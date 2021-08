Steers peak at £1680 at Dungannon Mart

While heifers topped at £1590 730kg Belgian Blue (218.00).

Fat cows cleared to £980 540kg Hereford (182.00).

Dropped calves sold to £450 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls.

Heifer calves peaked at £395 Limousin.

Suckled cows and calves cleared to £1360 for a Limousin cow with a Limousin heifer calf at foot.

Weanlings sold to £1060 for a 500kg Charolais heifer (211.00).

Male calves topped at £970 455kg Limousin (213.00).

Steers

Steer prices reached a height of £1680 730kg Charolais (230.00) presented by A Currie, £1580 720kg Limousin (219.00); I Jardine £1540 690kg Limousin (223.00), £1470 670kg Belgian Blue (219.00); G Campbell £1450 650kg Limousin (223.00); R Magee £1290 530kg Aberdeen Angus (243.00), £1270 545kg Limousin (233.00), £1160 495kg Charolais (234.00), £1120 480kg Charolais (233.00), £1120 500kg Limousin (224.00); A McMullan £1260 570kg Limousin (221.00); A Hopper £1230 550kg Belgian Blue (224.00), £880 415kg Limousin (212.00), £810 340kg Limousin (238.00), £780 350kg Belgian Blue (223.00); T Wallace £1190 535kg Charolais (222.00), £1100 490kg Shorthorn beef (225.00); E Henry £1180 545kg Charolais (217.00); M Donaghy £1150 495kg Belgian Blue (232.00), £1110 495kg Aberdeen Angus (224.00) and J Stewart £1060 500kg Aberdeen Angus (212.00).

Heifers

A quality entry of heifers saw prices peak at £1590 730kg Belgian Blue (218.00) presented by B McVeigh, £1530 700kg Belgian Blue (219.00), £1460 655kg Belgian Blue (223.00); J Stinson £1260 565kg Limousin (223.00), £1240 610kg Belgian Blue (203.00), £1180 535kg Limousin (221.00), £1180 560kg Belgian Blue (211.00); S Heenan £1160 520kg Charolais (223.00), £1130 495kg Charolais (228.00), £1040 490kg Charolais (212.00), £1030 460kg Charolais (224.00), £970 425kg Limousin (228.00); N Burrows £1040 455kg Limousin (229.00) and R Jones £1000 475kg Limousin (211.00).

Fat cows sold to £980 540kg Hereford (182.00) presented by D Downey.

Dropped calves

A great entry of calves saw prices peak at £450 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls presented by O Owens, £435 Aberdeen Angus bull, £430 Aberdeen Angus bull, £415 Aberdeen Angus bull, £400 Aberdeen Angus bull, £395 Aberdeen Angus bull; P Evans £400 Fleckvieh bull; B McKeever £385 Aberdeen Angus bull; W Sloan £370 Aberdeen Angus bull, £300 Aberdeen Angus bull, £285 Aberdeen Angus bull, £250 Aberdeen Angus bull, £250 Belgian Blue bull; J Quinn and Sons £340 Limousin bull; K Watson £315 x 2 Belgian Blue bulls, £290 Hereford bull, £285 x 3 Hereford bulls; D Gervis £270 Hereford bull and R Fields £270 Simmental bull;

Meanwhile Friesian bull calves sold from £70 to £230 for stronger sorts.

Heifer calves cleared to £395 Limousin presented by K McMahon; K Watson £390 Belgian Blue heifer, £325 x 2 Hereford heifers, £260 Belgian Blue heifer; D Downey £350 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £335 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £320 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £295 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £290 Aberdeen Angus heifer; O Owens £345 Aberdeen Angus heifer; R Irwin £340 Hereford heifer; G McNeice £310 Belgian Blue heifer, £250 Aberdeen Angus heifer; R Fields £305 Simmental heifer and P Mullan £270 Charolais heifer.

Suckled cows and calves cleared to a height of £1360 Limousin cow with a Limousin heifer Calf at foot presented by R Boyd, £1360 Limousin cow with a Limousin bull calf at foot, £1320 Limousin cow with a Limousin bull calf at foot and H Dolan £1160 Simmental cow with a Stabiliser heifer calf at foot, £1140 Hereford cow with a Stabiliser bull calf at foot.

Springing heifers sold to £990 for Aberdeen Angus heifer presented by G Willis.

Weanling

A larger entry of weanlings saw male calves sell to £970 455kg Limousin (213.00) presented by G Campbell; J McIvor £940 465kg Hereford (202.00); N Ellison £890 400kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (223.00) and R Cunningham £800 375kg Charolais (213.00).