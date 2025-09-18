Steer prices reach a height of £3000 for Charolais at Dungannon Mart
Meanwhile steers also sold to £3000 for a 760kg Charolais (395.00).
While heifers sold to £3000 535kg Charolais (562.00).
Fat cows sold to £2400 for a 660kg Aberdeen Angus (364.00).
Dropped calves sold to £1180 for a Simmental bull.
While heifer calves sold to £1040 Simmental.
Suckled cows sold to £3080 for a Shorthorn cow with a Charolais heifer calf at foot.
Breeding bulls sold to £2700 for Charolais.
While dairy stock sold to £2600 for an in calf Fleckvieh heifer.
Weanling sold to £1980 for a 445kg Limousin male (445.00).
While weanling heifers sold to £1750 for a 445kg Simmental (394.00).
Steers
Steer prices reached a height of £3000 for a 760kg Charolais (395.00) presented by G Newell; P Quinn £2740 695kg Charolais (395.00), £2550 600kg Limousin (425.00), £2530 630kg Limousin (402.00), £2520 650kg Limousin (388.00); J Black £2710 710kg Aberdeen Angus (382.00), £2580 670kg Aberdeen Angus (385.00); A McMullan £2640 680kg Limousin (388.00); R Rodgers £2620 615kg Limousin (426.00), £2600 615kg Charolais (423.00), £2490 565kg Charolais (441.00); E Henry £2540 560kg Charolais (454.00), £2260 535kg Limousin (422.00); S McCluskey £2530 640kg Charolais, £2300 540kg Charolais (426.00); B Worton £2500 585kg Charolais (427.00); A Cush £2440 640kg Simmental (381.00), £2040 535kg Limousin (381.00); S Stafford £2280 565kg Belgian Blue (404.00); E Mullan £2270 450kg Limousin (504.00), £2180 500kg Limousin (436.00), £2100 470kg Limousin (447.00), £1830 420kg Limousin (436.00); H Irwin £2210 580kg Belgian Blue (381.00); J Quinn £2200 560kg Shorthorn beef (393.00), £2100 530kg Shorthorn beef (396.00); R Finlay £2000 485kg Aberdeen Angus (412.00); S Hewitt £1960 500kg Hereford (392.00); J Burton £1890 435kg Simmental (435.00); S Somerville £1800 455kg Belgian Blue (396.00), £1740 435kg Belgian Blue (400.00), £1720 445kg Belgian Blue (386.00) and S Hetherington £1770 435kg Limousin (407.00).
Heifers
Heifer prices peaked £3000 for a 535kg Charolais (561.00) presented by Dungannon primary School; A Dungannon producer £2820 690kg Charolais (409.00), £2500 565kg Charolais (443.00), £1970 495kg Limousin (398.00); R Wright £2660 620kg Charolais (429.00), £2420 605kg Charolais (400.00), £2195 454kg Limousin (403.00), £2160 510kg Limousin (424.00), £2110 500kg Limousin (422.00), £2100 480kg Limousin (438.00), £2050 485kg Limousin (423.00), £1820 455kg Limousin (400.00); Mountview Farms £2595 655kg Charolais (396.00); L Willis £2510 610kg Charolais (412.00), £2460 585kg Charolais (421.00), £2290 545kg Charolais (420.00), £2290 545kg Limousin (420.00), £2260 520kg Charolais (435.00), £2190 505kg Charolais (434.00), £2180 530kg Limousin (411.00), £2110 505kg Charolais (418.00), £2030 490kg Limousin (414.00), £2030 515kg Limousin (394.00); S Hetherington £2120 525kg Limousin (404.00), £1970 480kg Limousin (410.00), £1940 480kg Limousin (404.00), £1930 450kg Limousin (429.00), £1820 445kg Limousin (409.00); J Hobson £2060 525kg Simmental (392.00); K McGahan £1890 465kg Charolais (407.00), £1820 430kg Limousin (423.00); W Coote £1880 460kg Limousin (409.00), £1670 425kg Limousin (393.00), £1560 395kg Limousin (395.00), £1450 365kg Limousin (397.00); Fat Cows peaked at £2400 660kg Aberdeen Angus (364.00) presented by A Robinson; G Newell £2200 870kg Simmental (253.00); K Barnes £2060 780kg Charolais (264.00); A Nelson £2000 790kg Hereford (253.00); A Johnston £1720 505kg Simmental (341.00) and S Montgomery £1180 540kg Montbeliarde (219.00).
Friesian cows sold to £850 400kg (213.00) presented by B Worton.
