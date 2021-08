Steers sell to £1580 at Armoy

News you can trust since 1963

Brisk trade and great demand for fat lambs at Draperstown (Lauri O’Kane’s)

Warning: Check contractors’ insurance to protect against unexpected losses

Advice on dealing with farm incursions by protestors

Solid trade for all stock at Swatragh

Jeremy Clarkson: I lay in bed Googling ‘can I drink beer while I’ve got Covid

Firm demand for a massive entry of cattle at Clogher

Tremendous trade for sheep at Massereene

Prepare now for the re-opening of EFS Wider - Poots

Lambs sell to £114 at Saintfield

Watch us on ‘Mart Eye’

Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm