin (308.00); M and N Corr £1540 590kg Limousin (261.00); B Daly £1510 515kg Charolais (293.00), £1310 430kg Charolais (305.00); S Lees £1460 575kg Limousin (254.00); E Scully £1380 490kg Limousin (282.00), £1310 485kg Limousin (270.00) and J Burton £1340 490kg Limousin (273.00).
Heifers
Heifers sold to a height of £1550 715kg Charolais (217.00) presented by SRJ Menary; F Tiffney £1380 525kg Charolais (263.00); O Barker £1300 505kg Limousin (257.00), £1140 460kg Limousin (248.00); B Daly £1280 520kg Limousin (246.00) and R Burton £1140 450kg Limousin (253.00).
Fat cows sold to £1230 for a 525kg Limousin (234.00) presented by E Todd, £1090 575kg Belgian Blues (190.00); A Lockhart £790 580kg SH (136.00) and G Edwards £690 630kg Ayrshire (110.00), £630 650kg Friesian (97.00), £550 610kg Friesian (90.00).
Dropped calves
Dropped calves sold to £390 for a Belgian Blues bull presented by I and A Agnew; A Ferguson £345 Montbeliarde bull; J Fox £340 Belgian Blues bull, £290 Belgian Blues bull; B O’Neill £315 Aberdeen Angus bull; J Maxwell £310 Simmental bull; L and C Allen £310 Belgian Blues bull, £300 Belgian Blues bull, £260 Aberdeen Angus bull; H Thom £305 Aberdeen Angus bull; E Speers £295 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £275 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £270 Aberdeen Angus bull, £265 Aberdeen Angus bull; T Irwin £290 Aberdeen Angus bull; H Quinn £290 x 2 Limousin bulls and G Hazlett £285 Hereford bull.
Friesian bulls sold from £60 to £140.
Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £390 Limousin presented by J Parks; A Ferguson £380 Charolais heifer; A Walker £370 Hereford heifer; N Sloan £330 Limousin heifer; J Fox £325 Belgian Blues heifer; A Kyle £315 Belgian Blues heifer; B O’Neill £290 Aberdeen Angus heifer and S Quinn £290 x 2 Belgian Blues heifers and R Burns £285 Belgian Blues heifer.
Suckled cows and calves sold to £1480 for a Blonde d'Aquitaine cow with a Blonde d'Aquitaine heifer calf at foot presented by J Dickson, £1280 Simmental cow with a Blonde d'Aquitaine bull at foot.
Incalf heifers sold to £1100 for a Aberdeen Angus and £1080 for a Aberdeen Angus.
Weanlings
Weanlings sold to £1190 for a 410kg Charolais male (290.00) presented by P Johnston, £1070 310kg Limousin (343.00), £910 270kg Limousin (333.00), £810 235kg Limousin (342.00), £810 255kg Charolais (319.00), £760 185kg Charolais (411.00); a Dungannon producer £1060 395kg Simmental (269.00) and A Girvan £890 275kg Belgian Blues (320.00), £850 245kg Limousin (344.00), £800 260kg Limousin (305.00).
Weanling heifers sold to £790 350kg Shorthorn beef (225.00) presented by N McKiver and D Devlin £790 375kg Shorthorn beef (210.00), £770 340kg Simmental (226.00).