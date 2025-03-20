Steer prices peaking at £2720 at Dungannon Mart

A good entry of stock saw steer prices peak at £2720 for a 690kg Charolais (395.00).

While heifers topped at £2720 for 700kg Charolais (389.00).

Fat cows cleared to £1740 for a 690kg Hereford (252.00).

Dropped calves cleared to £780 for a Belgian Blue bull.

Dungannon Mart

While heifer calves sold to £680 Limousin.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £2000 for a Limousin cow with a Limousin bull calf at foot.

Weanlings sold to £1990 for a 525kg Belgian Blue steer (380.00).

And weanling heifers to £1400 for a 360kg Limousin (390.00).

Steers

A strong demand for steers resulted in a top price paid of £2720 for 690kg Charolais (395.00) presented by A and A McMullan, £2400 645kg Aubrac (372.00); G Newell £2300 645kg Charolais (357.00), £2280 610kg Charolais (374.00), £2200 575kg Charolais (383.00), £2180 590kg Charolais (370.00); F McQuade £2130 490kg Charolais (435.00), £1900 475kg Charolais (400.00), £1890 455kg Charolais (415.00); D McCullough £2090 580kg Charolais (360.00) and M Smith £1540 420kg Fleckvieh (367.00), £1420 380kg Fleckvieh (374.00), £1400 380kg Limousin (368.00).

Heifers

Heifer prices reached a height of £2720 for a 700kg Charolais (389.00) presented by G Boden, £2660 655kg Charolais (406.00), £2660 690kg Charolais (386.00), £2360 635kg Charolais (372.00), £2320 625kg Charolais (371.00); W Morrow £2050 505kg Charolais (406.00), £1970 530kg Charolais (372.00), £1860 490kg Charolais (380.00), £1720 470kg Limousin (368.00); S O’Hagan £2020 555kg Charolais (365.00); C Henry £1950 520kg Aberdeen Angus (375.00); F McQuade £1860 500kg Charolais (372.00); V Henry £1800 485kg Limousin (371.00); P Burns £1730 475kg Charolais (364.00), £1690 455kg Charolais (371.00), £1570 400kg Limousin (393.00); B Nugent £1490 410kg Belgian Blue (363.00) and G Irwin £1400 380kg Belgian Blue (368.00).

Fat cows sold to £1740 for a 690kg Hereford (252.00) presented by B Daly, £1640 720kg Hereford (228.00) and J Cranston £1720 650kg Limousin (265.00), £1470 675kg Charolais (218.00), £1400 585kg Limousin (239.00), £1300 580kg Limousin (224.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calves reached a height of £780 for a Belgian Blue bull presented by S Williamson; H Irwin £735 Belgian Blue bull, £650 Belgian Blue bull, £640 Aberdeen Angus bull, £635 Belgian Blue bull, £625 Belgian Blue bull; J Maxwell £650 Aberdeen Angus bull; M Rea £530 Belgian Blue bull; R and A Davis £480 Hereford bull, £465 Hereford bull; D Young £475 Aberdeen Angus bull, £445 Aberdeen Angus bull, £360 Simmental bull; D Robinson £460 Hereford bull, £450 Hereford bull, £420 Hereford bull; G Hazlett £435 Aberdeen Angus bull and M McLean £390 x 3 Aberdeen Angus bulls.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £680 for a Limousin presented by R Ruddell, £680 x 5 Aberdeen Angus heifers; H Irwin £585 Belgian Blue heifer, £480 Belgian Blue heifer; D Young £470 Simmental heifer, £455 Simmental heifer, £415 Simmental heifer, £350 Simmental heifer, £300 Aberdeen Angus heifer; R Jones £440 Belgian Blue heifer; D Robinson £430 Hereford heifer, £390 Hereford heifer; R and A Davis £360 Hereford heifer, £350 Aberdeen Angus heifer and M Rea £300 Hereford heifer.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £2000 for Limousin cow with a Limousin bull calf at foot presented by S Henderson, £1980 Aberdeen Angus cow with a Limousin heifer.

Weanlings

Weanlings reached a height of £1990 for a 525kg Belgian Blue steer (380.00) presented by C Quinn, £1930 525kg Belgian Blue (368.00); J Campbell £1610 440kg Hereford (365.00), £1610 460kg Hereford (350.00), £1280 350kg Hereford (365.00); G Ferguson £1580 400kg Charolais (393.00); W Abraham £1450 360kg Charolais (400.00), £1440 330kg Charolais (438.00), £1430 360kg Charolais (397.00); A Bowden £1260 320kg Limousin (394.00), £1250 290kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (428.00), £1230 265kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (466.00), £1210 275kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (442.00), £1200 265kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (451.00), £1110 240kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (456.0), £1110 270kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (408.00), £1070 215kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (498.00), £1020 245kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (411.00); W Gillespie £1100 275kg Limousin (397.00); P Jordan £1100 295kg Aberdeen Angus (372.00) and W Campbell £1080 x 2 280kg Aberdeen Angus (388.00).

Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £1400 for a 360kg Limousin (390.00) presented by O Gillespie, £1370 370kg Limousin (370.00), £1220 325kg Limousin (373.00); W Abraham £1220 340kg Charolais (360.00), £1100 285kg Charolais (386.00) and D and J Kane £1150 315kg Charolais (363.00).

Fat lambs sold to £165 for a pen of £35kg lambs presented by I Wilkinson, £150 28.5kg; J Downey £147.50 25kg and D McAree £146.50 22kg.

Fat ewes sold to £210 presented by B McKeever ; R Cuddy £210, £133; I Wilkinson £192, £172 and A Nelson £142.