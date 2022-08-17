News you can trust since 1963
Steers and bulls selling to £1100 at Lisnaskea

A small entry on offer at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday 16th August sold to a good steady demand for all sorts.

By Darryl Armitage
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 11:19 am

This week steers and bulls sold to £1100 for a 440kg Charolais (£250).

Weanling heifers sold to £1020 for a 465kg Charolais (£219).

Sample prices

Steers and bulls

Maguiresbridge producer 440kg Charolais to £1100 (£250). Florencecourt producer 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £1090 (£242) 470kg Charolais to £1070 (£228) and 460kg Charolais to £990 (£215). Springfield producer 385kg Charolais to £880 and 315kg Limousin to £790. Maguiresbridge producer 400kg Shorthorn to £870 (£218).

Weanling heifers sold to £1020 for a 465kg Charolais (£29). Springfield producer 340kg Charolais to £800 (£235) and Maguiresbridge producer 375kg Aberdeen Angus to £610.

Lots more stock required to supply demand for online and ringside competition.

