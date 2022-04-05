Steers sell to a top price of £1600 at Armoy
Trade was much sharper for the 150 head of cattle on offer at last Monday night’s sale in Armoy.
Steers sold to a top price of £1,600 paid for a 600kgs Lim Steer from Mr Eugene Duncan, Ballyvoy. Heifers sold to £1,710, paid to the same vendor for an outstanding 710kgs Lim Heifer. The same vendor also sold 715kg Heifer at £1,710, Fat Cows sold to £1,400 for an 800kg Fres.
LEADING PRICES
STEERS: Eugene Duncan, Ballyvoy, Lim, 620kgs £1,600, 600kgs £1,500, 570kgs £1,340. Geo Baker, Armoy, Char, 550kgs £1,480, 590kgs £1,440, 560kgs £1,400, 590kgs £1,410, 600kgs £1,370. Robt Getty, Armoy, Char, 560kgs £1,460, 600kgs £1,470, 630kgs £1,500, 590kgs £1,440. WJ & A Henry, Armoy, Char, 510kgs £1,240. Geo McAuley, Armoy, Lim, 600kgs £1,330. Sam Gregg, Glarryford, b/b, 550kgs £1,230. Randal McDonnell, Armoy, A/A, 490kgs £1,100, 530kgs £1,180. David McClure, Ballymoney, A/A, 530kgs £1,140, 550kgs £1,180, 500kgs £1,050. Ken Montgomery, Dervock, A/A, 510kgs £1,140, 480kgs £1,030, 500kgs £1,100. J G Cassley, Armoy, A/A, 410kgs £1,100, 360kgs £900, 420kgs £940, 400kgs £920, 335kgs £900, 380kgs £870, 400kgs £990, 390kgs £940. D Walsh, Londonderry, Fres, 500kgs £930.
HEIFERS: Eugene Duncan, Ballyvoy, Lim, 710kgs £1,710, 715kgs £1,710kgs 600kgs £1,480, 640kgs £1,520. A & D Glass, Ballycastle, Char, 580kgs £1,560, 600kgs £1,500, 615kgs £1,450, 610kgs £1,400. Geo McAuley, Armoy, A/A, 500kgs £1,370. Jas Trimble, Glarryford, Lim, 560kgs £1,410, 540kgs £1,140, 540kgs £1,100. Warwick Farms, Ballymena, Lim, 620kgs £1,470, 540kgs £1,250, 530kgs £1,180. A & D Glass, Ballycastle, b/b, 550kgs £1,290. Geo McAuley, Armoy, Lim, 490kgs £1,040. C & R Gillan, Bushmills, a/a, 540kgs £1,090, 470kgs £940. Kenneth McIlroy, Aghadowey, A/A, 410kgs £860, 340kgs £760. C Marron, Rasharkin, HER, 590kgs £1,200.
FAT COWS: Stephen Cochrane, Bushmills, Fres, 850kgs £1,380, 800kgs £1,320, 760kgs £1,260, 810kgs £1,400. S F Carson, Ballymena, A/A, 590kgs £920, 680kgs £1,250. David Morrison, Armoy, Fres, 600kgs £930. Colm McCloskey, Loughguile, Fres, 680kgs £1,140. V & C Butler, Ballyvoy, Lim, 770kgs £1,280. John Darragh, Ballyvoy, A/A, 615kgs £1,050. J Cassley, Armoy, 600kgs £900. C Marron, Rasharkin, HER, 530kgs £1,010.
