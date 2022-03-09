Steer selling to £1750 at Dungannon

Heifers topped at £1600 725kg Belgian Blue (221.00).

Dropped calves cleared to £320 Hereford bull and heifer calves to £320 Aberdeen Angus.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1880 for a Limousin cow with a Charolais bull calf at foot.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Breeding bulls sold to £2300 for a four year old Charolais.

Weanling sold to £1080 for a 460kg Shorthorn beef bull (235.00).

Weanling heifers sold to £950 for a 475kg Limousin (200.00) and as far as 360p per 100kg for a 245kg Limousin £890.

Steers

A planner entry of steers saw prices peak at £1750 for a 765kg Limousin (229.00) presented by S Stevenson;, £1410 605kg Charolais (233.00); J Lappin £1590 720kg Limousin (221.00); J and L McAllister £1480 590kg Charolais (251.00), £1450 580kg Charolais (250.00), £1350 535kg Charolais (252.00), £1310 560kg Charolais (234.00); N Badger £1380 605kg Belgian Blue (228.00); I Trainor £1370 585kg Hereford (234.00), £1330 590kg Simmental (225.00); E Scully £1370 585kg Limousin (234.00); T Wallace £1320 520kg Charolais (254.00), £1180 470kg Charolais (251.00), £1130 465kg Limousin (243.00) and E Conroy £795 350kg Hereford (227.00), £670 280kg Charolais (239.00).

Heifers

First choice heifers continue to sell sharply to peak at £1600 725kg Belgian Blue (221.00) presented by Mountview Farms; T Turkington £1600 660kg Limousin (242.00); W Turkington £1500 580kg Charolais (259.00); O Traynor £1500 665kg Charolais (226.00); E Gillespie £1350 580kg Charolais (233.00), £1340 580kg Charolais (231.00); M Quinn £1270 535kg Limousin (237.00), £1260 535kg Charolais (236.00), £1220 505kg Charolais (242.00), £1190 505kg Limousin (236.00); A Bowden £1140 450kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (253.00), £1110 490kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (227.00); N McKee £1020 455kg Limousin (224.00) and E Smith £910 375kg Limousin (243.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calves cleared to £320 Hereford bull presented by R Totten, £310 Aberdeen Angus bull; D Beattie £320 SH bull, £290 Charolais bull; P Teague £305 Belgian Blue bull, £300 Limousin bull, £300 Aberdeen Angus bull, £270 Aberdeen Angus bull; Donmac Farms £250 Belgian Blue bull; G Hazlett £245 Hereford bull; Heifer Calves peaked at £320 Aberdeen Angus heifer presented by R Totten; D Matthews £290 Charolais heifer, £250 Charolais heifer; G Hazlett £230 Hereford heifer; Suckled cows and Calves sold to £1880 for a Limousin cow with a Charolais bull calf at foot presented by P Hamill, £1680 Hereford cow with a Hereford bull calf at foot. In-calf cows sold from £1000 to £1290.

Weanlings