Steer prices reach a height of £3000 for Charolais at Dungannon Mart

Wednesday 17th September 2025: Once again a fantastic entry of stock saw prices peak at £3000 for a 535kg Charolais (561.00) kindly forwarded by Dungannon primary school P6 group in aid of Leukaemia and Lymphoma NI as part of their farm to Fork project.

Meanwhile steers also sold to £3000 for a 760kg Charolais (395.00).

While heifers sold to £3000 535kg Charolais (562.00).

Fat cows sold to £2400 for a 660kg Aberdeen Angus (364.00).

Dungannon Mart

Dropped calves sold to £1180 for a Simmental bull.

While heifer calves sold to £1040 Simmental.

Suckled cows sold to £3080 for a Shorthorn cow with a Charolais heifer calf at foot.

Breeding bulls sold to £2700 for Charolais.

While dairy stock sold to £2600 for an in calf Fleckvieh heifer.

Weanling sold to £1980 for a 445kg Limousin male (445.00).

While weanling heifers sold to £1750 for a 445kg Simmental (394.00).

Steers

Steer prices reached a height of £3000 for a 760kg Charolais (395.00) presented by G Newell; P Quinn £2740 695kg Charolais (395.00), £2550 600kg Limousin (425.00), £2530 630kg Limousin (402.00), £2520 650kg Limousin (388.00); J Black £2710 710kg Aberdeen Angus (382.00), £2580 670kg Aberdeen Angus (385.00); A McMullan £2640 680kg Limousin (388.00); R Rodgers £2620 615kg Limousin (426.00), £2600 615kg Charolais (423.00), £2490 565kg Charolais (441.00); E Henry £2540 560kg Charolais (454.00), £2260 535kg Limousin (422.00); S McCluskey £2530 640kg Charolais, £2300 540kg Charolais (426.00); B Worton £2500 585kg Charolais (427.00); A Cush £2440 640kg Simmental (381.00), £2040 535kg Limousin (381.00); S Stafford £2280 565kg Belgian Blue (404.00); E Mullan £2270 450kg Limousin (504.00), £2180 500kg Limousin (436.00), £2100 470kg Limousin (447.00), £1830 420kg Limousin (436.00); H Irwin £2210 580kg Belgian Blue (381.00); J Quinn £2200 560kg Shorthorn beef (393.00), £2100 530kg Shorthorn beef (396.00); R Finlay £2000 485kg Aberdeen Angus (412.00); S Hewitt £1960 500kg Hereford (392.00); J Burton £1890 435kg Simmental (435.00); S Somerville £1800 455kg Belgian Blue (396.00), £1740 435kg Belgian Blue (400.00), £1720 445kg Belgian Blue (386.00) and S Hetherington £1770 435kg Limousin (407.00).

Heifers

Heifer prices peaked £3000 for a 535kg Charolais (561.00) presented by Dungannon primary School; A Dungannon producer £2820 690kg Charolais (409.00), £2500 565kg Charolais (443.00), £1970 495kg Limousin (398.00); R Wright £2660 620kg Charolais (429.00), £2420 605kg Charolais (400.00), £2195 454kg Limousin (403.00), £2160 510kg Limousin (424.00), £2110 500kg Limousin (422.00), £2100 480kg Limousin (438.00), £2050 485kg Limousin (423.00), £1820 455kg Limousin (400.00); Mountview Farms £2595 655kg Charolais (396.00); L Willis £2510 610kg Charolais (412.00), £2460 585kg Charolais (421.00), £2290 545kg Charolais (420.00), £2290 545kg Limousin (420.00), £2260 520kg Charolais (435.00), £2190 505kg Charolais (434.00), £2180 530kg Limousin (411.00), £2110 505kg Charolais (418.00), £2030 490kg Limousin (414.00), £2030 515kg Limousin (394.00); S Hetherington £2120 525kg Limousin (404.00), £1970 480kg Limousin (410.00), £1940 480kg Limousin (404.00), £1930 450kg Limousin (429.00), £1820 445kg Limousin (409.00); J Hobson £2060 525kg Simmental (392.00); K McGahan £1890 465kg Charolais (407.00), £1820 430kg Limousin (423.00); W Coote £1880 460kg Limousin (409.00), £1670 425kg Limousin (393.00), £1560 395kg Limousin (395.00), £1450 365kg Limousin (397.00); Fat Cows peaked at £2400 660kg Aberdeen Angus (364.00) presented by A Robinson; G Newell £2200 870kg Simmental (253.00); K Barnes £2060 780kg Charolais (264.00); A Nelson £2000 790kg Hereford (253.00); A Johnston £1720 505kg Simmental (341.00) and S Montgomery £1180 540kg Montbeliarde (219.00).

Friesian cows sold to £850 400kg (213.00) presented by B Worton.

