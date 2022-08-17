Steers and bulls selling to £1100 at Lisnaskea
A small entry on offer at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday 16th August sold to a good steady demand for all sorts.
By Darryl Armitage
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 11:19 am
This week steers and bulls sold to £1100 for a 440kg Charolais (£250).
Weanling heifers sold to £1020 for a 465kg Charolais (£219).
Sample prices
Most Popular
-
1
‘Intense grief’ after accident claims life of young lorry driver
-
2
Offers over £650,000 for 34 acre farm with extensive range of cattle sheds, silos and workshops
-
3
Road closed after serious traffic collision
-
4
Hunt master fined after cat is killed by pack of hounds
-
5
Wilson wins annual poultry industry award
Steers and bulls
Maguiresbridge producer 440kg Charolais to £1100 (£250). Florencecourt producer 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £1090 (£242) 470kg Charolais to £1070 (£228) and 460kg Charolais to £990 (£215). Springfield producer 385kg Charolais to £880 and 315kg Limousin to £790. Maguiresbridge producer 400kg Shorthorn to £870 (£218).
Weanling heifers sold to £1020 for a 465kg Charolais (£29). Springfield producer 340kg Charolais to £800 (£235) and Maguiresbridge producer 375kg Aberdeen Angus to £610.
Lots more stock required to supply demand for online and ringside competition.