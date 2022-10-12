Steers and bulls selling to £1960 at Clogher

David Simpson Aughnacloy sold a 420kg Charolais to £1960 (£466) with a 395kg Charolais to £1220 (£309); W G Hoey Fivemiletown 460kg Charolais to £1700 (£369); B McClean Carrickmore 415kg Belgian Blue to £1640 (£415); P Robb Ballynahinch 475kg Charolais to £1400 (£297) and 410kg Charolais to £1270 (£309); W Bingham Downpatrick 425kg Charolais to £1360 (£320); A Veitch Lisbellaw 425kg Charolais to £1320 (£310) 435kg Charolais to £1320 (£303) and 370kg Charolais to £1300 (£351): Keady producer 480kg Charolais to £1310 (£273) 355kg Limousin to £1220 (£343) 420kg Charolais to £1210 (£288) and 405kg Limousin to £1200 (£296); D Donnelly Sixmilecross 470kg Simmental to £1310 (£278); F Rooney Rosslea 410kg Charolais to £1310 (£319) R Simpson Aughnacloy 360kg Charolais to £1280 (£355); S Mellon Fintona 405kg Charolais to £1260 (£311) and P McCrory Dungannon 405kg Charolais to £1250 (£308).

New to the market: 31 acre farm with substantial family home that would make a 'beautiful homestead for any discerning purchaser'

W G Hoey Fivemiletown 325kg Charolais to £1370 (£421); L Downey Rosslea 405kg Charolais to £1290 (£318);and 380kg Charolais to £1050 (£276);Keady producer 375kg Charolais to £1260 (£336) 365kg Charolais to £1230 (£337) and 360kg Limousin to £1030 (£286); S Mellon Fintona 485kg Charolais to £1170 (£241); T F Taylor Derrylin 385kg Simmental to £1120 (£291); C Dunwoody Caledon 360kg Charolais to £1110 (£308); S McKeown Sixmilecross 350kg Charolais to £1080 (£308); M Gormley Sixmilecross 360kg Charolais to £1050 (£291) and 335kg Charolais to £1000 (£298); A Veitch Lisbellaw 340kg Charolais to £1000 (£294); P McConnell Clogher 400kg Charolais to £980 (£245) 425kg Charolais to £910 (£214) and 415kg Charolais to £900 (£217); Gary McKenna Clogher 355kg Charolais to £970 (£273); William Bingham Downpatrick 365kg Charolais to £950 (£260) and J J Hagan Pomeroy 355kg Charolais to £940 (£265) and 325kg Charolais to £900 (£277).