Steers sell to a height of £1940 at Dungannon

Heifers topped at £1470 665kg Sim (221.00); Fat Cows topped at £650 675kg Fr (96.00); Dropped Calves cleared to £370 Char Bull while Heifer Calves topped at £340 BB; Weanlings sold to a height of £1110 for a 460kg Lim Steer (242.00), While Heifers topped at £790 335kg Lim (235.00).

STEERS

Steer prices cleared to a height of £1940 960kg Lim (202.00) presented by M Moore; C & S Hutchinson £1490 685kg Char (218.00); K Devlin £1300 605kg Lim (215.00), £1280 585kg AA (219.00); P Mullan £1000 435kg Char (230.00), £940 400kg Char (235.00), £920 400kg Char (230.00), £860 390kg AA (221.00), £850 355kg Char (239.00); E Hetherington £980 430kg Lim (228.00), £900 420kg Char (214.00); C Fox £930 440kg AA (211.00).

HEIFERS

Heifers sold briskly to a height of £1470 665kg Sim (221.00) presented by D & M Fox, £1410 595kg Lim (237.00); D Daly £1440 600kg Char (240.00); S Ewing £1420 595kg Char (239.00), £1360 600kg Char (227.00), £1350 580kg Char (233.00), £1330 560kg Char (238.00), £1290 570kg Char (226.00), £1270 560kg Lim (227.00), £1190 520kg Char (229.00); B Hamill £1380 590kg Char (234.00); T Colbert £1290 570kg Char (226.00), £1090 480kg Char (227.00), £920 395kg Char (233.00); R Newport £1220 535kg Lim (228.00); V Henry £1200 515kg Lim (233.00); R Rodgers £1130 490kg Char (231.00); P Mullan £860 370kg Char (232.00), £800 315kg Char (254.00), £790 335kg Char (236.00), £770 300kg Char (257.00), £720 315kg Char (229.00).

DROPPED CALVES

Dropped Calves cleared to £370 for a Char Bull presented by D Matthews, £290 Char Bull; J McFarland £350 Sim Bull, £340 Sim Bull; J Ewing £350 BB Bull, £255 BB Bull; S Irwin £320 BB Bull; R Burns £315 BB Bull, £305 BB Bull; H Irwin £285 AAA Bull; J Tanney £285 AA Bull; C Quinn £280 AA Bull; I Agnew £250 BB Bull; Fr Bull Calves sold from £45 to £175 for stronger sorts; Meanwhile Heifer Calves peaked at £340 BB Hfr presented by R Burns; J Ewing £310 Her Hfr, £260 Lim Hfr; D Matthews £310 Char Hfr; P McGuire £295 Her Hfr; C Quinn £275 AA Hfr; J Tanney £275 Lim Hfr, £260 BB Hfr; I & A Agnew £265 BB Hfr; S Wilson £250 x 2 BB Hfrs.

WEANLINGS