Dropped calves
Dropped calves sold to £1180 x 3 Simmental bulls presented by P Jackson, £1050 x 3 Simmental bulls; J McDonald £1060 Belgian Blue bull, £1000 Belgian Blue bull, £970 Belgian Blue bull, £900 Belgian Blue bull, £880 Charolais bull; G Gibson £1030 x 2 Belgian Blue bulls; L McKinstry £950 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £950 x 2 Hereford bulls; D and F Smyth £920 Limousin bull, £870 Limousin bull; R and A Davis £830 x 2 Hereford bulls; T Watson £730 Belgian Blue bull and T Reid £650 Aberdeen Angus bull, £590 x 3 Aberdeen Angus bulls.
Meanwhile Friesian bulls sold from £110 to £280.
Heifer calves sold to £1040 x 4 Simmental heifers presented by P Jackson, £930 x Simmental heifer; D and F Smyth £960 Charolais heifer, £920 Limousin heifer, 3830 Charolais heifer; G Gibson £900 x 2 Hereford heifers, £890 x 6 Belgian Blue heifers; S McCulla £900 x 2 Belgian Blue heifers; a Sixmilecross producer £850 Belgian Blue heifer; J McFarland £795 Limousin heifer; W Sloan £780 Aberdeen Angus heifer; R Dallas £710 x 2 Limousin heifers, £650 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £650 Belgian Blue heifer; R and A Davis £680 x 4 Hereford heifers, £530 Hereford heifer; K Newell £680 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers; J McDowell £650 Belgian Blue heifer, £640 Limousin heifer; B O’Neill £630 Belgian Blue heifer; S Donaghy £630 Belgian Blue heifer and T Reid £570 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers.
Breeding stock sold to £3080 for a Shorthorn cow with a Charolais heifer calf at foot presented by C Quinn; J Talbot £2400 Limousin cow with a Charolais heifer calf at foot and W Campbell £2200 Shorthorn cow with a Aberdeen Angus male at foot.
Breeding bulls sold to £2700 for a Charolais presented by D McCaffrey and D Bell £1960 Limousin bull.
Dairy stock sold to £2600 paid twice for an in calf Fleckvieh Heifer and a in calf Ayrshire heifer both presented by J Magennis, £2550 Fleckvieh.
Weanlings
Weanling sold to a solid trade to peak at £1980 for a 445kg Limousin male (445.00) presented by F Canavan, £1770 380kg Limousin (466.00); B and C O'Hara £1800 360kg Charolais (500.00); Poyntz Farm £1750 385kg Shorthorn (455.00), £1460 305kg Shorthorn (476.00); K Barnes £1740 325kg Charolais (535.00); R Crawford £1710 310kg Charolais (552.00), £1710 330kg Charolais (518.00), £1700 330kg Simmental (515.00), £1680 295kg Shorthorn (570.00), £1680 325kg Limousin (517.00), £1660 325kg Limousin (511.00), £1650 290kg Charolais (569.00), £1650 310kg Charolais (532.00), £1650 315kg Charolais (524.00), £1640 305kg Simmental (438.00), £1600 320kg Limousin (500.00), £1530 280kg Simmental (546.00), £1515 295kg Limousin (514.00); D Sloan £1680 335kg Limousin (512.00); N Berry £1500 310kg Hereford (484.00), £1060 180kg Hereford (589.00); A Johnston £1420 245kg Simmental (580.00) and S Willamson £1160 220kg Belgian Blue (528.00).
Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £1750 for a 445kg Simmental (394.00) presented by A Johnston; F Canavan £1700 390kg Limousin (436.00), £1690 385kg Limousin (439.00), £1640 425kg Limousin (386.00); R Crawford £1510 285kg Limousin (530.00), £1340 270kg Limousin (496.00), £1300 295kg Charolais (441.00); C Quinn £1400 320kg Belgian Blue (438.00), £1390 330kg Belgian Blue (422.00), £1230 295kg (417.00); M Quinn £1360 350kg Aberdeen Angus (389.00), £1350 x 2 Aberdeen Angus (403.00); S Williamson £1340 340kg Limousin (394.00); N Berry £1290 290kg Hereford (445.00); B Cunningham £1200 295kg Simmental (407.00), £1140 x 2 290kg Hereford (390.00), £1080 270kg Simmental (400.00) and N Berry £1110 260kg Hereford (427.00).
Fat lambs cleared to £138 for a pen of 27.5kg lambs presented by I Reilly, £134 22kg and J Dickson £133.50 23kg.
Fat ewes sold to £142 presented by R Fullerton and M Thompson £120, £105.
Fat rams sold to £115 presented by R Fullerton and M Thompson £98.
Store lambs sold to £128 for a pen of 20kg lambs presented by J McCrum, £125 19kg; J Douglas £124.50 20kg; I Reilly £124 19kg, £120 17kg; M Thompson £120 17kg; S Burton £116.50 18kg; J McCrum £115 16kg and K Little £100.50 15kg, £99 15kg.
Breeding stock sold to £195 for hoggets presented by G Chapman, £160 hoggets and A McDonald £185 hoggets.