Dropped calves

Dropped calves sold to £1180 x 3 Simmental bulls presented by P Jackson, £1050 x 3 Simmental bulls; J McDonald £1060 Belgian Blue bull, £1000 Belgian Blue bull, £970 Belgian Blue bull, £900 Belgian Blue bull, £880 Charolais bull; G Gibson £1030 x 2 Belgian Blue bulls; L McKinstry £950 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £950 x 2 Hereford bulls; D and F Smyth £920 Limousin bull, £870 Limousin bull; R and A Davis £830 x 2 Hereford bulls; T Watson £730 Belgian Blue bull and T Reid £650 Aberdeen Angus bull, £590 x 3 Aberdeen Angus bulls.

Meanwhile Friesian bulls sold from £110 to £280.

Heifer calves sold to £1040 x 4 Simmental heifers presented by P Jackson, £930 x Simmental heifer; D and F Smyth £960 Charolais heifer, £920 Limousin heifer, 3830 Charolais heifer; G Gibson £900 x 2 Hereford heifers, £890 x 6 Belgian Blue heifers; S McCulla £900 x 2 Belgian Blue heifers; a Sixmilecross producer £850 Belgian Blue heifer; J McFarland £795 Limousin heifer; W Sloan £780 Aberdeen Angus heifer; R Dallas £710 x 2 Limousin heifers, £650 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £650 Belgian Blue heifer; R and A Davis £680 x 4 Hereford heifers, £530 Hereford heifer; K Newell £680 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers; J McDowell £650 Belgian Blue heifer, £640 Limousin heifer; B O’Neill £630 Belgian Blue heifer; S Donaghy £630 Belgian Blue heifer and T Reid £570 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers.

Breeding stock sold to £3080 for a Shorthorn cow with a Charolais heifer calf at foot presented by C Quinn; J Talbot £2400 Limousin cow with a Charolais heifer calf at foot and W Campbell £2200 Shorthorn cow with a Aberdeen Angus male at foot.

Breeding bulls sold to £2700 for a Charolais presented by D McCaffrey and D Bell £1960 Limousin bull.

Dairy stock sold to £2600 paid twice for an in calf Fleckvieh Heifer and a in calf Ayrshire heifer both presented by J Magennis, £2550 Fleckvieh.

Weanlings

Weanling sold to a solid trade to peak at £1980 for a 445kg Limousin male (445.00) presented by F Canavan, £1770 380kg Limousin (466.00); B and C O'Hara £1800 360kg Charolais (500.00); Poyntz Farm £1750 385kg Shorthorn (455.00), £1460 305kg Shorthorn (476.00); K Barnes £1740 325kg Charolais (535.00); R Crawford £1710 310kg Charolais (552.00), £1710 330kg Charolais (518.00), £1700 330kg Simmental (515.00), £1680 295kg Shorthorn (570.00), £1680 325kg Limousin (517.00), £1660 325kg Limousin (511.00), £1650 290kg Charolais (569.00), £1650 310kg Charolais (532.00), £1650 315kg Charolais (524.00), £1640 305kg Simmental (438.00), £1600 320kg Limousin (500.00), £1530 280kg Simmental (546.00), £1515 295kg Limousin (514.00); D Sloan £1680 335kg Limousin (512.00); N Berry £1500 310kg Hereford (484.00), £1060 180kg Hereford (589.00); A Johnston £1420 245kg Simmental (580.00) and S Willamson £1160 220kg Belgian Blue (528.00).

Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £1750 for a 445kg Simmental (394.00) presented by A Johnston; F Canavan £1700 390kg Limousin (436.00), £1690 385kg Limousin (439.00), £1640 425kg Limousin (386.00); R Crawford £1510 285kg Limousin (530.00), £1340 270kg Limousin (496.00), £1300 295kg Charolais (441.00); C Quinn £1400 320kg Belgian Blue (438.00), £1390 330kg Belgian Blue (422.00), £1230 295kg (417.00); M Quinn £1360 350kg Aberdeen Angus (389.00), £1350 x 2 Aberdeen Angus (403.00); S Williamson £1340 340kg Limousin (394.00); N Berry £1290 290kg Hereford (445.00); B Cunningham £1200 295kg Simmental (407.00), £1140 x 2 290kg Hereford (390.00), £1080 270kg Simmental (400.00) and N Berry £1110 260kg Hereford (427.00).

Fat lambs cleared to £138 for a pen of 27.5kg lambs presented by I Reilly, £134 22kg and J Dickson £133.50 23kg.

Fat ewes sold to £142 presented by R Fullerton and M Thompson £120, £105.

Fat rams sold to £115 presented by R Fullerton and M Thompson £98.

Store lambs sold to £128 for a pen of 20kg lambs presented by J McCrum, £125 19kg; J Douglas £124.50 20kg; I Reilly £124 19kg, £120 17kg; M Thompson £120 17kg; S Burton £116.50 18kg; J McCrum £115 16kg and K Little £100.50 15kg, £99 15kg.

Breeding stock sold to £195 for hoggets presented by G Chapman, £160 hoggets and A McDonald £185 hoggets.