Steer prices top at £1700 at Dungannon

News you can trust since 1963

A case of avian influenza (bird flu) has been confirmed

Enchanting new UTV series about Strangford Lough

FFA hits out over New Zealand and Australia trade deals

Top price of £1653 for Lim bull at Saintfield

Tricked-Out Tractors series returns to BBC One NI

Tyrone farming family quoted up to £300,000 for water supply connection

Belfast farm apologises for milk incident. Are there health benefits to raw milk and who should avoid it?

RECORD BREAKING: Watch the moment this champion heifer sold to £4,700 at Markethill

Dropped Calves: LJ & CRJ Allen BB Bull £405, AA Bull x 2 £210. Gavin Condy Here Bull £400, Kennedy Farm AA Bull £305, AA Bull £285, AA Heifer £215, £200, Aiden Daly BB Bull £300, James Tanney BB Heifer £325 Lim Bull £250, Robert Burns BB Bull £380, BB Heifer £340 BB Bull £260, Ballygawley Producer Her Heifer £360, Her Bull £340

Weanlings: V Kelly Char £950 466kg (204) Char £890 435kg (205). Heather Sinnamon Lim £830 286kg (290) Lim £810 308kg (263) Lim £780 286kg (273) Lim £770 310kg (248) Lim £730 295kg (246). Eamon Wallace Sal £840 370kg (227) Lim £830 310kg (267) Lim £830 325kg (255). Kevin Talbot Char £810 320kg (250) Char £810 295kg (273) Char £810 320kg (252) Char £730 250kg (287) . James Fleming Lim £850 268kg (317) Lim £790 287kg (275) Char £790 260kg (303) W Conn Here £610 290kg (207) Here £580 265kg (217) AA £570 245kg (232). J Weir Char £700 294kg (238) AA £640 300kg (214) Here £650 290kg (221)