Steers sell to a top price of £1600 at Armoy

Steers sold to a top price of £1,600 paid for a 600kgs Lim Steer from Mr Eugene Duncan, Ballyvoy. Heifers sold to £1,710, paid to the same vendor for an outstanding 710kgs Lim Heifer. The same vendor also sold 715kg Heifer at £1,710, Fat Cows sold to £1,400 for an 800kg Fres.